Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coffee Express is serving Bangor gourmet coffee & so much moreStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Kosta’s Restaurant & Bar in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterAugusta, ME
The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Related
You Can Actually Drive Behind The Airport Mall Now Without Murdering Your Car
It's possible I'm pretty late to this party. For years, when I lived off of Broadway in Bangor, the Union Street Hannaford was my go-to spot. And I would also often frequent Ocean State Job Lots and Marshall's. If my wife and I were just in Marshall's looking for whatever, we'd usually make the mistake of heading around the back of the building.
Does This Intersection Qualify as the Most Stupid In All of Bangor?
Do I turn? Do I wait? Does the other guy get to go?. These are questions I've asked myself a hundred over the years. There's one intersection in Bangor that begs all these and more whenever you get to it, especially during the day when the traffic is at it's heaviest. I doubt there's a lot of accidents in this spot, but it's still super awkward.
Levant House Fire Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Others Sent to the Hospital
A house fire in Levant Sunday night has left one person dead and sent two to the hospital. Fire crews from several departments responded to a fire on Avenue Road early Monday morning. Levant Fire Chief Eric Strout says when crews arrived at the scene, they found a large building that was fully involved and a portion of the building that had collapsed. A trailer nearby was also showing signs of smoke. Crews were able to find 3 of the residents, who were then taken to local hospitals with varying injuries. A search of the home also revealed one resident who had perished in the fire. The name of the deceased has not yet been released. Several dogs also died in the fire, but they were able to rescue several dogs and a cat. Strout said, in a post on the Levant Fire & Rescue Facebook page, that he's grateful to the firefighters and ambulance crews who dealt with this tragic fire.
Maine’s Pediatric Doctors Ask Parents to Take Steps to Avoid RSV
As Maine hospitals struggle under an overwhelming number of pediatric RSV cases, medical leaders are asking parents to take steps to prevent their children from getting sick. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a common respiratory illness that, for most people, will make them sick with cold symptoms, but is not dangerous. In babies and toddlers, however, it can lead to bronchiolitis or pneumonia. There's no known cure for the virus, other than supportive care like over-the-counter cold remedies. But for babies and toddlers, hospitals can provide fluids, oxygen, and more advanced respiratory care, if needed.
Davis Court Bangor to Close to Traffic Beginning Monday the 7th
A few weeks ago, the story came out that the Bangor YMCA had purchased the 4 properties with houses on Bangor’s Davis Court. And it was followed by the demolition of the first of the houses at 30 Davis Court. Now this announcement from the City of Bangor Friday...
Missing 74-Year-Old Man in Etna Found Safe
A Silver Alert has been issued for a man in Etna who went missing Sunday morning. UPDATE: Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says Mr. Nolin has been found safe. The Maine Warden Service has issued the alert for Joseph Nolin, 74, of Etna. Maine Department of Public...
‘The Lobstah Buoy’ Food Truck Closes Up Shop For 2022
Don't worry Bangor, they will be back next Spring!. I can't lie, I have a fairly huge obsession with food trucks. I really get obsessed when there are multiple trucks in one space at the same time, so it goes without saying that I have spent more than a few days on the Bangor Waterfront, grabbing lunch.
1 Child Died, 1 is Critically Injured after a Madison Crash
A pickup truck carrying a family of five crashed in Madison, killing one child, and leaving the others with various injuries. For a family of five, a trip to visit friends in Hartland turned tragic when their pickup crashed on Thursday night. The Somerset County Sheriff's Office says a Ford F-150 driven by 30-year-old Robert Simonds was driving shortly after 11:00 Thursday night on the White School House Road in Madison. For some reason, the pickup veered off the road, about a half-mile from the intersection with Russell Road, and struck a large tree. The child's mother, 28-year-old Ashley Corson and Simonds both sustained injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
Our ‘Free The Z’ Turkey Drive Starts Tuesday November 15th
Help get the word out! It's almost turkey time in Brewer, and this year we REALLY need your help!. Hard to imagine this, but our annual Free The Z turkey drive will be here before you know it. On Tuesday, November 15, Z107.3 will once again move in at the Brewer Hannaford parking lot to team up with the amazing team at Penquis CAP, to collect turkeys and donations to help feed people right here in our community.
