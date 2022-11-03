ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

live5news.com

Charleston Police give update on September King Street shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is releasing new details regarding a Sept. 4 shooting on King Street. Lt. Matt Stanley said in a committee on public safety meeting on Monday that seven people were shot, including the intended target and six others. Stanley over the course of...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies man shot on Dorchester Road in mid-October

The Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O’Neal has released the name of Courtney Boyd Ezeki Davis, a 34-year-old male from Charleston. Davis died at Trident Medical Center on November 5th from a gunshot wound. Davis was shot during an incident that occurred on October 15th on Dorchester Road. North...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies woman killed in vendor truck accident on MUSC property

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials have released more information on a fatal accident that happened at MUSC’s downtown Charleston campus Nov. 4. Diane Zetta Royer, 69, died at MUSC from blunt force injuries, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Hospital officials say the accident involved two...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police: Mt. Pleasant officer placed on administrative leave

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Mount Pleasant Police Officer is on administrative leave after he was arrested over the weekend. Andrew Scott, 37, was arrested following a domestic incident involving a family member on Nov. 6. Scott was arrested by the Isle of Palm Police Department for domestic violence...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Charleston County deputies investigate pair of Sunday shootings

ADAMS RUN, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County investigators say they believe two shooting incidents Sunday in the Adams Run area are related. The first took place before 1:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Jupiter Hill Road where witnesses reported someone in a car had opened fire before driving away, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Bullets struck a home on Jupiter Hil Road and another home on TJ Boulevard, he said.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Police responding to rollover crash downtown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they are responding to a rollover crash downtown Monday. The crash happened just after 11 a.m. on Meeting Street at Spring Street. There was no immediate word on any injuries. Police say to expect delays in the area. This is a...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

34-year-old man dies from injuries sustained in Oct. 15 shooting

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner has released the identity of a man who died of injuries he sustained in a North Charleston shooting last month. Courtney Boyd Ezeki Davis, 34, from Charleston, died at Trident Medical Center at 1:48 p.m. on Nov. 5, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

MPPD officer arrested for domestic violence

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is on administrative leave after being arrested Sunday for domestic violence. According to MPPD, Officer Andrew Scott (37) was arrested by the Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) on one charge of domestic violence, second degree. He was released the next day on a $10,000 bond.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
counton2.com

Man fatally shot in Summerville neighborhood

SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Student charged in fight at Georgetown High School

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department said a girl is facing charges after a fight at Georgetown High on Wednesday. Police said the 17-year-old girl was charged with simple assault and battery for a fight that occurred during lunch. Deputy Chief Nelson Brown said the incident was isolated...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WBTW News13

Sheriff: Man shot, killed in South Carolina neighborhood

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said just after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, a man was shot and killed in the Kings Grant neighborhood of Summerville along Kensington Place. “It’s traumatic,” Kings Grant Homeowners Association president David Carey said. “You know, to come out into your front yard and you’re getting […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston man indicted on gun, drug charges

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A federal grand jury indicted a 20-year-old North Charleston man on gun and drug charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina said Monday that a jury returned a three-count indictment against Elisha Shaleel Patterson for ‘felon in possession of a firearm,’ ‘possession with intent to distribute […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Bicyclist killed in Beaufort Co. crash, troopers say

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed Sunday after a car hit a bicyclist in Beaufort County. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Palmetto Parkway near U.S. 278 around two miles west of Hilton Head Island. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Domestic disturbance led to arrest on Johns Island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) –  The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Saturday arrested a man after first being called to a Johns Island home for a domestic disturbance. According to CCSO, SWAT team members entered the property of Darrell Dickerson (53) Saturday morning and took him into custody. Deputies were first called to the […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Goose Creek man charged after drugs, gun found during traffic stop

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Hanahan Police say they have charged a Goose Creek man after they say they found drugs and a gun in his car after a traffic stop. Malcolm Saunders is facing multiple drug and weapon charges. Hanahan officers say they pulled Saunders over on Nov. 5 for speeding on North Rhett Avenue.
GOOSE CREEK, SC

