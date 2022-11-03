This Is The Best Time And Place To Spot A UFO In California

Photo: Getty Images

Do you believe in aliens, or are you skeptical that beings could exist on other planets in the first place, let alone make it to Earth? Regardless of your beliefs, unidentified flying objects have been seen hovering across the sky throughout history with little to no explanation of their existence. Some people have reported seeing varied arrangements of blinking lights, while others see more prominent shapes and figures breaching the clouds.

According to data sourced by BetCalifornia , there have been 15,452 UFO sightings reported in The Golden State throughout history. BetCalifornia put together research that encompasses the most likely time and place that a UFO will appear in each city throughout the state. They also detailed the form in which the object is most commonly seen from each region . The very best time to spot a UFO in California is around 9:00 p.m on November 7th. The most obvious way in which this object will appear is in the shape of a light.

The data goes even further to break down dates and times by city. The most obvious time to spot a UFO in Los Angeles is at 10:00 p.m on June 1st, in San Diego at 9:00 p.m on January 1st, and in San Francisco at 9:00 p.m on June 1st.