Atlantic City, NJ

phillyvoice.com

Pop-up farmers market to debut in Northern Liberties

Philadelphians will have a unique new shopping option just in time for the holiday season. The pop-up Northern Liberties Farmers Market makes its grand debut on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Piazza Alta Courtyard, at Second Street and Germantown Avenue. It will serve as a preview of a proposed weekly Northern Liberties Farmers Market set to begin next spring.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philly area residents purchase Powerball tickets for record $1.6 billion jackpot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- By the time you go to bed on Saturday night, you could be a billionaire. The Powerball jackpot is now at a record $1.6 billion.The right combination of numbers could lead to a history making money moment.  "I can't believe it," Leslie Pollard, a New Jersey resident, said.   The billion dollar dream led to a packed South Philly gas station where Pollard stopped in to try her luck.  "I only bought two because it only takes one, but I will buy some more when I go back to New Jersey," Pollard said.  Some getting tickets already had...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Toms River Ramada Inn shuts down, here’s what it’s going to be

TOMS RIVER, NJ – After 32 years, the Ramada Inn hotel on Route 9 at the Toms River-Lakewood border is shutting down. The news was released by the former owner,Hotels Unlimited of East Windsor in a statement this week. “After many happy decades of serving the community, the Ramada Toms River has closed its doors,” the company said in a statement. “We thank all of our patrons and guests for over 30 years of business. Please consider the Days Hotel of Toms River for your lodging and banquet needs.” Rumors swirled after the news broke. What was going to happen The post Toms River Ramada Inn shuts down, here’s what it’s going to be appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Philly's 'Chicken Man,' who helped cure the city's World Series blues, doesn't actually like the meat

After disappointing performances by Philly's sports teams left many residents feeling downtrodden, people found a new reason to cheer on Sunday afternoon. One day after the Phillies fell in the World Series and the Union lost the MLS Cup, hundreds of people gathered on the abandoned pier behind the Walmart on Columbus Boulevard to root for a man eating an entire rotisserie chicken for the 40th straight day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Travel Maven

Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New Jersey

New Jersey is home to many abandoned buildings but none are quite as fascinating as this entire college that has been left to decay for nearly 10 years now. The former main campus of Rowan College at Burlington County sits on a woodsy 225 acres in Pemberton Township. The last three classes ended here in December of 2017 and the college has sat empty ever since. Keep reading to learn more.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Toms River, NJ realtor accused of $1M arson

A Toms River man has been arrested in connection with the torching of a commercial fleet of vehicles in Wall earlier this fall, causing more than $1 million in damages. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson. After 10 p.m. on...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.

7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
LAKEHURST, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Car Catches Fire In Toms River Crash

TOMS RIVER – Authorities have confirmed that no injuries were reported after a two vehicle crash left a car engulfed in flames this afternoon right near a Garden State Parkway jughandle. The crash occurred around 1:09 p.m. from Garden State Parkway northbound onto a jughandle heading towards Route 37...
TOMS RIVER, NJ

