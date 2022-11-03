ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Glow in the Dark’ tennis party is a special night for Delray Beach Open, Be Like Brit Foundation

By Gary Curreri, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 5 days ago

The Delray Beach Open and Be Like Brit Foundation came together recently to present “Serve it Forward: A Glow in the Dark Tennis Party” — complete with a live DJ and emcee, black lights and fluorescent graphics for a festive nightclub-like experience.

The event drew 150 people, including 75 players ranging in age from 8 to 70, to the Delray Beach Tennis Center, which was transformed for the occasion by XGLOsive. It was part of the Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce’s Do Good Delray series.

“What a special night,” said Adam Baron, director of corporate partnerships for the Delray Beach Open. “The massive turnout, the theater and spectacle of the show, the enthusiasm and participation by everyone who came out — it was everything we were hoping for.”

Be Like Brit was created to honor 19-year-old Lynn University student Britney Gengel , who died in the 2010 Haiti earthquake during a service trip.

“We were honored to be able to share this fun event with the Delray Beach community as a way of celebrating our expansion to the area,” said her mother, Cherylann Gengel, who is cofounder and executive director of the foundation. “Thanks to our friends at the Delray Beach Open, we got to see people of all ages enjoy a fun and unique event. It was a blast.”

Added her father, Len Gengel, the other cofounder: “It was a great way to celebrate, see old friends and make new connections in our community.”

Through the Delray Beach-based foundation, a 19,000-square-foot, earthquake-proof, non-adoptive orphanage was built in Grand-Goâve, Haiti, which the teenager was reportedly going to visit the day after the earthquake. The foundation works to raise the next generation of leaders in Haiti through education, community outreach, and individualized support, according to the website.

“I couldn’t be happier about the impression the Be Like Brit team made to the 100-plus people who came out and made donations, played, ate, celebrated, and played again,” Baron said. “It was all for an amazing cause and we cannot wait for next year’s Serve It Forward!”

