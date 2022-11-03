ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter Reacts to News Bezos Might Bid for Washington Commanders

Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and executive chair, may be exploring bidding on the National Football League's current most available team. A source close to Bezos said the billionaire is "looking into buying the Washington Commanders." Current owners Dan and Tanya Snyder announced Nov. 2 that they were exploring options to sell a whole or partial stake in the team.
The Next Washington Commanders Owner May Not Be The Highest Bidder

Dan Snyder’s final major decision as owner of the Washington Commanders could be choosing his replacement — and he doesn’t have to take the highest bidder. That could complicate a potential purchase by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the leading contender mentioned to Front Office Sports by bankers and team executives interviewed since Snyder announced Wednesday that he was exploring a sale.
Potential Washington Commanders sale price figure revealed

The NFL world has been buzzing about the potential sale of the Washington Commanders. The chickens are coming home to roost for incumbent owner Daniel Snyder, who might not be for long in the NFL anymore. In fact, Snyder has plenty of things to worry about right now. The looming sale of the Commanders is getting attention from all corners and a big potential buyer is already showing interest.
The offseason begins!

The 2022 World Series is in the books as the Houston Astros, playing in their fourth Fall Classic out of the past six, defeated the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. It means it’s officially about time to say goodbye to our free agents. Eligible players file for free agency on the day after the World Series every winter. For the Nats, those players are:
