Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates, Mohawk Correctional: RevisitedBLOCK WORK MEDIARome, NY
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New York StateTravel MavenUtica, NY
Related
Oneida County Executive responds to Hochul’s comment on SUNY Poly
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Based on Governor Kathy Hochul’s recent comments in the Times-Union, it seems as though her plans for the future of Utica are not what anyone was expecting. While a reunification of the Colleges of Nanoscale Science and Engineering (CNSE), and SUNY Albany, is not unexpected – we want to know – what […]
Election Day 2022: Top races to watch in Western New York
Tune in at 9 p.m. for live elections coverage
WKTV
Irish Cultural Center holds bicentennial gala
Utica, N.Y.-- The Irish cultural center of the mohawk valley held their bicentennial dinner gala in Utica. The event featured a cocktail hour, buffet dinner and a special program to cap off the evening. According to Patrick Roach, one of the center's board members, the Irish had a major role in building the mohawk valley.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Pressed About State's Crime Issues
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Pressed About State's Crime Issues
WKTV
DMV Issues major part in Oneida County clerk race
Utica, N.Y.-- The closure of the Rome DMV in may due to staffing issues caused headaches for many Oneida County residents. The candidates for Oneida County clerk have differing opinions on how to ensure the office stays up and running. Democrat Merima Smajic-Oren feels that increasing staffing is the answer.
NewsChannel 36
A closer look at the candidates in New York's mid-term election
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- On New York State's mid-term election ballot there are four state-wide races. And at the top of the ballot is the race for governor. The gubernatorial candidates are current Gov. Kathy Hochul and her opponent Lee Zeldin. Hochul became governor last year after Andrew Cuomo resigned in August. Previously she served as New York State's Lieutenant Governor since 2015.
WKTV
Rome Historical Society to host "Oneida Indian Nation Culture of Food" program
ROME, N.Y. -- November is Native American Heritage Month, and to celebrate, the Rome Historical Society will host a program titled “The Oneida Indian Nation, Culture of Food.”. The program will showcase the traditional skill and knowledge the Oneida people have as agriculturists and will feature other staples such...
Utica’s Nexus Center Will Host Two Of The Areas Most Iconic Brands
We are just weeks away from the grand opening of the Nexus Center, the newest sports tournament destination here in Utica, New York. On top of the anticipated state-of-the-art facilities for sports, events and more, two things are opening inside that you may not know about. Two of the most impactful brands in the Utica area will be featured with spaces of there own.
WKTV
2022 graduating class of Corrections Officer Academy announced
UTICA, N.Y. -- Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol announced the 2022 graduating class of the Corrections Officer Academy, Monday. The Sheriff’s Office conducts the training with the help of the Mohawk Valley Police Academy and takes place at Mohawk Valley Community College. The Corrections Academy includes a variety of training that includes, classroom learning, practical exercises, physical fitness training, and military drills.
WKTV
City of Utica honors late Patrick Johnson
The basketball courts and Kemble Park in Utica have been dedicated to the late Patrick Johnson, a community advocate and lover of the game who started the Hoops and Dreams program. Kemble Park basketball courts dedicated to late Patrick Johnson. The City of Utica has dedicated the basketball courts at...
New York State To Charge For Car Deer Wrecks?
The Fall is well underway across New York State and the leaves have changed color and fallen to the ground. For some, this is the best time of the year in the Empire State. As a life long New York State resident, I have often said that the best part of the year is from September 21st until New Year's day.
pv-magazine-usa.com
New York Governor Hochul announces $319 million dry pump facility
This week New York Governor Kathy Hochul and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer announced that Edwards Vacuum has chosen the Western New York Science & Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP) for their new $319 million, U.S. dry pump manufacturing facility. The investment is expected to have positive cascading effects...
WKTV
Ommegang in Cooperstown partnering with "Hops for Hero's"
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- Ommegang, a brewery in Cooperstown is partnering with the "Hops for Hero's" campaign this Veterans Day. Ommegang will serve “Homefront IPA” on Nov. 11 to support the campaign which benefits the national charity Soldiers’ Angels. Soldiers’ Angels annual campaign, invites craft breweries to make...
WKTV
Food Truck Rally to be held at JFK Middle School in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- John F. Kennedy Middle School will be holding a Food Truck Rally on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 12:30- 2 p.m. On hand will be, "Oh Crepe & Waffles" which offers French-style crepes and Belgium waffles, served with coffee, and "Savage Eats" which offers specialty sandwiches made with beef and different kinds of exotic meats. Both will be out front of the school waiting for the public's arrival.
cnyhomepage.com
Observer-Dispatch employees hold walk out & demand change
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica News Guild members, a union representing journalists, photographers, and other staff at the Utica Observer-Dispatch and the Herkimer Times Telegram, joined over half a dozen other shops at Gannett-owned papers today for a walkout. From layoffs to several positions being left vacant, employees...
nystateofpolitics.com
Oneida County wary of being overshadowed by Syracuse in new congressional district
For decades, Oneida County has been the anchor of one of upstate New York’s congressional seats. And regardless of its boundaries over years of redistricting, its representatives — from Sherwood Boehlert to Claudia Tenney — have hailed from the Mohawk Valley. That has now changed. The new...
New York State Residents Can Get Almost $1,000 In Heating Assistance
New Yorkers who need help paying their heating bills this winter can get money from the state now. Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state's heating assistance program is currently accepting applications. The Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, opened for the 2022-2023 winter season on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Low- and middle-income residents and seniors can apply to receive up to $976 in aid. Gov. Hochul said,
19 Upstate New York school districts will receive federal funds to purchase all-new electric school buses
"Over $50 million will supercharge our efforts to fight climate change and power over 130 brand new electric buses to keep our air clean, kids safe and our Upstate New York healthy. I am proud to deliver this tremendous environmental justice investment that will put our students on the road to a brighter future and a cleaner commute," Senator Schumer's (D-NY) office, per a press release.
iheartoswego.com
OP ED: Gov. Hochul Hiding Budget Report Violates State Law
The deadline for Governor Hochul to release the state’s mid-year budget report was Sunday, Oct. 30. We are still waiting for it. The mandated public report that outlines the state’s current financial health has taken a back seat to the governor’s ongoing campaign tour. The mid-year budget update isn’t merely important, it’s required by law.
localsyr.com
Madison County Judge race comes down to voters’ use of write-in line
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The results of Madison County’s court race might not be clear when the polls close on Tuesday. The Board of Elections will be able to report out the number of people who voted for Bradley Moses, the only candidate listed on the ballot, and the total number of write-in votes.
Comments / 0