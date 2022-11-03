ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USC Trojans RB Travis Dye voices frustrations over 'disrespect' toward Pac-12

LOS ANGELES — For any narratives to be had about Pac-12 Conference not playing high-level football, first-year USC running back Travis Dye doesn’t want to hear them. Dye, who began his career at Oregon before transferring to the Trojans in the offseason, voiced frustrations about the perception of the conference Saturday after USC held off Cal, 41-35, in a game more tightly contested than most anticipated.
USC football injury report: Jordan Addison, Mario Williams among Trojans players ruled out against Cal

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Wide receivers Jordan Addison and Mario Williams and linebackers Ralen Goforth and Eric Gentry and are among USC players ruled out for the Trojans' home game against California Saturday, per Shotgun Spratling and Chris Trevino. USC linebacker Chris Thompson was not dressed either during warmups and linebacker Shane Lee remains wearing a cast on his left hand/wrist. Addison was spotted warming up early in cleats but was not dressed upon returning to the field later during pregame activities.
