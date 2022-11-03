ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, KY

Related
wymt.com

Eastern Kentucky counties prepare for Election Day

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - County clerks and election officials began setting up voting sites on Monday. Knott County Clerk Reci Cornett said more people have taken advantage of early voting and absentee ballots than in years prior. “As of now we sent out 535 and we’ve got back 465, and...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Additional Kentucky county approved for direct housing aid

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Direct temporary housing assistance has been approved for an additional Kentucky county to help people affected by flooding in July. The Federal Emergency Management Agency added Pike County, making six counties approved, including Breathitt, Floyd, Knott, Letcher and Perry. The program provides two options for housing,...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Knott Countians faced with traveling to Hazard for mail

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The United States Post Office in Hindman was flooded on July 28th, and Knott Countians are still faced with traveling to Hazard three months later. Hundreds of Knott Countians descend upon Hazard every weekday to send and receive mail. “It kills every bit of, you know,...
HINDMAN, KY
k105.com

Doctor traveling to see patients lone victim of Harlan Co. plane crash

The man killed in a plane crash in Harlan County on Thursday was a doctor traveling to see patients. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, but who was originally from Middlesboro, was killed Thursday morning at approximately 10:00 when his Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft went down near Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport, about three miles northwest of Harlan.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Floyd County Diabetes Coalition hosts “Walk Your Way” event

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - To kickoff Diabetes Awareness Month, the Floyd County Diabetes Coalition hosted a “Walk Your Way” event to support the awareness initiative. Locals participated in a walk around Archer Park in Prestonsburg, and they learned how to defend against diabetes. Dietician Christina Tincher, who is...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

LOUISA, KY WOMAN CHARGED WITH SHOOTING AT HUSBAND DURING MARITAL DISPUTE

NOVEMBER 4, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. UNHAPPY WIFE ALMOST LEADS TO THE ENDING OF HER HUSBAND’S LIFE!: TESSACA CHAFFIN, 41, OF LOUISA, KY., WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 26, AFTER SHE HAD FIRED A SINGLE SHOT FROM A HANDGUN IN CLOSE PROXIMITY OF HER HUSBAND INSIDE THEIR HOME ON KY. ROUTE 1690.
LOUISA, KY
WTRF

1-year-old missing from Kentucky found at east Columbus McDonald’s

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A one-year-old missing from Kentucky was found in Columbus Sunday morning by authorities after an AMBER Alert was issued. A spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol told NBC4 the child was found at a McDonald’s near East Livingston Avenue. OSHP confirmed the child...
COLUMBUS, OH
WCPO

Amber Alert canceled, missing eastern Kentucky child located

UPDATE: An Amber Alert for a missing eastern Kentucky child has been canceled. According to police, the child and the suspect were found in Columbus Ohio. An Amber Alert has been issued after a child was abducted this morning in eastern Kentucky. According to police, they say Johnny Kirk, 25,...
LOVELY, KY
wymt.com

Police: Tree traps driver in truck on Leslie County road

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Leslie County man is lucky to be alive following a close encounter with a tree this weekend. Around 2 a.m. Sunday, Chief Deputy Jeremy Vega was dispatched to the scene on Highway 699. The original call stated a driver, who was not identified, was...
LESLIE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. high school mourns loss of student killed in crash

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Students and staff at Magoffin County High School are mourning the loss of one of their own. A Facebook post from the school said Angelica Rife,15, was a member of the Hornet family. Officials said Rife was one of the two children killed in a...
WHAS11

Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash

HARLAN, Ky. — A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wymt.com

EKY artist finds increasing passion for art and the region after flood

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Each stroke of a paint brush means more to Lacy Hale than ever before. After the flood, she was not sure art was in her future. “There was a point where I was just like ‘I don’t know that this is gonna be possible for me to get back to, and I don’t know if I can do this anymore,’” Hale said.
WHITESBURG, KY
wklw.com

Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Collision in Magoffin County

Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post received a call on November 05, 2022, at 7:18 p.m. reporting a single vehicle collision had occurred on Kentucky Route 7 in the Salyersville community of Magoffin County. Troopers from Post 9 responded and began the investigation. The initial investigation indicated a 2018 Polaris UTV...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Grocery store chain donates $120,000 to flood relief

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Save A Lot in the Airport Gardens section of Perry County donated $120,000 dollars Monday to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. ”Originally, I reached out to Happy, our mayor, because I know there are a lot of moving parts,” said Steve Stollings with Save A Lot. “A lot of people working for different projects, and my question was I wanted to know where we could donate the money to help our people right here.”
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wklw.com

KY Power Provides Grant Money to Help 6 Communities

Kentucky Power has awarded a $270,000 economic development grant toward helping six communities with downtown revitalization projects. One East Kentucky is the recipient of the Kentucky Power Economic Growth Grant and will use the money to hire a consultant to help with plans for Whitesburg, Jenkins, Hazard, Prestonsburg, Pikeville, and Martin County. The program is geared toward projects that promote the creation and retention of manufacturing and industrial investment and jobs.
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

KSP investigates double fatal UTV crash

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post is investigating a single vehicle collision in Magoffin County. Troopers say the crash happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday along KY Route 7 in Salyersville. According to KSP, a 2018 Polaris UTV exited the roadway, went over an embankment, and struck...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY

