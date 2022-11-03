TROY, N.Y. — Halloween may be over, but there’s no need to put away the costumes just yet!. Organizers of the 75th Troy Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving day have an important message for participants in the event’s 5K – registration for the Trot’s traditional costume contest is now open. The Trot, a signature event of the Collar City’s holiday festivities, is seeking both creative and scream-worthy entries for its popular costume contest. A total of $350 in prize money is up for grabs for participants in two categories: Most Unique and Best Thanksgiving Day Costumes.

TROY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO