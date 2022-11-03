ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

The 'Largest Light Display In Texas' Is Returning To San Antonio

By Ginny Reese
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TUnzq_0ixZZyGE00
Photo: Getty Images

Texas' "largest holiday lights display" is returning to San Antonio .

KSAT reported that the lights are returning to SeaWorld San Antonio on November 10th.

The light display has more than nine-million lights spanning the 250-acre park. The display will stay up through January 2nd.

The park will transform into the ultimate winter wonderland with millions of lights, holiday festivities, and the premier of the new "O Wondrous Night" live-action musical. The musical will showcase the "greatest story never told- the story of the Nativity as seen through the eyes of the animals who experience it."

The park will have 12 holiday areas, including a meet and greet with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and the Sesame Street Christmas Parade.

There will be plenty of holiday-inspired treats and eats that will satisfy any craving, including seasonal candies, baked goods, festive funnel cakes, hot chocolate, coffee, and winter cocktails.

Tickets start at $49.99 for general admission. SeaWorld San Antonio is located at 10500 SeaWorld Drive on San Antonio's West Side. Learn more about the holiday events on SeaWorld's website .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KENS 5

This San Antonio Costco was rated the cleanest in the country, poll shows

SAN ANTONIO — We all know the phrase "Everything is bigger in Texas." And apparently, that includes a local Costco; it's one of the top-rated stores in the country!. The location on UTSA Boulevard in northwest San Antonio received a 53.2 out of 60 on FinanceBuzz. They surveyed more than 6,000 Costco shoppers to create the store rankings on a 10-point scale in six categories:
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Family, friends, fans to remember beloved San Antonio radio host Russell Rush at memorial at Tech Port Center + Arena

SAN ANTONIO – Family, friends and fans will gather in San Antonio on Sunday to memorialize beloved and longtime San Antonio radio host Russell Rush. Rush, a radio host for 96.1 NOW and longtime friend of KSAT, died on Oct. 21 at his home surrounded by his family and close friends following a lengthy battle with T-cell lymphoma. He was 44.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Check out LEGOLAND's huge pumpkin build made of 15,000 LEGOS

SAN ANTONIO — In honor of National Pumpkin Day, LEGOLAND Discovery Center San Antonio showed off their huge piece of artwork. Their master model builder, Kevin, spent 75 hours designing and building Texas's largest LEGO pumpkin. The pumpkin stands at seven and a half feet tall, and it's also...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
travelawaits.com

The Incredible Food Tour Not To Miss In San Antonio

Good food isn’t hard to find in San Antonio. As one of only two cities in the entire country recognized as Cities of Gastronomy by UNESCO, San Antonio is brimming with delectable dishes. What is difficult to find is a food tour that not only showcases authentic foods native to San Antonio, but also digs into the heritage of the locals and the history of the foods. Providing this unique combination of food, heritage, and history all in one tour is one of the many reasons that Food Chick Tours is the premier food tour company in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

What is Port San Antonio? KSAT Explains

SAN ANTONIO – If you’ve driven on Highway 90 in San Antonio, you’ve likely seen the signs directing you to exit at General Hudnell Drive and Port San Antonio. The majority of people pass the exit and never look back, but in this story, we didn’t.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

FOX 7 Weekend: 'Chicago', Wurstfest, Texas Book Festival and more

Looking for something to do this weekend? Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow has the details on events across Central Texas, including Broadway In Austin's performance of "Chicago," Wurstfest in New Braunfels, the 27th annual Texas Book Festival in downtown Austin, the 20th annual Travis Heights Art Trail, the Austin Celtic Festival and the Austin Fall Asian Festival in Buda.
AUSTIN, TX
San Antonio Current

The 25 most miserable places in San Antonio

We love San Antonio, but we also know that everything here isn't sunshine and roses all the time. In fact, a number of spots in SA kinda suck ass. Whether it's in the car, trying to get some shopping done or just going out and about, there are plenty of hellscapes that any San Antonian will try to avoid. Or maybe they'll brave it so they can live to tell the tale. Some of them are perfectly delightful most of the time, but one small thing can take things from happy to sad.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
inparkmagazine.com

SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration returns to SeaWorld San Antonio with additional offerings

Beginning November 10, SeaWorld San Antonio will welcome the return of SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration. For 42 days the marine life park will transform into a holiday wonderland featuring millions of sparkling lights, decorations, holiday festivities, and holiday treats and eats. Along with returning favorites, the park will premiere the brand-new “O Wondrous Night,” a live action musical!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ValleyCentral

Amber Alert issued for San Antonio girl

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (FOX 44) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl from San Antonio. Joanna Luna was last seen wearing a dark gray t-shirt, black and pink Nike shorts, and pike and purple slide shoes. The suspect is described as Richard “Xavier” Rodriguez, a Hispanic male possibly driving a U-Haul […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
theshelbyreport.com

Sprouts Farmers Market To Open Location In San Antonio, TX

Sprouts Farmers Market will open its new store Nov. 11 at 9702 State Highway 151 in San Antonio, Texas. A ribbon cutting will take place the morning of Nov. 11 at 6:45 a.m. with Dr. Rocha-Garcia, councilwoman. The doors to the store will open at 7 a.m. Sprouts’ grand opening...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin #1 Hit Music Station

 https://967kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy