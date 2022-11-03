The 'Largest Light Display In Texas' Is Returning To San Antonio

Photo: Getty Images

Texas' "largest holiday lights display" is returning to San Antonio .

KSAT reported that the lights are returning to SeaWorld San Antonio on November 10th.

The light display has more than nine-million lights spanning the 250-acre park. The display will stay up through January 2nd.

The park will transform into the ultimate winter wonderland with millions of lights, holiday festivities, and the premier of the new "O Wondrous Night" live-action musical. The musical will showcase the "greatest story never told- the story of the Nativity as seen through the eyes of the animals who experience it."

The park will have 12 holiday areas, including a meet and greet with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and the Sesame Street Christmas Parade.

There will be plenty of holiday-inspired treats and eats that will satisfy any craving, including seasonal candies, baked goods, festive funnel cakes, hot chocolate, coffee, and winter cocktails.

Tickets start at $49.99 for general admission. SeaWorld San Antonio is located at 10500 SeaWorld Drive on San Antonio's West Side. Learn more about the holiday events on SeaWorld's website .