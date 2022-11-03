Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Corn Nation
Corn Flakes: Basketball, Volleyball, and Football Oh My
Yesterday was the opening of basketball season. I don’t know if I’ve ever been so ready for another sport to start. This football season (really the past eight football seasons) has been draining. It’s tough just looking for a little bit of joy, a little bit of hope each Saturday and then to have all those tiny hopes crushed over and over gain. It’s really just exhausting.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Football’s Next Head Coach: Weekly Power Rankings - November 8th
This will serve as my weekly power ranking list for who will be the probable next head coach for Nebraska. This list is not who I want to see become the next head coach. This list is who I believe will become the head coach at Nebraska. It will likely...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Reacts Survey: QB battle continues, Personnel Hires, & Tunnels
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. With Casey Thompson still out against Minnesota this past Saturday, Nebraska fans were once again...
Corn Nation
Jon & Todd’s Monday Night Therapy: Alas Poor Yorick, It’s a Tragedy
Todd and I get together, and I am shocked to find out he doesn’t know the line, “Alas, poor Yorick. I knew him, Horatio”, because I thought everyone knew the most famous bits of Shakespeare. They do not. What does this have to do with our therapy...
Corn Nation
Nebrasketball vs. Maine Black Bears Game Thread
Announcers: Jessica Coody (play-by-play), Erick Strickland. Radio: Huskers Radio Network; Kent Pavelka (play-by-play), Jake Muhleisen (analyst) Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington. Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app. The pregame broadcast...
Corn Nation
The Unbearable Lightness of Nebrasketball
Each and every year I sit in front of my computer and try and think of what to write about for the start of the Nebrasketball season. And every year I come up with something that has to do with how difficult it can be to be a fan or how this team “might” be better than last year’s squad.
Corn Nation
Nebraska WBB Dominates Omaha 100-36
The starting lineup was Allison Weidner, Jaz Shelley, Issie Bourne, Alexis Markowski and Trinity Brady. Bourne scored the first points of the season a minute into the game and that was followed by a drive by Weidner, a pass from Shelley to Bourne and a three by Shelley to open a 9-0 lead in the first three minutes.
Corn Nation
Kickoff time announced for Nebraska’s game at Michigan
The kickoff time has officially been announced for the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ week 11 road matchup against the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 12. The game will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. Central Time and will air on ABC. Nebraska is currently coming off of a tough home loss to...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Football Lost Its Last Dance Partner Yesterday
Something changed yesterday. Yes, Nebraska lost. Obviously, that is not the change. Nebraska football used to have a dance partner and now it no longer does. That dance partner was Kansas football. Lance Leipold led the Jayhawks to a 37-16 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys. That means the Jayhawks...
Corn Nation
Nebrasketball: Maine Black Bears Preview
The Nebraska Cornhuskers return to the hardwood at Pinnacle Bank Arena to kick off another season of men’s college basketball Monday night against the Maine Black Bears. The 2022-2023 season marks the 127th for UNL and the 10th at PBA. This season will be the first that allows alcohol sales, however. So win or lose, responsible fans of age who have a plan to get home safe can imbibe adult beverages while watching Husker hoops.
Corn Nation
Cornman's Concepts
Https://cornmansconcepts.blogspot.com/2022/11/week-10-minnesota.html. Please check out this blog post. I am a student at the University of Nebraska Lincoln wanting to become a sports journalist. I would appreciate any and all feedback. Please take a moment to read my piece regarding the game versus Minnesota. Thank you,. The Corn Man.