Name A Former Bangor Area Business That Ages You
Ever bring up an old business that isn’t open anymore, and someone younger looks at you like you have three heads?. It really is amazing how when you get a little older, you can think of a place you used to go all the time, and get a little nostalgic for it.
This Whoopie Pie Gender Reveal Is So Sweet and So Maine
Would you ever participate in a gender reveal? Gender reveals seem to be all the rave over the past few years, from giant balloons filled with confetti to cutting into a cake to see if you are having a boy or girl. Gender reveals are exciting to the soon-to-be parents as well as their family and friends. Sometimes, it can even be exciting for those helping with the reveal.
Would You Like To See A Locally Owned Steakhouse In Bangor?
There are lots of great choices for local food here in the Bangor area, but one thing seems to be missing. With all due respect to the amazing Longhorn Steakhouse on Hogan Road in Bangor, it is a national chain restaurant, so that got us thinking about whether or not a locally owned business focused on serving up delicious steaks would work here in the area.
Bangor To Be New Base For Old Portland Cryptozoology Museum
Last October, we brought you a story about a unique businessman/renowned cryptozoology specialist who planned to open a one-of-a-kind book store/gift shop in Bangor. This April, the International Cryptozoology Museum-Bangor Store opened at 585 Hammond St. Store owner, Loren Coleman, who also operates International Cryptozoology Museum at Thompson Point in Portland, says he plans to move his entire base of operation up to Bangor by 2024.
Bangor PD Has a New Way to Help People in Mental Health Crisis
Bangor Police announce a new Community Action Team in Bangor that will help people experiencing a mental health crisis. How Much Time is Devoted to Dealing With Mental Health-Related Calls?. It's amazing how much time police officers spend answering calls that have nothing to do with crime. Bangor Police Sergeant...
Best Of Both: Bangor To Hold Festival Of Lights Parade and Light Contest
What had become a holiday tradition in Bangor, the Bangor Rotary's "Festival of Lights Parade", like many things during the pandemic, was canceled when Covid hit. In its place, to try to keep the spirit of the holidays while promoting the safety of social distancing, the Rotary instead created a Community Lighting Contest.
‘Hathaway Holiday Lights’ Sets Date In December For Show Opening
While the weekend weather is set to be sunny and warm, we know that snow is never far away, once we cross the threshold into November. And as folks tuck those Halloween decorations away until next season, many have already started to game-plan holiday light designs for the winter months.
Is Maple Street The Best Place To Trick-Or-Treat In Bangor?
Trick or treat, smell our feet, give us something good to eat, let's all head to Maple Street!. Growing up a kid, we lived in the so-called "Tree Streets" area of Bangor, and even then, there was just something special about Maple Street. Its a very long street, with wide roads. It was always the first place that I would want to hit for some candy.
Here’s the Possible Date Bangor Will Be Breaking Out the Snow Shovels
Winter will show up whether we like it or not. There's no escape. Every now and then, snow makes a super late appearance, and you almost let yourself wonder for just a minute if this is going to be a nice, slow year for snow. But usually, sometime in December or January, we start getting pummeled. But almost everyone gets a little giddy over the first snow of the year.
This Weekend You Can Tour Maineiac Manor With The ‘Lights Out’
Hey Bangor, get ready for one last gasp of Halloween terror, armed with only a flashlight!. Halloween may have been Monday, but that doesn't mean that the terror is over quite yet, because this weekend, Maineiac Manor will be open for their first ever "Lights Out" event!. Do you dare...
Z107.3
Brewer, ME
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0