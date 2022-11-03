ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC Signature Promotes Sydnee Rimes To SVP Series

By Lynette Rice
 5 days ago
Sydnee Rimes has been promoted to senior vice president of series at ABC Signature .

Rimes, who has been at the studio since 2010, will oversee all current series for the studio and will lead the series department. She will report to ABC Signature President Jonnie Davis.

In her new role, Rimes will manage new and ongoing projects and spearhead staffing efforts across the studio’s drama, comedy and limited series.

“Sydnee has incredibly strong relationships within the creative community and has been an integral part of our mission to create the best possible experience for our roster of writers,” said Davis in a statement. “She is tenacious, agile and imaginative, and will continue to drive seamless collaboration between our series and development teams in her new role.”

“I’d like to thank Dana Walden and Jonnie Davis for this incredible opportunity,” added Rimes in a statement. “Being a part of series that I love, both as a fan and as a creative partner, has truly been an experience unlike any other. The amazing writers, producers, talent and teams I’ve worked with during my tenure with ABC Signature are the best partners in the business, and I’m looking forward to collaborating on even more amazing stories in this new role.”

During her 12 years at the studio, Rimes worked on black-ish and its spinoffs grown-ish and mixed-ish , as well as Little Fires Everywhere , This Fool, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and the upcoming Disney + series National Treasure: The Edge of History premiering Dec. 14, and Hulu’s Tiny, Beautiful Things starring Kathryn Hahn.

Prior to joining ABC Signature, Rimes was director of Development at Brillstein Entertainment Partners, where she oversaw various pilots and series including Samantha Who for ABC/ABC Studios.

‘Project Artemis’: Newcomer Anna Garcia Lands Breakout Role In Greg Berlanti Apple Pic

EXCLUSIVE: Anna Garcia (Hacks) will make her feature film debut with a sizable role alongside Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum in Project Artemis, the anticipated 1960s space race pic that Greg Berlanti is directing for Apple. While details as to her role are under wraps, her audition was reportedly impressive enough that it helped her secure one of the most coveted jobs in town, even in competition with a number of offer-only actresses.  Apple acquired Project Artemis for upwards of $100M when the hot package hit the market this past spring, as we told you first. Specifics as to the Apple...
‘Dr. Death’: Edgar Ramirez To Lead Season 2 Of Peacock Anthology Series

Edgar Ramirez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) is set to star in Peacock’s Dr. Death for the anthology series’ second season. The Emmy Award-nominee will portray Paolo Macchiarini, the focus of Season 2 which is based on the third season of the Wondery podcast of the same name. Macchiarini is a visionary surgeon whose innovative organ transplants seduced the global medical community. When his fiancé, Benita Alexander, and a few suspicious colleagues launch investigations into his botched surgeries, cracks start to appear in Paolo’s charming persona. As Benita learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of...
Debbie Allen Interview Series ‘Hello’ Shopped By Scott Koondel’s Sox Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Award-winning director, actress, dancer, choreographer and producer Debbie Allen is adding talk show host to her resume. Hello, which has been acquired by Scott Koondel’s Sox Entertainment, features Allen in one-on-one conversations with top artists, authors, writers and directors. The list of guests so far include Shonda Rhimes, Phylicia Rashad, Tyler Perry, Ava DuVernay, Whoopi Goldberg and Stevie Wonder, with additional episodes to be taped. The hourlong show, described as informative, inspiring, sometimes painful and laugh-out-loud funny, is being shopped to streaming platforms. “Hello is a series of interviews in which the iconic talent Debbie Allen has a intimate conversation...
TVLine Items: Edgar Ramirez Leads New Dr. Death, Fargo Casting and More

Dr. Death is up to no good again, and this time, Edgar Ramirez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) will be wielding his scalpel. The actor will star in the Season 2 of the Peacock anthology series, which will be based on the “Miracle Man” storyline from the Dr. Death podcast’s most recent third season. “Paolo Macchiarini (Ramirez) is a charming surgeon, renowned for his innovative operations that earn him the nickname ‘Miracle Man,'” reads the official show synopsis. “When investigative journalist Benita Alexander approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing...
‘Fargo’ Adds Dave Foley As Series Regular For Season 5

EXCLUSIVE: Dave Foley (The Kids in the Hall, The Morning Show) has joined the cast of FX’s Fargo for Season 5 as a series regular.  He will play Danish Graves, who serves as in-house counsel and prime advisor to self-made billionaire and business leader Lorraine Lyon (Jennifer Jason Leigh). The latest installment is set in 2019, and asks the question: when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours? Foley will also co-star alongside previously announced Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris, and Richa Moorjani. David Rysdahl, Sam Spruell, Jessica Pohly and Nick Gomez round out the cast. Noah Hawley (creator/writer/director), and his...
Most Disney Shows, Including ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & ‘9-1-1’, Drop Covid Vaccine Requirement After Company Lifts Mandate On U.S. Productions

