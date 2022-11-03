ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buford, GA

US Manufacturer Okabashi Lays Off 142 Employees as Yeezy Production Deal Ends

By Katie Abel
Footwear News
Footwear News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4es8P3_0ixZYKHt00
The Yeezy Foam Runner. CREDIT: Broadimage/Mega

Following Adidas’ Oct. 25 move to cut ties with Kanye West and end its Yeezy business immediately, an Atlanta area manufacturer that has produced the Yeezy Foam Runner style since 2020 is laying off 142 employees.

“Unfortunately, [the situation] means Okabashi has to stop its current production for Adidas. As of right now there are not enough orders to keep all employees busy with work,” Okabashi said in a statement that also reiterated that the company, like Adidas, does not tolerate hate speech.

The layoffs are effective immediately, and Okabashi said the impacted employees — a significant amount of its workforce — will receive severance and extended health-care coverage. “Okabashi is coordinating with local government agencies and manufacturers to provide support and alternative employment opportunities for the impacted team members,” the company said.”

Okabashi, which counts itself among the 1% of remaining domestic shoe manufacturers, will continue production of its own branded products. It is pursuing other partnership opportunities to leverage its domestic manufacturing capabilities. Okabashi has been making its sandals in a factory in Buford, Ga., since 1984. The company said 58 employees remain on board.

Across fashion and entertainment, nearly all of Ye’s partners have severed ties with him in recent weeks, including CAA, Balenciaga, Gap and MRC Entertainment, and they are all also likely grappling with the repercussions of lost business and revenue. Big footwear retailers such as Foot Locker Inc. also ended their business with Yeezy immediately.

Adidas — which has not yet revealed any layoffs related to the situation — said the move was expected to have a short-term negative impact of up to €250 million on the company’s net income in 2022, given the high seasonality of the fourth quarter.

While Adidas does not break out Yeezy sales numbers, Morningstar analyst David Swartz estimates the brand brings in close to $2 billion a year. Swartz projects overall Adidas revenues to hit $23 billion this year, which would make Yeezy sales represent nearly 10% of the total.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Does Kanye West Own Yeezy After Adidas Termination?

Now that Adidas has cut ties with Kanye “Ye” West and his Yeezy brand, the future of the brand is in flux. While the details of Ye’s contract with Adidas are unknown to the public, both parties appear to own certain elements within the deal, which began in 2013. In June 2016, Adidas and West announced they had extended their partnership, calling it a “Yeezy-branded entity creating footwear, apparel and accessories for all genders across street and sport.” In its statement confirming the end of the Adidas Yeezy partnership, Adidas said that it is the sole owner of all design rights to...
Footwear News

Natalia Bryant Strikes a Pose in Denim Overalls & Nike Dunk High ‘Toasty’ Sneakers for Levi’s 2022 Vote Campaign

Levi’s has teamed up with a powerful group of actors, activists, athletes, and models to encourage voters to exercise their democratic rights and be the voice that becomes a vote during this season’s midterm election. The brand worked with Hailey Bieber on their 2022 Vote campaign to assemble an influential group of voters, which includes Natalia Bryant, Nico Hiraga, Quannah Chasinghorse and Jeremy Lee Stone. They all came together to share their stories in an impactful video that explores the motivations driving them to the polls, the ABCs of voting, and why it’s important that every voice is heard through their...
Business Insider

Kanye West's Yeezy products are still being sold on the Farfetch website

Global fashion platform Farfetch is still selling more than 200 Yeezy products on its site. Companies including Adidas and Balenciaga have cut ties with West following his antisemitic comments. Foot Locker is also pulling products from its online and brick-and-mortar stores. Luxury fashion retailer Farfetch is still selling Yeezy products...
hotnewhiphop.com

Adidas Will Continue To Sell Yeezys, But There’s A Twist

Adidas says they own every single Yeezy design. Yesterday morning, Adidas dropped some bombshell news as they decided to officially end their partnership with Kanye West. This is a move that many were expecting, although there was this sense that Adidas would not pull the trigger. In the end, however, they have removed Yeezy from their umbrella, and they are making sure all Yeezys are pulled from stores.
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Discontinuing Brand Name Items

From food to drink, long-term brand name items will no longer be sold by the company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MacroTrends.net, EatThis.com, and Google.com.
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Car Brands in America

The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 12 “25 Years In China” Drops Soon

This Air Jordan 12 contains a familiar motif. Over the past couple of weeks, Nike has been showing off some sneakers from their upcoming “25 Years In China” collection. This is meant to be a capsule that celebrates how the brand has been operating in the country for about two and a half decades now. One of the shoes that will be part of the collection is this Air Jordan 12, which can be found down below.
The Independent

Kanye West’s net worth plummets from $2bn to $400m after Adidas ends Yeezy partnership

Kanye West’s net worth has been scythed from $2bn to $400m after Adidas ended their Yeezy partnership, according to Forbes magazine. After days of relentless pressure, Adidas announced on Tuesday it had terminated its business relationship with the 45-year-old rapper and fashion mogul over his repeated antisemitic remarks. “Adidas does not tolerate anti-Semitism and any other sort of hate speech,” it said in a press release. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”West had goaded the German footwear giant, saying on...
CBS News

Sneakerheads snap up Yeezy shoes after Adidas walks away

Demand for Yeezy brand shoes is rising among sneakerheads after Adidas pulled the plug this week on its commercial partnership with Ye, the rapper better known as Kanye West, over his antisemitic remarks. In the three days since the sportswear giant's announcement, trade activity on Tradeblock — a barter-based platform...
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West’s Adidas Split Has Sent The Yeezy Market Into A Frenzy

Many are looking to sell their shoes. Kanye West and Adidas have officially split up after a two-month standoff that got ugly, very fast. Ye had originally wanted to split from Adidas in September when he revealed that the brand was dropping silhouettes and colorways without his permission. It was an interesting admission, and Ye was trying to build a sympathetic case online.
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel

Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hypebae

Take an On-Foot Look at the Transparent eBay x Nike SB Dunk "Sandy Bodecker"

Back in 2003, eBay and Nike partnered for a SB Dunk Low that became one of the most storied sneakers of all time. The extremely limited drop spanned a mere three pairs — one of which was sold at auction for nearly $30,000 USD, another given to innovative Nike designer Sandy Bodecker and the last cut into four parts.
TheStreet

Kanye Breakup Makes Adidas Problems Worse

Doing the right thing can be costly, and Adidas (ADDYY) could find out just how costly in the coming months after it cut ties with its most popular collaborator. On Tuesday the German sports shoe and apparel maker said it was cutting ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, following a series of media appearances in which he made antisemitic remarks.
Footwear News

Kelly Rowland Dramatically Pops in Fiery Red Ballgown at Wearable Art Gala 2022

Kelly Rowland served red-hot drama during the 2022 Wearable Art Gala. The Grammy Award-winning musician arrived on the WACO Theater Center’s red carpet with husband Tim Weatherspoon, wearing a sweeping Monsoori gown. Styled by Elly Karamoh, the bold sleeveless number featured a ruched sweetheart neckline with a wrapped waistline, before flaring into a ballgown skirt with two large rounded tiers. Rowland’s ensemble was complete with black velvet elbow-length gloves, as well as a diamond lariat necklace, rings and floral drop earrings for added glamour — which she embraced on the carpet with numerous poses. When it came to footwear, the “Curse of Bridge...
Footwear News

Footwear News

166K+
Followers
19K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy