Family Comedy ‘Moore & More’ In The Works At ABC From Lauren Ashley Smith & Damon Wayans Jr.

EXCLUSIVE : Lauren Ashley Smith , a head writer of HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show, is developing a family comedy for ABC .

The network has put single-camera comedy Moore & More into development, after winning the project in a competitive situation.

The family series follows a close-knit group of mostly-gay sisters who have a familial identity crisis when the lone bi sister brings her male fiancé into the family.

It comes from CBS Studios and Two Shakes Entertainment , which has a first-look deal at the studio. Two Shakes’ Damon Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow are exec producing alongside Smith, who is writing.

Smith was the head writer and co-exec producer of the first two seasons of A Black Lady Sketch Show. She also worked with Robin Thede as head writer on BET’s The Rundown with Robin Thede , was a senior producer on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and a staff writer on VH1’s Best Week Ever.

Smith and her sisters, Rachel and Mariah, also co-host Smith Sisters Live , a pop culture radio show on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM Channel, Radio Andy.

Two Shakes was founded by Damon Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow and is also behind upcoming Netflix series Glamorous , starring Miss Benny and Kim Cattrall. It also is developing a father-son multi-camera comedy starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. with CBS, and a single-camera comedy with Amazon set behind the scenes of a struggling national sports show.