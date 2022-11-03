ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Searching For Teen Last Seen Halloween Night

By Michelle Kube
KFI AM 640
 5 days ago
Photo: Los Angeles Police Department

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a teen last seen on Halloween night.

Andrew Jason Wright, 18, was last spotted on Oct. 31 near the 1700 block of Federal Avenue around 6 p.m., according to the LAPD.

Wright’s family says they haven’t heard from him since that night and are concerned for his safety.

On Facebook, Andrew's mom posted the following :

"Andrew is still missing. Search and canvassing the neighborhood tomorrow, Thursday, 11/3/2022, @10 am meeting on the 1700 block of Federal Ave. and Iowa Ave. , Los Angeles, CA 90025 where Andrew was last seen leaving our home."

Wright is described as an Asian man with brown hair and brown eyes. He 5'11" and 190 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black coat, maroon vest, gray pants and black leather shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800.

Photo: Los Angeles Police Department

KFI AM 640

