FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Publix Opens New Stores In 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenScottsboro, AL
Gunshot wound in Myrtle BeachJai BrownMyrtle Beach, SC
You should be careful of white sharks heading to the south from Carolina Beach in North CarolinaMark StarCarolina Beach, NC
Donut Man purchased by California groupMyrtleBeachSC NewsMyrtle Beach, SC
myhorrynews.com
Peggy Graham Holmes worked with Jerry Cox for 23 years
A funeral service for Peggy Graham Holmes, 94, will be held Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. in Pine Grove Baptist Church at 4686 Old Reaves Ferry Road, Conway, with the Rev. John Holmes officiating. Burial will follow in Lakeside Cemetery. Ms. Holmes passed away Nov. 6 at her residence. Born...
myhorrynews.com
All area veterans will be applauded Friday in annual Salute to American Veterans
A Conway pastor, who turned to the Lord after being beaten, forced to live in a hole for thirty days and losing several fingers as a prisoner of war in North Korea, will be the featured veteran at this year’s Salute to American Veterans. Paul Thompkins, now 92-years-old and...
myhorrynews.com
Jacqueline Shanna Long died at home Nov. 3
A memorial service for Jacqueline Shanna Long, 47, were held Nov. 6 in Macedonia Baptist Church with the Rev. Mack Hutson officiating. Jacqueline died Nov. 3 at her residence. Born Nov. 29, 1974 in Wilmington, N.C., she was a daughter of Jerry Wayne Stevens and the late Deborah Jean Johnson Stevens.
myhorrynews.com
High school notebook: Saylor breaks Carolina Forest’s single-season yardage mark
At Carolina Forest, the standard for quarterbacks has started and ended with Will Brunson and Mason Garcia. Brunson was a pass-happy quarterback that was at the reins at the beginning of the Marc Morris era. And Garcia was a transformative figure who was the first to gain major traction in terms of wins on the big stage.
myhorrynews.com
Geraldine Carmichael Bullock took pride in being the matriarch of her family
A funeral service for Geraldine Carmichael Bullock, 88, will be held Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. in Antioch Baptist Church in Galivants Ferry. Burial will immediately follow in the churchyard. Mrs. Bullock, widow of Jimmy B. Bullock, died Nov. 3. Born Dec. 16, 1933 in Bennettsville, she was a daughter...
Radio Ink
Florence Gospel Station Gets Three Spin Awards
WBZF (98.5 FM, Glory 98.5) received the Spin Award for Small Market Radio Station of the Year, while on-air personality Trey Nickelson won a pair of Spin Awards for his PM drive program Trey Nickelson in the Afternoons, including Best Radio Show and Small Market Personality/Announcer of the Year. “To...
WIS-TV
Funeral arrangements announced for Benedict College alum killed during homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The funeral arrangements for Benedict College Alum and Richland One employee Cin’que Wilson have been announced. Wilson’s memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Ideal Funeral Parlor in Florence, South Carolina. The memorial service is 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The...
wpde.com
Balloons released in memory of Lake City student killed walking to school
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — More than 100 students, staff members and people in the community gathered Monday afternoon around the track at Lake City High School to remember their fellow student, 15-year-old Jaquan Cortez. Jaquan was struck and killed last Wednesday by a 2006 Chevy truck around 6...
myhorrynews.com
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Home shares death notices
Milagros Reyes, 89, of Georgetown passed away Oct. 24. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Charles S. Williams, 73, of Little River passed away at his home Oct. 26 with his family at his side. Arrangements are incomplete...
myhorrynews.com
Voters to decide future of penny sales tax for education
Horry County voters will decide the future of the Education Capital Improvements Sales Tax — the "1% sales tax" or "penny sales tax." Should a majority support the levy, which is on the ballot Tuesday, the tax would continue for another 15 years. “This is the reauthorization of an...
myhorrynews.com
After years of delays, groundbreaking set for Carolina Forest Senior Center
Virginia Burns kept hearing about plans for a new senior center in Carolina Forest. But weeks turned into months, then years, and eventually Burns began to doubt she’d ever play bingo there. “They’ve been telling me that since I’ve been down here,” said Burns, who turns 99 in December...
myhorrynews.com
Betty Fay Martin loved gardening, her flowers and her family
Funeral services for Betty Fay Martin, 75, will be held Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Allen Goodman officiating. Burial will follow in Fox Branch Cemetery. Mrs. Martin passed away Nov. 6 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Born May 29,...
Bladen Journal
Bladenboro native carries hometown spirit with him in U.S. Air Force
Small towns often get the short end of the stick. They’re given labels like “boring” and yet the implication is that people born in small towns never leave and never accomplish anything. Small towns with names no one recognizes are definitely underestimated, as are the people who live in or are from them. The problem here is that people seem to forget when they’re making jokes that everyone roots for the underdog and that sometimes, those who seem like they have the most to prove will be motivated to achieve all they can.
WMBF
Coroner identifies Lake City High School student hit, killed while walking to school; FSD3 releases statement
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County coroner released the name of the high school student who was hit and killed while walking to school on Wednesday morning. Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as 15-year-old Ja’Quan Cortez. Florence School District Three confirmed that Cortez was a student...
heraldadvocate.com
United Charities of Marlboro needs volunteers, donations
The United Charities of Marlboro County needs your help. The annual campaign started in November and will last through January. United Charities of Marlboro County officials said solicitations are donations are key during this time. Volunteers are needed to contact citizens and businesses to ask for whatever donations they feel...
myhorrynews.com
Loris moves forward with creating downtown master plan
The City of Loris will begin seeking a consulting firm this month to conduct a study on its downtown and surrounding areas for the purposes of creating a master plan. Having a plan will be something city officials can show to future investors and ideally help them want to build businesses or more into the city, said Clay Young, interim city administrator.
High-temperature records in jeopardy and November tropical system
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This morning North Myrtle Beach broke a record for the warmest low temperature. Since midnight, North Myrtle Beach only got down to 71 degrees and this beats the 1959 record of 69 degrees. No records broken in Florence or Lumberton so far. It will be another unseasonable warm and muggy […]
Grand Strand Powerball players win $150K, $50K in Saturday night’s drawings
GRAND STRAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Grand Strand Powerball players won big in Saturday night’s drawing, according to an South Carolina Education Lottery news release. One local player won $150,000 on a PowerPlay ticket sold at the Refuel gas station on Highway 17 in Murrells Inlet, the release said. Another player won $50,000 on a […]
Kickoff Time Announced for Virginia vs. Coastal Carolina
The Cavaliers will have a mid-afternoon kickoff for their final home game of the season against the Chanticleers
North Carolina woman ID’d as pedestrian hit and killed by car near Loris
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old North Carolina woman has been identified as the pedestrian hit and killed by a car on Thursday while walking on Sandy Bluff Road near Loris, the Horry County Coroner’s Office said. Amy Jo Watts of Tabor City died at the scene of “multiple traumatic injuries,” Deputy Coroner Tamara […]
