live5news.com
Charleston Police give update on September King Street shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is releasing new details regarding a Sept. 4 shooting on King Street. Lt. Matt Stanley said in a committee on public safety meeting on Monday that seven people were shot, including the intended target and six others. Stanley over the course of...
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies man shot on Dorchester Road in mid-October
The Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O’Neal has released the name of Courtney Boyd Ezeki Davis, a 34-year-old male from Charleston. Davis died at Trident Medical Center on November 5th from a gunshot wound. Davis was shot during an incident that occurred on October 15th on Dorchester Road. North...
live5news.com
Coroner identifies woman killed in vendor truck accident on MUSC property
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials have released more information on a fatal accident that happened at MUSC’s downtown Charleston campus Nov. 4. Diane Zetta Royer, 69, died at MUSC from blunt force injuries, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Hospital officials say the accident involved two...
live5news.com
Police: Mt. Pleasant officer placed on administrative leave
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Mount Pleasant Police Officer is on administrative leave after he was arrested over the weekend. Andrew Scott, 37, was arrested following a domestic incident involving a family member on Nov. 6. Scott was arrested by the Isle of Palm Police Department for domestic violence...
live5news.com
Charleston County deputies investigate pair of Sunday shootings
ADAMS RUN, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County investigators say they believe two shooting incidents Sunday in the Adams Run area are related. The first took place before 1:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Jupiter Hill Road where witnesses reported someone in a car had opened fire before driving away, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Bullets struck a home on Jupiter Hil Road and another home on TJ Boulevard, he said.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Police responding to rollover crash downtown
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they are responding to a rollover crash downtown Monday. The crash happened just after 11 a.m. on Meeting Street at Spring Street. There was no immediate word on any injuries. Police say to expect delays in the area. This is a...
live5news.com
34-year-old man dies from injuries sustained in Oct. 15 shooting
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner has released the identity of a man who died of injuries he sustained in a North Charleston shooting last month. Courtney Boyd Ezeki Davis, 34, from Charleston, died at Trident Medical Center at 1:48 p.m. on Nov. 5, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.
counton2.com
MPPD officer arrested for domestic violence
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is on administrative leave after being arrested Sunday for domestic violence. According to MPPD, Officer Andrew Scott (37) was arrested by the Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) on one charge of domestic violence, second degree. He was released the next day on a $10,000 bond.
counton2.com
Man fatally shot in Summerville neighborhood
CPD addresses Labor Day Weekend shooting in Public …. CPD addresses Labor Day Weekend shooting in Public Safety Committee Meeting. Murdaugh Co-conspirator Russell Laffitte is due in court this week. Officials believe a student started fire at Stratford …. Officials believe a student started the fire at Stratford High School.
Rollover crash impacting traffic in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are responding to a rollover crash in downtown Charleston. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said the crash happened near Meeting and Spring streets around 11:00 a.m. People traveling in the area should expect delays. No other details were provided.
live5news.com
Student charged in fight at Georgetown High School
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department said a girl is facing charges after a fight at Georgetown High on Wednesday. Police said the 17-year-old girl was charged with simple assault and battery for a fight that occurred during lunch. Deputy Chief Nelson Brown said the incident was isolated...
Sheriff: Man shot, killed in South Carolina neighborhood
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said just after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, a man was shot and killed in the Kings Grant neighborhood of Summerville along Kensington Place. “It’s traumatic,” Kings Grant Homeowners Association president David Carey said. “You know, to come out into your front yard and you’re getting […]
Stratford High School fire may have been started by a student, fire officials say
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire officials believe a student started a fire inside a bathroom at Stratford High School on Monday morning. “Around ten forty this morning, we received a phone call about a fire in the second-floor bathroom,” said Chief Mike Nixon with the Goose Creek Fire Department. Firefighters found smoky conditions on […]
North Charleston man indicted on gun, drug charges
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A federal grand jury indicted a 20-year-old North Charleston man on gun and drug charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina said Monday that a jury returned a three-count indictment against Elisha Shaleel Patterson for ‘felon in possession of a firearm,’ ‘possession with intent to distribute […]
live5news.com
Bicyclist killed in Beaufort Co. crash, troopers say
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed Sunday after a car hit a bicyclist in Beaufort County. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Palmetto Parkway near U.S. 278 around two miles west of Hilton Head Island. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway...
live5news.com
‘Intentionally set’ fire being investigated at Stratford High School, officials say
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Fire Department says a fire at Statford High School was intentionally set on Monday. Fire Chief Michael Nixon says the police department is investigating after they believe a fire was intentionally set in the school. Nixon says one student was transported to...
live5news.com
Woman hurt in accident involving vendor trucks on MUSC property, officials say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We are learning more about an accident involving two trucks on MUSC property in downtown Charleston Friday. A woman was pinned between two vendor trucks around 5:45 p.m., according to MUSC officials. The Charleston Police Department assisted with the call. Officials say that the victim was...
Domestic disturbance led to arrest on Johns Island
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Saturday arrested a man after first being called to a Johns Island home for a domestic disturbance. According to CCSO, SWAT team members entered the property of Darrell Dickerson (53) Saturday morning and took him into custody. Deputies were first called to the […]
live5news.com
Charleston expects to be finished with Hurricane Ian debris cleanup by the end of the week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than a month after Hurricane Ian making landfall in South Carolina, the city of Charleston says it is almost completely done with debris cleanup. City employees worked quickly to get debris off the roads and large piles cleared in the first day or two after...
live5news.com
Goose Creek man charged after drugs, gun found during traffic stop
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Hanahan Police say they have charged a Goose Creek man after they say they found drugs and a gun in his car after a traffic stop. Malcolm Saunders is facing multiple drug and weapon charges. Hanahan officers say they pulled Saunders over on Nov. 5 for speeding on North Rhett Avenue.
