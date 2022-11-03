ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Corn Nation

Corn Flakes: Basketball, Volleyball, and Football Oh My

Yesterday was the opening of basketball season. I don’t know if I’ve ever been so ready for another sport to start. This football season (really the past eight football seasons) has been draining. It’s tough just looking for a little bit of joy, a little bit of hope each Saturday and then to have all those tiny hopes crushed over and over gain. It’s really just exhausting.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Reacts Survey: QB battle continues, Personnel Hires, & Tunnels

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. With Casey Thompson still out against Minnesota this past Saturday, Nebraska fans were once again...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebrasketball vs. Maine Black Bears Game Thread

Announcers: Jessica Coody (play-by-play), Erick Strickland. Radio: Huskers Radio Network; Kent Pavelka (play-by-play), Jake Muhleisen (analyst) Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington. Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app. The pregame broadcast...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

The Unbearable Lightness of Nebrasketball

Each and every year I sit in front of my computer and try and think of what to write about for the start of the Nebrasketball season. And every year I come up with something that has to do with how difficult it can be to be a fan or how this team “might” be better than last year’s squad.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska WBB Dominates Omaha 100-36

The starting lineup was Allison Weidner, Jaz Shelley, Issie Bourne, Alexis Markowski and Trinity Brady. Bourne scored the first points of the season a minute into the game and that was followed by a drive by Weidner, a pass from Shelley to Bourne and a three by Shelley to open a 9-0 lead in the first three minutes.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Kickoff time announced for Nebraska’s game at Michigan

The kickoff time has officially been announced for the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ week 11 road matchup against the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 12. The game will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. Central Time and will air on ABC. Nebraska is currently coming off of a tough home loss to...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Football Lost Its Last Dance Partner Yesterday

Something changed yesterday. Yes, Nebraska lost. Obviously, that is not the change. Nebraska football used to have a dance partner and now it no longer does. That dance partner was Kansas football. Lance Leipold led the Jayhawks to a 37-16 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys. That means the Jayhawks...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebrasketball: Maine Black Bears Preview

The Nebraska Cornhuskers return to the hardwood at Pinnacle Bank Arena to kick off another season of men’s college basketball Monday night against the Maine Black Bears. The 2022-2023 season marks the 127th for UNL and the 10th at PBA. This season will be the first that allows alcohol sales, however. So win or lose, responsible fans of age who have a plan to get home safe can imbibe adult beverages while watching Husker hoops.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Cornman's Concepts

Https://cornmansconcepts.blogspot.com/2022/11/week-10-minnesota.html. Please check out this blog post. I am a student at the University of Nebraska Lincoln wanting to become a sports journalist. I would appreciate any and all feedback. Please take a moment to read my piece regarding the game versus Minnesota. Thank you,. The Corn Man.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy