Read full article on original website
Related
35 Years Ago: Joe Walsh’s ‘Got Any Gum?’ Begins Career Downturn
The late '80s were a challenging period for classic rockers: Could they remain relevant and maintain their levels of success, born of moments six or eight or 10 years before, when they were topping the charts and regularly packing arenas? Many were staring down their 40s, if not meekly entering them, crossing a threshold that at one time was impossible to fathom. Rock was a young person's game, a music of rebellion and reaction to those of a certain, older set.
Judas Priest Stages Muscular Rock Hall Reunion With Ex-Members
Judas Priest members past and present joined forces onstage at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, commemorating the band's induction via the Musical Excellence Award. Their active lineup — singer Rob Halford, bassist Ian Hill, drummer Scott Travis and guitarist Richie Faulkner played alongside former guitarist K.K....
Why Paul Stanley Was ‘Dead Set’ Against Kiss’ ‘Carnival of Souls’
Try as he might, Paul Stanley was unable to break Kiss' trend-chasing ways when it came time to record 1997's Carnival of Souls. "I was dead-set against doing that kind of an album," Stanley said of the heavily grunge-influenced effort in the 2001 book Kiss: Behind the Mask. "I never believed the world needs a second-rate Soundgarden, Metallica or Alice in Chains."
Iggy Pop Enlists Duff McKagan and Chad Smith on New Song ‘Frenzy’
Iggy Pop has released a new song called "Frenzy" featuring Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan and drummer Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers. "Being stalked by a socio is a great way to fire up the blood," Pop said of the ferocious new track in a press release. You can listen to "Frenzy" below.
Listen to Bruce Springsteen’s Rendition of ‘Don’t Play That Song’
Bruce Springsteen has released his rendition of “Don’t Play That Song,” the latest offering from his upcoming album of soul covers titled Only the Strong Survive. Originally released in 1962 by Ben E. King, the tune reached No. 2 on the R&B chart and No. 11 on the Hot 100 upon its initial release. Aretha Franklin later scored a hit with her own rendition of “Don’t Play That Song,” which peaked at No. 11 on the Hot 100 and No. 1 on the R&B chart in 1970.
Rock’s 100 Most Underrated Albums
You know that LP it seems like only you love? Let's talk about those. This list of Rock's 100 Most Underrated Albums includes an incredibly broad compendium of near misses, also-rans, shoulda-beens and forgotten gems. The reasons they were ignored are many. In some cases, they arrived at the tail end of a period of stirring success, but also of abject failure. Sometimes, bands moved too far outside of fans' comfort zones, or returned to their core sound too late for it to matter.
Journey Announces ‘Live in Concert at Lollapalooza’ Album and DVD
Journey will release a live album and concert DVD titled Live in Concert at Lollapalooza, documenting their 2021 performance at the Chicago festival. Live in Concert at Lollapalooza will arrive on Dec. 9 and is available to preorder now in CD/DVD, Blu-ray, LP (black and green) and digital formats. Journey recently previewed the set with a live version of "Be Good to Yourself," off 1986's Raised on Radio. You can watch it and see the full track listing below.
Dolly Parton Leads Rock Hall ‘Jolene’ Jam With Rob Halford and More
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Dolly Parton performed her signature hit "Jolene" at Saturday's induction ceremony, leading an all-star ensemble that included fellow inductees Rob Halford, Pat Benatar, Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon, Eurythmics' Annie Lennox and many more. Backed throughout her performance by Zac Brown Band, Parton...
The 10 Best Quotes From the Rock Hall 2022 Ceremony
The 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will likely be remembered as one of the best — and one of the most emotional. The classic lineup of Judas Priest reunited for the first time in more than a decade as guitarist K.K. Downing rejoined his former group for a blistering three-song set. Another planned reunion didn't come to pass, with former Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor sending an open letter from abroad, revealing his stage 4 prostate cancer setback as the reason he couldn't join his ex-bandmates for their induction.
Motley Crue Announces John 5 Will Replace Mick Mars
Motley Crue has announced that guitarist John 5 will replace Mick Mars in the band's touring lineup. "While change is never easy, we accept Mick's decision to retire from the band due to the challenges with his health," Motley Crue wrote in a statement. "No doubt will it take an absolutely outstanding musician to fill Mick's shoes, so we are grateful that our good friend John 5 has agreed to come on board and join us moving forward." Mars, a co-founding member who had been in the group for 41 years, recently announced he was retiring from touring "due to his ongoing painful struggle with Ankylosing Spondylitis."
Hear Bob Dylan’s Live Tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis
Bob Dylan covered Jerry Lee Lewis' "I Can't Seem to Say Goodbye" as the encore of his concert in England on Friday night, paying tribute to the recently departed rock 'n' roller. In the video, which you can watch below, Dylan introduces the song by telling the audience, “I don’t...
Men at Work: Where Are They Now?
Australia's INXS might have been a household name across North America during the latter half of the '80s, but the first portion of that decade decisively belonged to fellow Aussies Men at Work. Formed in Melbourne in 1979, the band quickly earned a loyal audience at home, leading the group...
Jerry Lee Lewis Quotes: Praise From Rockers Over the Years
Jerry Lee Lewis played a pivotal role in the development of rock 'n' roll. With a series of late-'50s smash hits — including "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," "Great Balls of Fire" — and his wildman stage persona, the artist aptly nicknamed the Killer helped usher the fledgling genre into the mainstream alongside other first-generation rockers like Elvis Presley and Little Richard.
Watch Donovan and Robert Plant Perform ‘Season of the Witch’
Donovan joined Robert Plant onstage at the Wexford Spiegeltent Festival in Ireland, where they performed Donovan's "Season of the Witch." The seasonally appropriate song has often appeared in Plant's sets over the past two decades. Most recently, he performed the song on Halloween night at his concert in Dublin. Donovan's appearance, however, marked the first time Plant performed the classic song with its writer.
40 Years Ago: Duran Duran Releases the Buoyant ‘Rio’
On Nov. 1, 1982, Duran Duran released "Rio" as a single in the U.K. The title track of the band's 1982 LP quickly became one of the Birmingham band's signature songs, a confident mission statement driven by optimistic lyrics and musical twists and turns. Keyboardist Nick Rhodes' frantic, pulsating sequences...
Watch Kings of Chaos’ New Video for ‘Judgement Day’
Kings of Chaos have unveiled a new single, "Judgement Day," as well as plans for their debut album. The new song was performed and co-written by drummer Matt Sorum, guitarist Dave Kushner and Guns N' Roses members Slash and Duff McKagan. Sorum provides lead vocals. The only member of Sorum's former supergroup, Velvet Revolver, not to appear on the new track is singer Scott Weiland, who died in 2015.
Dolly Parton Wants to Reunite Robert Plant and Jimmy Page
Dolly Parton said she was hoping to reunite former Led Zeppelin members Robert Plant and Jimmy Page for a new rendition of “Stairway to Heaven.”. She covered the track on her 2002 album Halos & Horns, opting for a bluegrass-style version. But in a new interview with Pollstar ahead of her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, she said she wanted to deliver a more faithful version.
Why Pat Benatar Slapped Her Label Boss
Pat Benatar isn’t known for being violent. She found herself angry enough to lash out, however, when Chrysalis Records overruled an attempt to escape from her glamorous image. There'd been slow-building frustration with label boss Terry Ellis, who Benatar believed was incapable of thinking he could ever be wrong....
Pat Benatar Finally Inducted Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as members of the 2022 performer class. Sheryl Crow welcomed the two honorees, calling them "totally individual and completely recognizable. How that voice came from her tiny frame was remarkable." She added that the sound Benatar and Giraldo made together was simply "impossible to replicate," calling Benatar a feminist icon. After naming many of their most recognizable songs, Crow added: "I think I can sing every one of those songs."
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Induction Ceremony’s Best Photos
The class of 2022 has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and we’ve got the pictures to prove it. It was a star-studded night in Los Angeles as the Hall’s newest members accepted their honors. Duran Duran, Judas Priest, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Eurythmics, Carly Simon, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Eminem were among the artists inducted. With the exception of Simon, who sent a letter of acceptance which was read by Sara Bareilles, all of them attended and performed at the event.
Ultimate Classic Rock
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.
Comments / 0