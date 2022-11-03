Read full article on original website
Troy Record
Calendar
HALF MOON BUTTON CLUB: The Half Moon Button Club will meet on Monday, November 7, 2022, at the Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Avenue, Delmar, NY 12054. The social time starts at 10:00 a.m. followed by the business meeting at 11:30 followed by the program. Bring a bag lunch. Dessert will be provided. Admission is free. For more information call Kirsti at 518-869-8125. Everyone is welcome!
Troy Record
SNAPSHOT: Dancing Grain celebrates grand opening
Dancing Grain, a new family-owned farm and brewing business in Moreau, recently celebrated its grand opening at a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. (Photo provided by the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce)
Troy Record
Poestenkill to host final household hazardous waste disposal event
POESTENKILL, N.Y. — Rensselaer County, the City of Troy, and the Town of Bethlehem, partnered to organize on an inter-county Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) disposal program for 2022. The program consisted of six events throughout the year. These events that were held throughout the second half of the year...
Troy Record
State Police conduct underage drinking enforcement detail in Rensselaer County
RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. — New York State Police recently conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail in Rensselaer County. During the initiative, 20 businesses were checked for compliance. One person was charged with misdemeanor first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child, after selling alcohol to persons under the age of 21.
Troy Record
State Liquor Authority issues emergency license suspension at The Empire Lounge in Troy
TROY, N.Y. — The Empire Lounge, LLC., located at 443 5th Ave. in Troy, had its license suspended by the New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) on Friday. The suspension was ordered by Chairman Vincent Bradley, Commissioner Lily Fan, and Commissioner Greeley Ford at a special meeting of the Full Board on Nov. 4, 2022. Effective immediately, no alcohol may be sold or consumed on the premises.
Troy Record
Your polling place location and key races for voting on Election Day
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. — Election Day is Nov. 8, with polls open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. According to the New York State Board of Elections, 1,178,674 New Yorkers have already cast their votes. Statewide, New Yorkers will have the opportunity to vote in a number of races...
Troy Record
Capital Region gas prices rise again
ALBANY, N.Y. — Average gasoline prices in Albany have risen 7.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.94 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 546 stations in Albany. Prices in Albany are 32.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 42.5...
Troy Record
New American citizens welcomed in naturalization ceremony
EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. — More than two dozen people participated in a naturalization ceremony, becoming the newest United States citizens. The ceremony was held in the Columbia High School auditorium and presided over by the Honorable Judge Christian Hummel. “Today we’re welcoming new citizens,” Hummel explained. “We try to...
Troy Record
Troy Turkey Trot costume contest now open
TROY, N.Y. — Halloween may be over, but there’s no need to put away the costumes just yet!. Organizers of the 75th Troy Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving day have an important message for participants in the event’s 5K – registration for the Trot’s traditional costume contest is now open. The Trot, a signature event of the Collar City’s holiday festivities, is seeking both creative and scream-worthy entries for its popular costume contest. A total of $350 in prize money is up for grabs for participants in two categories: Most Unique and Best Thanksgiving Day Costumes.
Troy Record
SNAPSHOT: World Series memorabilia passes through Albany Airport
Josh Rawitch, President of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Jon Shestakofsky, Vice President of Communications describe World Series memorabilia that was given to the Hall of Fame by champion Houston Astros that played in the 2022 World Series. The memorabilia passed through Albany International Airport Sunday evening from Houston and will be going on display at the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown later this month. (Albany International Airport Photo)
Troy Record
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Shaker cruises to NYSPHSAA Final Four with 5-0 win in regional championship
MECHANICVILLE, NY – The Shaker girls’ soccer team may have surprised themselves a little bit on Saturday afternoon in their regional championship game against Section 3’s Fayetteville-Manlius. “I thought it was going to be a barn-burner, 1-0 or 2-1. Whoever made the mistake would lose,” said Shaker...
Troy Record
COLLEGE SOCCER: Saint Rose men’s and women’s teams earn NCAA Tournament bids
ALBANY, NY – There was not just one NCAA Tournament watch part on the Saint Rose campus on Monday night, but two. The Golden Knights’ men’s and women’s soccer teams each clinched a spot in the Division II Tournament, which begins later this week. The men...
