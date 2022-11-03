LBC caller suggests putting ‘great white sharks’ in Channel to stop migrants crossing

An LBC caller has said that they would put "great white sharks" in the English Channel to stop migrants crossing over from France.

John, from Croydon, told Nick Ferrari that Britain should put Royal Navy boats in the waters to "intercept" boats and "throw" migrants back onto French beaches.

When the host challenged the suggestion, John suggested putting predators into the waters.

“If they come here and they've got no paperwork, no passports... I would even put great white sharks in the channel," he said, before Mr Ferrari ended the call.

