Jacksonville, FL

WTOP

NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. BALTIMORE RAVENS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — BALTIMORE: WR Tylan Wallace, RB Gus Edwards, ILB Josh Bynes, G Ben Cleveland, TE Mark Andrews, OLB David Ojabo. NEW ORLEANS: WR Jarvis Landry, RB Mark Ingram II, CB Marshon Lattimore, G Wyatt Davis, TE Nick Vannett.
NEW YORK STATE
WTOP

Titans sit atop AFC South again despite struggles, injuries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have a stingy defense and two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry on his way toward leading the league for the third time in four seasons. They also have a comfortable lead at the halfway point of the season, looking for a third...
NASHVILLE, TN
WTOP

Clutch Vikings tote ample confidence at 7-1 into tough slate

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have owned the fourth quarter this season, with a plus-33 scoring differential that is the second best in the NFL. Whether it’s due to Kirk Cousins delivering clutch throws to Justin Jefferson and friends, Za’Darius Smith and the defense applying a fierce pass rush, late-game confidence or plain old good luck, the Vikings have reached the relative midpoint of their schedule on the strength of a series of steely performances in the closing minutes.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WTOP

Purdue hosts Milwaukee following Stuart’s 24-point game

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue -26.5; over/under is 141. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Purdue Boilermakers after Angelo Stuart scored 24 points in Milwaukee’s 102-46 victory over the MSOE Raiders. Purdue went 16-1 at home last season while going 29-8 overall. The Boilermakers averaged 16.2 assists per game on 27.7...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WTOP

Today in Sports History-Evander Holyfield upsets Mike Tyson

1912 — The lateral pass is used as an offensive weapon for the first time by Worcester Tech coach William F. Carney. Carney’s team beats Amherst 14-13. 1946 — Second-ranked Notre Dame fights to a 0-0 tie with No. 1 Army at Yankee Stadium to snap the Cadets’ 25-game winning streak. The Irish defense holds Army’s running backs Doc Blanchard and Glenn Davis to a combined 79 yards.
TEXAS STATE
WTOP

Monday’s Transactions

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Exercised their 2023 club option on SS Tim Anderson. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Announced the hiring of Marcus Thames as hitting coach, Phil Plantier as assistant hitting coach and Bill Hezel as assistant pitching coach. MINNESOTA TWINS — Exercised their 2023 club option on...

