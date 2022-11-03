ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Insurer who sparked perpetual bond slump to repay after all

The South Korean insurer that last week triggered a perpetual bond rout in Asia with its convention-defying move to delay early repayment has reversed its decision. The surprise about-face follows a sell-off in South Korean perpetual bonds that spread to several financial giants across Asia last week, in a wake-up call to investors that a wave of financial companies could follow suit as interest rates rise.
Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected

Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
OPEC+ cuts that steadied market now bring risk of $100 crude

Oil's rise toward $100 a barrel is exposing some of the risks in OPEC+'s controversial production cuts. For about a month, the group's decision appeared to fulfill its stated aim of stabilizing oil markets, with crude prices steadying against a deteriorating backdrop for fuel demand. Now, at the mid-point between...
Levi hires Kohl's Michelle Gass to succeed Bergh as CEO

Kohl's Corp. Chief Executive Officer Michelle Gass is leaving for the top job at Levi Strauss & Co., trading a struggling discount department store for one of the most recognizable U.S. apparel brands. Gass, 54, will join Levi at the start of the year, first as president and then taking...

