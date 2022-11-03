Read full article on original website
New Jersey’s Absolute Best Fried Chicken Restaurant Has Been Revealed
There is no state in the entire nation that loves food more than we do right here in New Jersey, and we only want the best. If you love a good fried chicken, we are talking your language today. The great thing about living in the Garden State is that...
Known for Amazing Pizza, Another NJ Restaurant Closing For Good, But…
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. It seems to be particularly brutal this year as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
This Breathtaking NJ City Named One of the Most Gorgeous in America
A highly respected travel publication has given top honors to one city in the Garden State, placing it among the most gorgeous in the country. Recently, editors at Conde Nast Traveler released their list of the most beautiful towns in America, which looked at locales from one coast to another.
Atlantic City, NJ, Restaurant Ranked as One of the Best Waterfront Restaurants in USA
This area is filled with so many great restaurant options all over South Jersey and especially on the water. You can find some great places, but according the website moneyinc.com, there is one place in Atlantic City that stands out above all the rest when it comes to waterfront dining.
Shocking Closure of This Popular Beach Store in New Jersey
This was definitely a shock when I saw the sign. It’s one of those stores that you always find yourself wandering into when you’re at the beach. Even if you do not need anything. You’ll at least stop in once or twice. It has everything. It’s the...
Delaware Man Stole $200K In Mid-Atlantic Jewelry Store Heists, Fled To Philly: Feds
A Delaware man is accused of stealing up to $200,000 in jewelry in an interstate crime spree that stretched the mid-Atlantic, federal authorities say. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover is charged in connection with a string of heists that took place between October 2020 and February 2021, said US Attorney Philip R. Sellinger in a release Friday, Nov. 4.
Philly area residents purchase Powerball tickets for record $1.6 billion jackpot
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- By the time you go to bed on Saturday night, you could be a billionaire. The Powerball jackpot is now at a record $1.6 billion.The right combination of numbers could lead to a history making money moment. "I can't believe it," Leslie Pollard, a New Jersey resident, said. The billion dollar dream led to a packed South Philly gas station where Pollard stopped in to try her luck. "I only bought two because it only takes one, but I will buy some more when I go back to New Jersey," Pollard said. Some getting tickets already had...
Toms River Ramada Inn shuts down, here’s what it’s going to be
TOMS RIVER, NJ – After 32 years, the Ramada Inn hotel on Route 9 at the Toms River-Lakewood border is shutting down. The news was released by the former owner,Hotels Unlimited of East Windsor in a statement this week. “After many happy decades of serving the community, the Ramada Toms River has closed its doors,” the company said in a statement. “We thank all of our patrons and guests for over 30 years of business. Please consider the Days Hotel of Toms River for your lodging and banquet needs.” Rumors swirled after the news broke. What was going to happen The post Toms River Ramada Inn shuts down, here’s what it’s going to be appeared first on Shore News Network.
Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New Jersey
New Jersey is home to many abandoned buildings but none are quite as fascinating as this entire college that has been left to decay for nearly 10 years now. The former main campus of Rowan College at Burlington County sits on a woodsy 225 acres in Pemberton Township. The last three classes ended here in December of 2017 and the college has sat empty ever since. Keep reading to learn more.
Toms River, NJ realtor accused of $1M arson
A Toms River man has been arrested in connection with the torching of a commercial fleet of vehicles in Wall earlier this fall, causing more than $1 million in damages. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson. After 10 p.m. on...
Popular Convenience Store Chain Closing 1 NJ Location, Selling 2 in Philadelphia
A popular convenience store chain is closing one of its busy stores in the Garden State and selling others as its parent company downsizes and reorganizes itself. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Within the...
Mom and pop cook up old-school favorites at family-run sandwich shop in South Philadelphia
If you've got a hankering for a hoagie, there's a family-run sandwich shop in South Philly that is cooking up old school favorites while the next generation puts their spin on traditional hoagies.
7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.
7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
Car Catches Fire In Toms River Crash
TOMS RIVER – Authorities have confirmed that no injuries were reported after a two vehicle crash left a car engulfed in flames this afternoon right near a Garden State Parkway jughandle. The crash occurred around 1:09 p.m. from Garden State Parkway northbound onto a jughandle heading towards Route 37...
West Philly's Will Smith surprises students at Overbrook High School
Actor Will Smith returned to his former high school - and surprised some Philadelphia students.
Pleasantville, NJ, Teen Airlifted After Somers Point Bike Path Crash
A 14-year-old juvenile was critically injured in a crash with a vehicle on the Somers Point Bike Path at Ocean Heights Avenue at 5:57 Saturday evening. Somers Point Police said in a release that the biker was in a collision with a vehicle driven by Tia Coppin, 25, of Atlantic City. Coppin was not injured.
Fugitive in Somers Point killing captured in Vermont
An Egg Harbor Township man wanted in the killing of a Somers Point father of seven was arrested in Vermont this weekend. Tyreek Crawford, 20, is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Joshua Hannah on Feb. 10. The next morning, there was a large police presence at a...
