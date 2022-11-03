Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Eastern Kentucky counties prepare for Election Day
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - County clerks and election officials began setting up voting sites on Monday. Knott County Clerk Reci Cornett said more people have taken advantage of early voting and absentee ballots than in years prior. “As of now we sent out 535 and we’ve got back 465, and...
wymt.com
Additional Kentucky county approved for direct housing aid
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Direct temporary housing assistance has been approved for an additional Kentucky county to help people affected by flooding in July. The Federal Emergency Management Agency added Pike County, making six counties approved, including Breathitt, Floyd, Knott, Letcher and Perry. The program provides two options for housing,...
wymt.com
Knott Countians faced with traveling to Hazard for mail
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The United States Post Office in Hindman was flooded on July 28th, and Knott Countians are still faced with traveling to Hazard three months later. Hundreds of Knott Countians descend upon Hazard every weekday to send and receive mail. “It kills every bit of, you know,...
Kentucky man killed in Wise County crash, VSP reports
According to a release from VSP, the crash occurred on Thursday, Nov. 3 on Route 23 Business. Police report a 2004 Cadillac Deville had been heading east when it went off the right side of the road, hit a utility pole and overturned.
k105.com
Doctor traveling to see patients lone victim of Harlan Co. plane crash
The man killed in a plane crash in Harlan County on Thursday was a doctor traveling to see patients. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, but who was originally from Middlesboro, was killed Thursday morning at approximately 10:00 when his Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft went down near Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport, about three miles northwest of Harlan.
wymt.com
Floyd County Diabetes Coalition hosts “Walk Your Way” event
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - To kickoff Diabetes Awareness Month, the Floyd County Diabetes Coalition hosted a “Walk Your Way” event to support the awareness initiative. Locals participated in a walk around Archer Park in Prestonsburg, and they learned how to defend against diabetes. Dietician Christina Tincher, who is...
thelevisalazer.com
LOUISA, KY WOMAN CHARGED WITH SHOOTING AT HUSBAND DURING MARITAL DISPUTE
NOVEMBER 4, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. UNHAPPY WIFE ALMOST LEADS TO THE ENDING OF HER HUSBAND’S LIFE!: TESSACA CHAFFIN, 41, OF LOUISA, KY., WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 26, AFTER SHE HAD FIRED A SINGLE SHOT FROM A HANDGUN IN CLOSE PROXIMITY OF HER HUSBAND INSIDE THEIR HOME ON KY. ROUTE 1690.
WTRF
1-year-old missing from Kentucky found at east Columbus McDonald’s
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A one-year-old missing from Kentucky was found in Columbus Sunday morning by authorities after an AMBER Alert was issued. A spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol told NBC4 the child was found at a McDonald’s near East Livingston Avenue. OSHP confirmed the child...
WCPO
Amber Alert canceled, missing eastern Kentucky child located
UPDATE: An Amber Alert for a missing eastern Kentucky child has been canceled. According to police, the child and the suspect were found in Columbus Ohio. An Amber Alert has been issued after a child was abducted this morning in eastern Kentucky. According to police, they say Johnny Kirk, 25,...
wymt.com
Police: Tree traps driver in truck on Leslie County road
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Leslie County man is lucky to be alive following a close encounter with a tree this weekend. Around 2 a.m. Sunday, Chief Deputy Jeremy Vega was dispatched to the scene on Highway 699. The original call stated a driver, who was not identified, was...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. high school mourns loss of student killed in crash
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Students and staff at Magoffin County High School are mourning the loss of one of their own. A Facebook post from the school said Angelica Rife,15, was a member of the Hornet family. Officials said Rife was one of the two children killed in a...
WLWT 5
AMBER Alert canceled for 1-year-old abducted by father in eastern Kentucky
LOVELY, Ky. — UPDATE. An AMBER Alert issued early Sunday morning of a 1-year-old who was abducted by his father has been canceled, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says. According to WLWT sister station Lex 18 in Lexington, Kentucky, the child, Johnny Kirk, and his father,...
Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash
HARLAN, Ky. — A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader.
1 juvenile dead, 2 injured, in Magoffin County after single-vehicle collision
The collision occurred on Kentucky Route 7 in Salyersville, prompting KSP to be called at 7:18 p.m.
wymt.com
EKY artist finds increasing passion for art and the region after flood
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Each stroke of a paint brush means more to Lacy Hale than ever before. After the flood, she was not sure art was in her future. “There was a point where I was just like ‘I don’t know that this is gonna be possible for me to get back to, and I don’t know if I can do this anymore,’” Hale said.
wymt.com
EKY animal shelter discuss post-flood issues and how people can help
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) in Hazard serves Perry, Breathitt, Knott and Letcher Counties, all of which were impacted by the flood in July. “I’ve been a volunteer with the shelter for 11 years now and I’ve never seen it like it is now,”...
wklw.com
Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Collision in Magoffin County
Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post received a call on November 05, 2022, at 7:18 p.m. reporting a single vehicle collision had occurred on Kentucky Route 7 in the Salyersville community of Magoffin County. Troopers from Post 9 responded and began the investigation. The initial investigation indicated a 2018 Polaris UTV...
wymt.com
Grocery store chain donates $120,000 to flood relief
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Save A Lot in the Airport Gardens section of Perry County donated $120,000 dollars Monday to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. ”Originally, I reached out to Happy, our mayor, because I know there are a lot of moving parts,” said Steve Stollings with Save A Lot. “A lot of people working for different projects, and my question was I wanted to know where we could donate the money to help our people right here.”
wklw.com
KY Power Provides Grant Money to Help 6 Communities
Kentucky Power has awarded a $270,000 economic development grant toward helping six communities with downtown revitalization projects. One East Kentucky is the recipient of the Kentucky Power Economic Growth Grant and will use the money to hire a consultant to help with plans for Whitesburg, Jenkins, Hazard, Prestonsburg, Pikeville, and Martin County. The program is geared toward projects that promote the creation and retention of manufacturing and industrial investment and jobs.
WKYT 27
KSP investigates double fatal UTV crash
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post is investigating a single vehicle collision in Magoffin County. Troopers say the crash happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday along KY Route 7 in Salyersville. According to KSP, a 2018 Polaris UTV exited the roadway, went over an embankment, and struck...
Comments / 0