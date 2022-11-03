ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

mysoutex.com

Davis inducted into LU Hall of Honor

Sinton resident Donald Davis was one of five Lamar University alumni athletes to be inducted into the university’s Cardinal Hall of Honor Saturday, Oct. 22, during the Beaumont school’s 42nd induction ceremony. The event was held at 10 a.m. in the Setzer Center Ballroom in Beaumont. That afternoon,...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

NAACP alleges harassment and discrimination against Black voters in Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Texas — On the eve of the election, Jefferson County is facing allegations of intimidating and discriminating against Black voters during early voting. In a federal lawsuit filed Monday, the Beaumont chapter of the NAACP and Jessica Daye, a Black registered voter, accused Jefferson County election officials of unconstitutionally harassing Black voters in Beaumont by scrutinizing their identities and shadowing them while at the voting stations. A federal judge Monday evening held an emergency hearing on the lawsuit, which asks for changes during Tuesday’s election.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Beaumont man accused of running illegal game room in Polk County

The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says a Beaumont man has been arrested and is accused of running an illegal game room in Polk County. PolkCountyToday.com is reporting that officers have arrested 29-year-old Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty and he’s been charged with;. ~ Possession of a Gambling Device, Equipment, or...
POLK COUNTY, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Head-on collision in Lacassine claims life of Texas woman

A Texas woman was killed Friday and a 3-year-old seriously injured Friday as the result of a head-on crash on Interstate 10 in Jeff Davis Parish. The fatal crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit, according to State Police. The crash claimed the life of...
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

Wonda Dean Hayes

Wonda Dean Hayes, age 58 of Orange, Texas, unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, in Beaumont, Texas. Family and friends will gather for visitation from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Dorman Funeral Home. Services to honor Wonda’s life will follow at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held after the service at Kirbyville Cemetary in Kirbyville, TX.
ORANGE, TX
12NewsNow

First African American cardinal in the Catholic Church in Beaumont for Saturday summit

BEAUMONT, Texas — The first African American cardinal in the Catholic church was in Beaumont for a summit to help promote healing and understanding on Saturday. Many Faces in God’s House is a community-wide summit that aims to foster healing, understanding, and opportunities for all humankind. The summit was held at the Julie Rogers Theater and featured a keynote given by Cardinal Wilton Gregory.
BEAUMONT, TX
foodieflashpacker.com

The 8 Best Lake Charles Casual Dining Restaurants (Lake Charles, Louisiana)

Top 8 Lake Charles Casual Dining Restaurants Louisiana. Top 8 Lake Charles Casual Dining Restaurants Louisiana. Lake Charles is a city of mixtures. It combines Cajun culture with a touch of neighboring Texas. It is the fifth largest city in Louisiana, but it still has a small-town feel. It treasures it’s old French history and enjoys modern casino fun. The food there reflects this mixture.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
East Texas News

Narcotics division stops gambling establishment in Leggett

Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division obtained warrants for the arrest of Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty, 29, of Beaumont, Monday. Chalamalasetty was charged with multiple offenses of operating an illegal game room on Aug. 30. Through a lengthy investigation, Chalamalasetty, was identified as owner and manager of the establishment and found to be funding the illegal game room in Leggett. Warrants were obtained on Chalamalasetty for possession of a gambling device, equipment or paraphernalia; gambling promotion; and keeping a gambling place.
LEGGETT, TX
KFDM-TV

Hardin County Sheriff: Argument leads to fatal shooting

HARDIN COUNTY — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that took place during an argument between two men in the middle of a street. Sheriff Mark Davis tells KFDM/Fox 4 News that deputies responded to a report of a shooting at about 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Pine Park Drive, north of Silsbee.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Head-On Crash on I-10 in Louisiana Claims Life of Texas Driver After Truck Jumped the Median

Head-On Crash on I-10 in Louisiana Claims Life of Texas Driver After Truck Jumped the Median. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 5, 2022, that on November 4, 2022, soon after 6:45 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit (LA Hwy 101) in Jefferson Davis Parish. Gay Dale Ferguson, 61, of Orange, Texas, was killed in the crash.
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, LA
12NewsNow

Colmesneil man accused of burglarizing Victory Baptist Church facing multiple charges

TYLER COUNTY, Texas — A 46-year-old Colmesneil man accused of burglarizing an area church has been arrested and is facing multiple charges. Deputies were investigating Dustin Lee Brooks for a burglary that took place at Victory Baptist Church and other burglaries in the county, according to a release. Investigators also suspected Brooks, who is a felon, was pawning guns.
COLMESNEIL, TX

