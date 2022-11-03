EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Robbie Beran scored a career-high 20 points, Boo Buie added 16 points and Northwestern opened the season with an 85-54 rout of Chicago State on Monday night. Beran, who averaged 6.4 points per game last season, shot 4-for-8 from the field, including 2-of-3 3-pointers, and...

