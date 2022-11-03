Read full article on original website
MATTHEW TKACHUK HITS JONATHAN QUICK IN THE EYE BATTING FOR PUCK
As far as pot-stirrers in the NHL go, the Tkachuk brothers both sit second to none. Both of them are insanely well-equipped in the art of mental and physical warfare as it pertains to hockey, but even they generally have a good sense of staying on the right side of the proverbial 'line.'
DON CHERRY GIVES AUSTON MATTHEWS ADVICE AFTER REFUSING TO FIGHT
The story of Auston Matthews and the Philadelphia Flyers from the other night is no big secret. Matthews and Flyers forward Travis Konecny started jawing back and forth, and it led to a scrum in which the former refused to participate. Seemingly getting amusement all the while. Retired tough guy...
BO HORVAT INDICATES HE'LL PAY FAN'S LOST BET AFTER BOTCHING SHOOTOUT ATTEMPT
Well, at least he seems to have a sense of humour about it. Amid what's been a tough season for the Vancouver Canucks so far, the team's captain made a huge error in the shootout portion of Saturday's game against the Nashville Predators. Bo Horvat had a chance to extend the shootout with a goal, but didn't even manage to get a shot on net as he lost the puck before getting to the goaltender, handing the Preds the win.
CANUCKS PRESIDENT OFFERS LITTLE SUPPORT FOR BRUCE BOUDREAU IN LATEST INTERVIEW
In his latest interview on Sportsnet650 with hosts Dan Riccio and Satiar Shah, Vancouver Canucks president Jim Rutherford slammed the team's structure so far this year, calling for more accountability from the players. It's not the first time this year that Rutherford has called for more from his team. "We're...
FORMER NHL TOUGH GUY SUGGESTS MITCHELL MILLER COULD HAVE A TARGET ON HIS BACK
The Mitchell Miller-Boston Bruins debacle has been all the rage this week, as the implications of the transaction are considerable. Miller was charged in juvenile court for the abuse of an intellectually disabled classmate, including racially charged insults and slurs. The victim's mother insists that it was not an isolated incident, rather years of consistent bullying.
MITCHELL MILLER'S AGENT RELEASES STATEMENT AMID CONTROVERSY OVER CONTRACT SIGNING
Amid the announcement and reaction to the signing of 20-year-old Mitchell Miller to an entry-level by the Boston Bruins, Miller's agent has apparently been taking heat for signing him as a client given the racial implications of the situation. Eustace King of O2K Sports Management has now decided to release a statement commenting on why he signed Miller despite Miller's racist actions in the past, and why his agency was onboard.
FORMER NHLER, LONG-TIME AVALANCHE COLOUR COMMENTATOR PETER MCNAB PASSES AWAY
Some sad news to report in the hockey world on Sunday as AltitudeTV announced that former NHLer and long-time Colorado Avalanche colour commentator, Peter McNab, has passed away. McNab appeared in 954 games between 1973 and 1987 with the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks and New Jersey Devils. Upon...
DID WE SEE A CLEAR 'MAKE-UP' CALL IN THE ISLANDERS' OT WIN OVER CALGARY?
Retired NHL referee Tim Peel, other referees, and the NHL all maintain that 'make-up calls' aren't a thing, gaslighting all of us over something we all realize. We may have just caught them in the act last night. The Islanders and the Flames played a hard, well fought game on...
ALEX OVECHKIN PASSES GORDIE HOWE, SECURING ALL-TIME LEAD IN GOALS W/ ONE FRANCHISE
Alex Ovechkin's powerplay goal against Arizona pushed him past Gordie Howe - Mr. Hockey, himself - becoming the NHL's all-time leader in goals for one club with 787. The goal was scored from the spot in which approximately 35% of Ovechkin's have come in his career, right around the right face-off dot relative to the goalie. Karel Vejmelka never stood a chance.
DRAISAITL FRUSTRATED WITH EDMONTON'S DEFENSIVE PLAY RECENTLY, 'WE JUST GIVE UP TOO MANY GOALS'
The Edmonton Oilers were on the losing end of a high-scoring affair with Alexander Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. It was Washington's powerplay that took charge, scoring on four of their five opportunities, which can't happen if you want a chance to win the game. After the...
