For decades, the Summers County Christmas Toy Fund, now through the Hinton Area Foundation, has diligently helped children and families in the county to have a fantastic Christmas holiday. The program is currently in the middle of its 2022 season, and co-chair Darrell Lilly recently spoke about the Toy Fund and his involvement. Lilly has been the Chairman of the program since 2006. The previous Chairman, Howard Creed, started the Summers County Ruritan Culb in 1992 and quickly worked to establish the Toy Fund as the community now knows it. However, according to Lilly, it dates back farther than that. He...

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV ・ 5 DAYS AGO