Troy, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Troy Record

Calendar

HALF MOON BUTTON CLUB: The Half Moon Button Club will meet on Monday, November 7, 2022, at the Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Avenue, Delmar, NY 12054. The social time starts at 10:00 a.m. followed by the business meeting at 11:30 followed by the program. Bring a bag lunch. Dessert will be provided. Admission is free. For more information call Kirsti at 518-869-8125. Everyone is welcome!
TROY, NY
Troy Record

SNAPSHOT: Dancing Grain celebrates grand opening

Dancing Grain, a new family-owned farm and brewing business in Moreau, recently celebrated its grand opening at a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. (Photo provided by the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce)
MOREAU, NY
Troy Record

Poestenkill to host final household hazardous waste disposal event

POESTENKILL, N.Y. — Rensselaer County, the City of Troy, and the Town of Bethlehem, partnered to organize on an inter-county Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) disposal program for 2022. The program consisted of six events throughout the year. These events that were held throughout the second half of the year...
POESTENKILL, NY
Troy Record

State Liquor Authority issues emergency license suspension at The Empire Lounge in Troy

TROY, N.Y. — The Empire Lounge, LLC., located at 443 5th Ave. in Troy, had its license suspended by the New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) on Friday. The suspension was ordered by Chairman Vincent Bradley, Commissioner Lily Fan, and Commissioner Greeley Ford at a special meeting of the Full Board on Nov. 4, 2022. Effective immediately, no alcohol may be sold or consumed on the premises.
TROY, NY
Troy Record

Your polling place location and key races for voting on Election Day

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. — Election Day is Nov. 8, with polls open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. According to the New York State Board of Elections, 1,178,674 New Yorkers have already cast their votes. Statewide, New Yorkers will have the opportunity to vote in a number of races...
TROY, NY
Troy Record

Capital Region gas prices rise again

ALBANY, N.Y. — Average gasoline prices in Albany have risen 7.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.94 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 546 stations in Albany. Prices in Albany are 32.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 42.5...
ALBANY, NY
Troy Record

New American citizens welcomed in naturalization ceremony

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. — More than two dozen people participated in a naturalization ceremony, becoming the newest United States citizens. The ceremony was held in the Columbia High School auditorium and presided over by the Honorable Judge Christian Hummel. “Today we’re welcoming new citizens,” Hummel explained. “We try to...
EAST GREENBUSH, NY
Troy Record

Troy Turkey Trot costume contest now open

TROY, N.Y. — Halloween may be over, but there’s no need to put away the costumes just yet!. Organizers of the 75th Troy Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving day have an important message for participants in the event’s 5K – registration for the Trot’s traditional costume contest is now open. The Trot, a signature event of the Collar City’s holiday festivities, is seeking both creative and scream-worthy entries for its popular costume contest. A total of $350 in prize money is up for grabs for participants in two categories: Most Unique and Best Thanksgiving Day Costumes.
TROY, NY
Troy Record

SNAPSHOT: World Series memorabilia passes through Albany Airport

Josh Rawitch, President of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Jon Shestakofsky, Vice President of Communications describe World Series memorabilia that was given to the Hall of Fame by champion Houston Astros that played in the 2022 World Series. The memorabilia passed through Albany International Airport Sunday evening from Houston and will be going on display at the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown later this month. (Albany International Airport Photo)
ALBANY, NY