JOHN TORTORELLA IS WHOLLY UNIMPRESSED WITH RASMUS RISTOLAINEN'S GAME, JOINING PRETTY MUCH EVERYONE ELSE
Since John Tortorella took over as head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers, they have looked nothing like the pile of garbage they were last season. Torts' preachings have resulted in a total buy-in from the team, at least for now. We'll see where they are at come game 70. But...
PLAYER SAFETY ANNOUNCES SUSPENSION FOR MATTHEW TKACHUK
The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced today that it has suspended Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk for two games for high-sticking Kings' goalie Jonathan Quick. There is video explanation in DoPS' link, but we have you covered.
BRUINS PLAYERS THRUST INTO DIFFICULT POSITION BY MANAGEMENT AND ARE NOT IMPRESSED BY RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
The Boston Bruins' signing of Mitchell Miller has caused a huge whirlwind in and around the NHL, and placed centerfold in the discussion has been the Bruins' players. The players are the face of the organization, and they have been tasked with answering questions about the signing, which just isn't fair to them. The players didn't ask for it, they were not wholly on board with the decision (with what little consideration they are given), but still they must answer for it.
EVANDER KANE GETS LIT UP BY NEWLY ACQUIRED CAPS FORWARD NICOLAS AUBE-KUBEL (VIDEO)
Newly acquired Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel is doing what he can to become a fan favorite with his new team. The Caps matched up with the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, and Aube-Kubel decided to bring a physical presence to the game. Evander Kane had the puck in open ice, and Aube-Kubel absolutely decks him.
BOSTON BRUINS PART WAYS WITH MITCHELL MILLER AFTER LATEST DEVELOPMENTS
As if the Mitchell Miller saga hasn't taken enough of our attention, a statement released by his agent - Eustace King - is under heavy fire, and it looks ugly for the 21-year old's position. King's statement included past and current initiatives in which Miller has participated, and so far multiple sources have fact-checked and debunked King's claims.
BRAD MARCHAND SCORES BEAUTIFUL PENALTY SHOT GOAL VS TORONTO
The Boston Bruins were in Toronto on Saturday night to take on their 'Original Six' rivals, the Maple Leafs. In the second period, Bruins forward Brad Marchand was awarded the ninth penalty shot of his career and made the most of his opportunity. Marchand skated in and faked out Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov just below the hashmarks, before roofing the puck, backhand top corner to tie the game up at 1-1.
ST. LOUIS BLUES LOSE SEVENTH IN A ROW & IT FEELS LIKE SOMETHING BIG IS COMING
The St. Louis Blues have lost their seventh straight game after falling 3-1 to the Boston Bruins, getting outshot 37-26 along the way. The Blues sit dead last in the NHL with a record of 3-7-0 and a -16 goal differential. St. Louis' offense has mustered a league-worst 22 goals-for...
ZACH HYMAN, JAMIE BENN GO FROM LOOKING LIKE OLD PALS TO BITTER ENEMIES IN NO TIME (VIDEO)
A funny moment in Saturday's game between the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars. It was a solid win for the Stars, who bested Edmonton 6-2. That got some tempers flaring. In one sequence, a scrum along the boards is being watched by Zach Hyman of the Oilers, as well as Dallas's Jamie Benn. The two were holding on to each other in what almost looked like an embrace between old friends about to catch up on old times. The conversation almost seemed friendly, although I'm certain it wasn't. Then Benn knocks Hyman's stick out of his hands and it all goes to hell from there.
FORMER CANADIENS COACH NAMED HEAD COACH OF JAPAN'S NATIONAL TEAM
The Japan Ice Hockey Federation have announced that they've hired former NHL coach Perry Pearn to be their new bench boss for their Men's and Under-20 teams. Pearn, 71, comes to the Japan Ice Hockey Federation with over 20 years of coaching experience in the NHL, being behind the bench with Winnipeg, Ottawa, New York Rangers, Montreal and Vancouver.
ALEX OVECHKIN MAKES INSANE BETWEEN-THE-LEGS PLAY ON CLUTCH GOAL
Alex Ovechkin scored goal number 788 earlier tonight, putting him 13 behind Gordie Howe on the all-time list and 106 behind Wayne Gretzky's record for most ever. The Great-8's goal scoring prowess speaks for itself, but every now and again we are reminded of the Russian's ability to dish the puck.
