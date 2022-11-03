ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loris, SC

myhorrynews.com

Peggy Graham Holmes worked with Jerry Cox for 23 years

A funeral service for Peggy Graham Holmes, 94, will be held Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. in Pine Grove Baptist Church at 4686 Old Reaves Ferry Road, Conway, with the Rev. John Holmes officiating. Burial will follow in Lakeside Cemetery. Ms. Holmes passed away Nov. 6 at her residence. Born...
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Jacqueline Shanna Long died at home Nov. 3

A memorial service for Jacqueline Shanna Long, 47, were held Nov. 6 in Macedonia Baptist Church with the Rev. Mack Hutson officiating. Jacqueline died Nov. 3 at her residence. Born Nov. 29, 1974 in Wilmington, N.C., she was a daughter of Jerry Wayne Stevens and the late Deborah Jean Johnson Stevens.
CONWAY, SC
Radio Ink

Florence Gospel Station Gets Three Spin Awards

WBZF (98.5 FM, Glory 98.5) received the Spin Award for Small Market Radio Station of the Year, while on-air personality Trey Nickelson won a pair of Spin Awards for his PM drive program Trey Nickelson in the Afternoons, including Best Radio Show and Small Market Personality/Announcer of the Year. “To...
FLORENCE, SC
myhorrynews.com

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Home shares death notices

Milagros Reyes, 89, of Georgetown passed away Oct. 24. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Charles S. Williams, 73, of Little River passed away at his home Oct. 26 with his family at his side. Arrangements are incomplete...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Voters to decide future of penny sales tax for education

Horry County voters will decide the future of the Education Capital Improvements Sales Tax — the "1% sales tax" or "penny sales tax." Should a majority support the levy, which is on the ballot Tuesday, the tax would continue for another 15 years. “This is the reauthorization of an...
myhorrynews.com

Betty Fay Martin loved gardening, her flowers and her family

Funeral services for Betty Fay Martin, 75, will be held Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Allen Goodman officiating. Burial will follow in Fox Branch Cemetery. Mrs. Martin passed away Nov. 6 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Born May 29,...
CONWAY, SC
Bladen Journal

Bladenboro native carries hometown spirit with him in U.S. Air Force

Small towns often get the short end of the stick. They’re given labels like “boring” and yet the implication is that people born in small towns never leave and never accomplish anything. Small towns with names no one recognizes are definitely underestimated, as are the people who live in or are from them. The problem here is that people seem to forget when they’re making jokes that everyone roots for the underdog and that sometimes, those who seem like they have the most to prove will be motivated to achieve all they can.
BLADENBORO, NC
heraldadvocate.com

United Charities of Marlboro needs volunteers, donations

The United Charities of Marlboro County needs your help. The annual campaign started in November and will last through January. United Charities of Marlboro County officials said solicitations are donations are key during this time. Volunteers are needed to contact citizens and businesses to ask for whatever donations they feel...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Loris moves forward with creating downtown master plan

The City of Loris will begin seeking a consulting firm this month to conduct a study on its downtown and surrounding areas for the purposes of creating a master plan. Having a plan will be something city officials can show to future investors and ideally help them want to build businesses or more into the city, said Clay Young, interim city administrator.
LORIS, SC

