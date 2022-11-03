ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

WIS-TV

RCSD finds missing Hopkins teen

HOPKINS, S.C. (WIS) - RCSD said Hayden Rhodes was located safely Monday afternoon. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing Hopkins teen. RCSD said Hayden Rhodes was last seen at around 7 a.m. on Nov. 7 leaving her home on Lomis Court. Anyone with information about...
HOPKINS, SC
WIS-TV

Blythewood woman charged for preparing false tax return

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) for assisting in preparing a false state Sales Tax return. According to officials, Bridgette Frederick was arrested on Friday for an incident that occurred in 2019. Officials say Frederick filed a sales tax return for her husband’s funeral home in June...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
WIS-TV

Officials say RSV cases at bay but flu still on the rise

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - While cases of COVID are still being reported -- RSV and flu cases have soared throughout the US this year in comparison to this time last year. Two local schools turned to online learning following a reported increased level of illnesses in the bodies of students.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: New exhibit at the Relic Room Museum for veterans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Ahead of Veterans Day, the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum are putting the final touches on a big new exhibit that’s been years in the making. It’s A War With No Front Lines: South Carolina and the Vietnam War, 1965-1973. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Two dead after motorcycle collision in Kershaw County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, two people are deceased after a motorcycle collision on Smyrna Road near Belvis Road. The collision occurred on Nov. 6 around 7 p.m., roughly 6 miles north of Elgin. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, a 2000 Harley Davidson...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Soda City Jeep Club hosting Toys for Tots drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local jeep club is teaming up with the United States Marines Guard to host a Toys for Tots drive. Toys from the drive will help to bring a smile to a child for Christmas. Gently used toys, brand new toys and even monetary donations can...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Gamecocks Women’s Soccer wins SEC championship

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sunday afternoon the Gamecocks became the SEC champions. The women’s soccer team defeated the #3 ranked Alabama in a 1-0 game at the SEC tournament. Sunday’s game secured an automatic entry into the NCAA Soccer tournament. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter company files for bankruptcy and closes its doors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nearly 100 employees are out of a job right before the holidays. Gissing North America, formerly known as Color-Fi, has closed its doors after the Michigan-based company recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to a letter mailed to employees from a corporate human resources official.
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Local Stage Play aims to share inspirational Message

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Walking on Water productions will be unveiling its newest stage play entitled “The world you left behind.” The inspirational stage play is a story of secrets and forgiveness and is heading to the Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College beginning Friday, November 11th. Tickets...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Delaware St. holds off South Carolina St. in OT, wins 27-24

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) - Charles Peeler picked off a Tyrece Nick pass in overtime, Nathan Wilson kicked a 23-yard game-winning field goal and Delaware State withstood a South Carolina State fourth-quarter comeback to take a 27-24 victory on Saturday. Nick found Jordan Smith from 19 yards out with :48 left...
ORANGEBURG, SC

