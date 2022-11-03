ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photo gallery: Wine D'Vine gala in La Jolla helps support foster children and family services

Walden Family Services presented its 2022 Wine D'Vine gala, themed "Let's Get Nautical," at the historic Martin Johnson House at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography in La Jolla on Oct. 27.

The fundraiser by the San Diego-based organization is intended to support children and families with foster care, adoption and transitional housing programs and services.

The event honored Arlene Lieberman, who has served as Walden's board chairwoman and vice chairwoman and currently is on its advisory board, with the Fostering Hearts Legacy Award.

— La Jolla Light staff

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .

