Here's what seniors can eat this week in Kearney, Holdrege
Location: Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Hours may vary for evening and weekend events. Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. daily inside; takeout 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches must be reserved 24 hours in advance by calling 308-233-3278 and leaving a message 24 hours a day, or e-mailing psac@kearneygov.org. Reservations can be made for a day, a week or a month.
Nebraska Tourism Commission awards Kearney's 35th Cruise Nite
SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Cruise Nite Week won the Outstanding Event Award at the Nebraska Celebrate Awards Banquet. The event celebrated its 35th year with six full days of activities for all ages, many of which saw record attendance. An estimated 35,000 people attended the event with more than...
Where to vote on Election Day in Kearney, Buffalo County
Here’s a look at Buffalo County rural and city voting precincts along with a list of places where county residents can go to vote:. Rural Buffalo County locationsPrecinct #15: Miller Community Hall, 322 W. Omaha Ave., Miller. Precinct #16: Pleasanton Community Center, 202 N. Sycamore, Pleasanton. Precinct #17: Ravenna...
Winter hours in effect for Kearney landfill, yard waste site
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney has issued a reminder about the start of winter hours for landfill and yard waste at the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill and Yard Waste Site. The city's Sanitation Division recently announced the start of winter hours, which took effect on Monday.
Diane Hoegren
GRAND ISLAND — Diane E. Hoegren, 76, of Grand Island died on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at CHI- Health St. Francis. Celebration of life services will be 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10. at Trinity Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. All Faiths Funeral Home...
Survivors of Suicide Day event is Nov. 19
KEARNEY — Central Nebraska LOSS will hold its annual International Survivors of Suicide Day event at 10 a.m. Nov. 19 at the Harmon Park Event Center at 3100 Fifth Ave. A Healing and Art activity will begin at 10:30 a.m. This is a self-care, self-reflection journey. Door prizes and a drawing for a self-care package will take place.
Holiday craft show is Saturday at Buffalo County Fairgrounds
KEARNEY — More than 250 booths and live entertainment will be part of the Holiday Splendor Craft and Trade Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Exposition Center at Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 N Ave. Vendors will sell clothing, jewelry, pottery, crafts, sweaters, sweatshirts, wine,...
Henning climbs hurdles of healing after her stroke
KEARNEY — In early May, Mary Henning was mowing the lawn at her ranch 6 miles north of Oconto when suddenly her left eye went blind. She had no pain, but “suddenly I didn’t know what I was doing,” she said. She hollered for her husband...
More commercial development on tap in northwest Kearney
KEARNEY — An 11.28 acre tract in northwest Kearney will be on its way for commercial development if DT Development Inc. receives the Kearney City Council approval on Tuesday. Craig Bennett of Miller and Associates will represent DT Development during a public hearing in which the City Council will...
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Kearney man charged with use of a deadly weapon, terroristic threats
KEARNEY — A Kearney man could face prison time after allegedly arguing with the mother of his children about their Halloween plans. According to court documents, Raul Morales Jr., 41, is charged in Buffalo County Court with use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and terroristic threats. All charges are felonies.
Skala column: Sweet memories of riding the rails
When I first moved to Kearney, I lived a few blocks from the United Pacific Railroad tracks on Fifth Avenue. I loved falling asleep to the sound of train whistles and the rumble of approaching locomotives. I was born into a family of rail fans. My father had a model...
Lopers beat Central Oklahoma on walk-of field goal
KEARNEY — On Senior Day, Junior delivered. University of Nebraska at Kearney senior Junior Gonzalez kicked a 28-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Lopers to a 20-18 victory over Central Oklahoma. Gonzalez went over the 200-point plateau in his four-year UNK career when he kicked a...
State Volleyball Consolation Games
Minden 3, North Bend Central 0 Minden picked up the third-place trophy in Class C1, beating North Bend Central 25-22, 25-19, 25-23 on Saturday. Mattie Kamery led the Whippets (34-4) with 12 kills and 17 set assists. Myla Emery had 11 kills and 17 assists. Emery and Milly Jacobsen had...
Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Kearney's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
