LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Wide receivers Jordan Addison and Mario Williams and linebackers Ralen Goforth and Eric Gentry and are among USC players ruled out for the Trojans' home game against California Saturday, per Shotgun Spratling and Chris Trevino. USC linebacker Chris Thompson was not dressed either during warmups and linebacker Shane Lee remains wearing a cast on his left hand/wrist. Addison was spotted warming up early in cleats but was not dressed upon returning to the field later during pregame activities.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO