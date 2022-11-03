A funny moment in Saturday's game between the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars. It was a solid win for the Stars, who bested Edmonton 6-2. That got some tempers flaring. In one sequence, a scrum along the boards is being watched by Zach Hyman of the Oilers, as well as Dallas's Jamie Benn. The two were holding on to each other in what almost looked like an embrace between old friends about to catch up on old times. The conversation almost seemed friendly, although I'm certain it wasn't. Then Benn knocks Hyman's stick out of his hands and it all goes to hell from there.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO