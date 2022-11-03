5 storylines to follow during the Drake men's basketball season

Drake men’s basketball – the preseason favorite in the Missouri Valley Conference – unofficially kicks off its season on Thursday.

The Bulldogs will host Minnesota Duluth in an exhibition game at the Knapp Center at 7 p.m.

Drake’s first official game of the year is less than a week later, on Nov. 9, when the Bulldogs host IUPUI in Des Moines. Drake will play one more non-conference game at home before heading to the Virgin Islands for Paradise Jam.

With the basketball season finally here, let’s look at five storylines to follow for the Bulldogs in 2022-23.

1. Is this Drake’s year to win the MVC?

The Bulldogs were picked – by a landslide, receiving 52 of 54 possible first-place votes – to finish first in their preseason conference poll. Now, Drake being the favorite makes sense, but winning the conference won’t be that easy. For starters, the Bulldogs were picked as the preseason favorite last season, and Drake lost in the championship for the second-straight year.

On top of that, Loyola – the team Drake lost both championships to – no longer plays in the MVC. That could benefit the Bulldogs a bit, but that doesn’t mean the conference has gotten any less competitive.

So yes, this could be Drake’s year. But the Bulldogs will still have to work hard to earn that MVC title.

2. How does Tucker DeVries outplay his freshman self?

DeVries has a lot of expectations on his shoulders entering the season. He was named the MVC’s Freshman of the Year last year and was picked as the Preseason Player of the Year ahead of the 2022-23 season. Maybe this is wishful thinking, but the work that DeVries did in the offseason points to a successful season for the sophomore. He’s added some muscle, he’s worked on his conditioning and is more confident in his ability to play the college game. Those are only positives for Drake.

3. Will injuries be a factor in the Bulldogs success?

An intra-squad scrimmage is a great way to see players for the first time after a months-long hiatus. For Bulldogs fans, though, it showed how much Drake was still struggling with injuries. D.J. Wilkins was out, still recovering from surgery on his ACL. Roman Penn had reinjured his foot. Garrett Sturtz was dealing with a minor ankle sprain. Nate Ferguson and Issa Samake were also sidelined.

Injuries are, unfortunately, a normal part of the season, for any program. But the Bulldogs will need to stay healthy if they hope to make a deep run in the MVC tournament, and beyond. It’s hard not to think about how close Drake was last year, even with Wilkins sidelined and Penn not at full health. Drake will need both of those guys to play as many games as possible for a successful campaign.

4. What bench player will make the most difference?

A lot of the focus on Drake has been on its starting five: DeVries, Wilkins, Penn, Sturtz and possibly transfer Sardaar Calhoun or senior Darnell Brodie. And those players certainly earned the attention. But head coach Darian DeVries has also preached the importance of depth on the roster, and this year is no different.

Let’s assume that Calhoun and Brodie regularly make their way into the starting lineup. There are three players, right now, that the Bulldogs should feel confident putting into any game.

First is junior guard Okay Djamgouz. He has good size, meshed well with the team when put in game situations and he’s freaky good from 3-point range. Next is going to be Conor Enright. He redshirted last year, but Darian DeVries did say that Enright filled in for Penn while he dealt with his injury over the summer.

Finally, there’s transfer forward Eric Northweather. At 6-foot-10, he brings a lot of size to the Bulldogs roster and would be a solid switch-out when Brodie needs a break. He averaged 10.1 points and 4.2 rebounds at Truman State last season.

5. What’s left for Roman Penn to accomplish?

Penn has been a steady leader since transferring to Drake from Sienna in 2018, and the fans love the Bulldogs' guard. He’s also accomplished a lot during his time in Des Moines: He's a member of the 1,000-point club and has sole possession of Drake’s all-time assists record. He’d probably have an MVC title on the list of things he wants before graduation.

This season, it would be nice for Penn to have one more full year of basketball. He started and played all 34 of Drake’s games in 2019. But he’s missed time in both 2020-21 and 2021-22 with a foot injury. There would be no better way for the graduate student to finish his career than staying healthy enough to play every game.

