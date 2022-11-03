ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheryl Lee Ralph Models Chic Sleepwear in Crystal-Embellished Heels at Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’ Premiere

By Natalia Finnis-Smart
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ct2Y0_0ixZbEfm00

Sheryl Lee Ralph stepped out for the premiere of Rihanna’s “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4”, which will be streamed online through Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 9. The event was held today at Simi Valley, Calif.

The Emmy-award-winning actress arrived on the black carpet in sleepwear style. Her peachy look featured a metallic crop top, wide-leg pants, and a lengthy satin robe with voluminous feathery flamingo-hued sleeves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EyTYa_0ixZbEfm00
Sheryl Lee Ralph attends Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video in Simi Valley, California, and broadcast on Nov. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

She accessorized in large gold hoops and a diamond necklace and styled her hair in a topknot bun with gold wiring. Ralph glammed up with pink eyeshadow and a rosy lip.

As for footwear, she slipped into nude flats. The shoe style incorporated a sharp toe and a crystal-adorned design on its vamp, adding an extra sparkle to her outfit and elevating her look by at least 3 inches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kh4eW_0ixZbEfm00
Sheryl Lee Ralph is seen during Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video in Simi Valley, California, and broadcast on Nov. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

As was revealed yesterday by Savage X Fenty, the “Abbott Elementary” star modeled one of the brand’s glittery lingerie designs. Ralph donned an olive corseted top bodysuit and a long, coordinating cardigan. She topped off her look with several accessories, including two emerald, green beaded necklaces with a jewel-embellished floral broch-like pendant at its center and drop earrings.

Ralph complemented her verdant-hued look with shimmering gold and green eyeshadow decorated across her eye’s crease and lower lash lines. She added five rhinestones to her curly hair’s center part, and a braid styled along her forehead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19nDf2_0ixZbEfm00
Sheryl Lee Ralph is seen during Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video in Simi Valley, California, and broadcast on Nov. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Though her footwear has yet to be revealed, Ralph likely wore stilettos, one of the primary shoe styles for prior Savage X Fenty shows since its debut in 2019.

Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 4 show, creatively directed and executively produced by Rihanna, will debut on Nov. 9. As always, the sultry occasion’s featured collection will be available to shop on Amazon and Savage X Fenty’s websites upon release. This year’s show — similar to past lineups — boasts a diverse and star-studded cast of models, including Cara Delevingne, Bella Poarch, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simulacra Liu, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Marsai Martin, Kornbread, Rickey Thompson and Precious Lee. The event also features musical performances by a variety of global artists, including Maxwell, Anitta, Don Toliver, and Burna Boy.