Disney no longer requires vaccinations for the casts of all of its U.S. productions, as well as those who come into contact with them on set. I hear the majority of Disney-produced series have now lifted the mandate, including ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 and Fox’s 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star. According to sources, a few U.S-based series produced/co-produced by various Disney divisions are keeping the requirement in place, including ABC’s The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds, whose lead studio is eOne. SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher revealed the development in a TikTok video captioned “@disney pulls the...
Disney World, Universal Studios Orlando Under State Of Emergency Due To Subtropical Storm Nicole

A little more than a month after Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort were forced to close by Hurricane Ian, the Florida resorts have again been placed under a state of emergency due to the threat of wind and rain from what is currently Subtropical Storm Nicole. Hurricane watches are in effect for the state’s Atlantic Coast from Hallandale Beach, north of Miami, to just above of Daytona Beach, and inland to Lake Okeechobee, per the National Hurricane Center. Governor Ron DeSantis announced a state of emergency this afternoon in 34 of the state’s 67 counties, including Lake,...
Lin-Manuel Miranda To Play Hermes In ‘Percy Jackson & The Olympians’ Disney+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Lin-Manuel Miranda is set for a key guest-starring role on Disney+’s upcoming series Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Based on Rick Riordan’s bestselling book series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson (Walter Scobell), who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover (Aryan Simhadri) and Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus. Miranda, who is a fan of...
Dave Chappelle Sets ‘SNL’ Return With Black Star As Musical Guest

Dave Chappelle has booked another appearance as host of Saturday Night Live. The iconic comedian will return to 30 Rock next Saturday, November 12 — being joined in his third go-round by musical guest Black Star. Chappelle’s show will be the first hosted in the wake of the 2022 midterm elections, and it certainly won’t be the first show of the sort the comic has hosted. He last appeared as host on November 7, 2020 — just a matter of days following Joe Biden’s victory in the Presidential election over Donald Trump. Related Story 'SNL': Amy Schumer's Every Move Scrutinized By Stalker...
‘The Good Doctor’ Ups Brandon Larracuente To Series Regular

We’ll be seeing more of Dr. Danny Perez on ABC’s The Good Doctor. Brandon Larracuente, who has recurred in the role this season, has been promoted to series regular in the popular medical drama from executive producer and showrunner David Shore, Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature. Larracuente’s Dr. Daniel “Danny” Perez is a first-year surgical resident at St. Bonaventure Hospital. Strikingly handsome with a natural, easy charm, he leans on his big heart and positive attitude to navigate the challenges of his first year. But Perez’s dazzling smile hides a painful past, including a years-long struggle with opioid addiction. Now clean...
Viola Davis To Produce, Star As U.S. President In Prime Video’s Action-Thriller ‘G20’

Oscar and Emmy winner Viola Davis (The Woman King) will produce and star in the upcoming feature G20, from Amazon Studios and MRC Film. The action-thriller from director Patricia Riggen (The 33) sees terrorists overtake the G20 Summit, with American President Taylor Sutton (Davis) then bringing all her statecraft and military experience to defend her family, her fellow leaders and the world. Noah and Logan Miller (White Boy Rick) wrote the script, with revisions by Caitlin Parrish and Erica Weiss (The Red Lion), with Andrew Lazar set to produce via Mad Chance, alongside Davis and Julius Tennon via JuVee Productions. G20...
Whoopi Goldberg Quitting Twitter: “As Of Tonight I’m Done”

UPDATE, with video The View‘s Whoopi Goldberg announced on the show today that she’s leaving Twitter and called Elon Musk’s week-long tenure “a mess.” Goldberg made the announcement after summarizing last week’s Twitter news – the staff firings (and some rehirings), the $8 blue check fee and, finally, the banning of comedian Kathy Griffin for using Elon Musk’s name as a parody account. “I’m getting off today because I just feel like it’s so messy, and I’m tired of now having certain kinds of attitudes blocked now getting back on. So I’m gonna get out, and if it settles down enough and...
‘Black Adam’ Rocks Past $300M WW – International Box Office

Warner Bros/New Line/DC’s Black Adam handily crossed $300M global this frame, landing so far at $182.3M from the international box office and $319.7M worldwide. The movie has seen some strong holds both domestically and overseas in its first weekends, down just 35% offshore this session, but will be cut short when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever starts rollout this week. Nevertheless, the Dwayne Johnson-starrer has amply, and importantly, filled out a lull. Black Adam led the international box office again in its third weekend, adding $25.4M from 76 overseas markets. Notable holds were seen in such hubs as Belgium (+30%), Sweden (+11%), Brazil (-11%),...
‘Agatha: Coven Of Chaos’: Sasheer Zamata Joins ‘WandaVision’ Marvel Spinoff For Disney+

EXCLUSIVE: Saturday Night Live alumna Sasheer Zamata has been added to the cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Marvel’s upcoming WandaVision spinoff series for Disney+, sources tell Deadline. Zamata, whose character is being kept under wraps, joins lead Kathryn Hahn, who is reprising her role as WandaVision bad gal Agatha Harkness, male lead Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, who is believed to be playing a villainous role, Ali Ahn and Maria Dizzia who I hear are playing witches. Related Story ‘Agatha: Coven Of Chaos’: Ali Ahn & Maria Dizzia Cast In ‘WandaVision’ Marvel Spinoff For Disney+ Related Story Lin-Manuel Miranda To Play Hermes In 'Percy Jackson & The Olympians' Disney+ Series Related Story 'Black...
Nick Carter Breaks Down In Tears Remembering Brother Aaron During Backstreet Boys Concert

Aaron Carter was found dead in his home on Saturday, Nov. 5, and his brother Nick Carter performed in London with the Backstreet Boys where his emotions were on full display. As the group performed the song “No Place” during their appearance at The O2 Arena, images of Nick and Aaron appeared on the big screens. After the group finished their performance, Kevin Richardson took a moment to address the audience. “That was the very last single of the ‘DNA’ album and that song is very special to us because it’s about family,” he said as the audience shouted their support for...
Hilary Duff, Diane Warren & More Celebrities Mourn Aaron Carter – Reactions

Aaron Carter was found dead in his home on Saturday, November 5. As news of his death was reported, many celebrities took to social media to remember the singer. Among the stars that shared thoughts on Carter included Diane Warren, Christy Carlson Romano, Loni Love and Spencer Pratt. See their messages below. Hilary Duff: “I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world. You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent… boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy.” Diane...
‘They’re With Me’ Blended Family Comedy From Dana Klein, Mat Harawitz, Kapital & TrillTV In Works At CBS

EXCLUSIVE: CBS is developing They’re With Me, a multi-camera family comedy from 9JKL creator Dana Klein, Mat Harawitz, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, Wendi Trilling’s TrillTV and CBS Studios. Written by Klein and Harawitz, in They’re With Me, Jackie and Eli knew right away they were soulmates… too bad their souls come with so much baggage — each has a messed-up 20-something kid and a dependent parent. They’re With Me is a modern take on a blended family where, instead of young children, Jackie and Eli both come with two generations of intrusive adults. Forget about an empty nest; the number of...
ABC Sets Midseason Dates; ‘The Rookie’ Shows Paired On Tuesdays

ABC on Monday revealed its midseason lineup, which includes a new Tuesday night block featuring The Rookie and its spinoff The Rookie: Feds. The new block kicks off January 3 with a crossover story for both The Rookie at 8 p.m. followed by The Rookie: Feds at 9 p.m. The new new crime drama Will Trent starring Ramón Rodríguez — based on Karin Slaughter’s bestselling book series — will follow. Related Story ‘A Million Little Things’ Will End With Season 5, ABC Confirms & Sets Premiere Date – Watch Cast Video Related Story 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Is Really Live For Election Night Related Story 'Magnum, P.I'...
XTR Steps Up Doc Sales & Distribution With Hire Of Cinetic Media’s Shane Riley

EXCLUSIVE: XTR, the non-fiction studio behind Apple’s They Call Me Magic and Oscar-nominated feature doc Ascension, has hired Shane Riley as Head of Sales and Distribution Strategy.  Riley will lead the distribution and sales of feature documentaries and series across both XTR Studios and its non-fiction streaming platform, Documentary+, as well as help build and execute the overall content strategy of the studio. He joins from Cinetic Media, the management and sales agency behind Oscar-winning doc Summer of Soul, Chris Smith’s HBO docu-series 100 Foot Wave, and Higher Ground’s Descendant. He also represented XTR titles such as We Met in Virtual Reality,...
‘The Iron Claw’: Pro Wrestler Maxwell Jacob Friedman Latest To Join A24 Film From Sean Durkin

EXCLUSIVE: A24’s wrestling pic The Iron Claw from Cannes and Sundance prize-winning filmmaker Sean Durkin (Martha Marcy May Marlene) is getting a new dash of authenticity, with the addition to the cast of professional wrestler Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Friedman joins a stacked ensemble which also includes Jeremy Allen White, Zac Efron, Harris Dickinson, Holt McCallany, Maura Tierney and Lily James, as previously announced.  Based on a true story, The Iron Claw follows the rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day. While Friedman’s...
