UPDATE: Power restored in Rexburg
REXBURG — Lights are out for 2,732 Rocky Mountain Power customers in Rexburg. The utility said the outage was due to a damaged line, and it began around 8:45 a.m. It estimated power would be restored around 3 p.m. Monday. Idaho Falls Power customers were also dealing with no...
UPDATE: Power restored to 2,900 customers in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Power crews are currently trying to restore power to about 2,900 customers after a reported power outage Monday morning near Fred Meyer. Crews are currently at Anderson Street trying to restore power for customers after power went out shortly after 9 a.m. Eric Grossarth,...
Winter storm forecast to hit East Idaho tonight through Wednesday
A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory have been issued for East Idaho in anticipation of a snowstorm that's forecast to hit the region starting Sunday evening. The storm is expected to even bring snow to East Idaho's lower elevation areas including Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon and Rexburg. The storm is forecast to make for pretty slushy conditions on Election Day, bringing both rain and snow to...
Idaho Falls Power and Fiber holding ‘Fill the Ambulance’ food drive
IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Power and Fiber are once again teaming up with the community to brighten the holidays for households in need during the 2nd annual Fill the Ambulance food drive. Community members are invited to participate on Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in...
Crews clean up mineral oil spill in Pocatello Creek
After mineral oil leaked from a rail oil tanker car on Nov. 2, crews have been hard at work removing the oil from the Pocatello Creek before it enters the Portneuf River. The post Crews clean up mineral oil spill in Pocatello Creek appeared first on Local News 8.
27 power poles knocked down in early morning windstorm leaves customers in the dark
SHELLEY – Dozens of homes and businesses are without power Wednesday morning following a power outage in the Shelley area. Rocky Mountain Power spokesman Jona Whitesides tells EastIdahoNews.com 27 power poles were knocked down around 1 a.m. due to strong winds, impacting about 1,500 customers. The National Weather Service...
UPDATE: All power restored after car hits power pole in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Power is at the scene of a downed power line that is affecting over 2,000 customers. City spokesman Eric Grossarth says a vehicle hit a power pole at Grandview Drive and Flightline Drive, knocking out power in the area. He said initial reports indicate...
Marines on a mission pass through Idaho Falls
A group of former marines hiking across the nation made their way through Idaho Falls on Saturday. The soldiers call their journey "The Long Road" and they are making the trip for project History Flight, which has recovered the bodies of more than 3-hundred fallen service members since 2003. The post Marines on a mission pass through Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
UPDATE: Bonneville High School evacuated due to defective melting battery
IDAHO FALLS – Students at Bonneville High School were evacuated on Friday afternoon after officials thought they smelled leaking gas. But it turns out it was actually just a faulty battery. “A faulty battery on one of the generators was melting down and releasing dangerous gasses,” Bonneville District 93...
Transmission Line Replacement for Five Million Gallon (5MG) Tank
The City of Pocatello recently awarded a construction contract to Timberlake Construction, LLC, for the 5MG tank transmission line replacement project. Funding is provided through the Water Department’s capital reserve budget. The contractor will start mobilizing the site, and construction will begin November 7, 2022. The project includes the...
City of Pocatello, EPA, IDEQ working to contain 'significant' oil spill near Pocatello Creek
The City of Pocatello including Pocatello Fire, Public Works, and the Mayor/Council Department, along with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (IDEQ) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are responding to a significant oil spill believed to originate from an industrial site near Pocatello Creek in Pocatello, upstream of the Portneuf River. A light intermittent sheen is observable on the Portneuf River but no impacts to fish or wildlife have been observed. Pocatello Fire and IDEQ first responded to the spill following a report...
Winter storm, high wind warnings and weather advisories declared for East Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning, a winter weather advisory and a winter storm warning for East Idaho. The incoming winter storm is forecast to bring wind, rain and heavy snow to the area beginning Friday and lasting through Saturday. Winds will be breezy Friday but will increase dramatically with the arrival of a cold front on Saturday. The National Weather Service says this system will...
Police: Chubbuck man facing 16 felony charges in connection to month-long vehicle theft spree
The Jeep Cherokee abandoned after a high speed chase with Pocatello police in September was one of numerous vehicles a local man stole in connection to a month-long crime spree in the Gate City area, according to police and court records. Christian Lee McBee, 25, of Chubbuck, has been charged with 16 felony charges and two misdemeanors following a Pocatello police investigation. The charges he faces include five counts of...
One injured in crash involving semi and pickup on Interstate 15 between Chubbuck and Fort Hall
One person suffered injuries when a semi and pickup truck collided on Interstate 15 Friday afternoon between Chubbuck and Fort Hall. The 3 p.m. crash on the freeway's southbound lanes resulted in the driver of the Chevrolet pickup truck being transported via ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. The driver's name and condition have not yet been released. Emergency responders had to extricate the driver from the badly damaged...
Idaho Woman receives prison for running over stranger she thought was someone else
A local woman was sentenced Wednesday after running over a stranger she mistakenly thought was someone else. Brandi Snowflake Morgan, 39, was sentenced to two to 10 years in prison by Judge Bruce Pickett. Morgan was originally charged with felony aggravated battery and felony leaving the scene of an accident...
American Falls teen dies in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near Burley
Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatality collision that occurred around 2:30 a.m. Friday on Interstate 84 near Burley. Dylan Merritt, 18, of American Falls, was driving eastbound on Interstate 84 in a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500. Merritt drove off the roadway and over corrected where the vehicle rolled into the median, state police said. He was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injures at the scene, according to state police. One lane of Interstate 84 was blocked for approximately three hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and to clear the scene. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Man Drowns in Snake River
A 25 year old man named Demarcus recently tried to swim to the island that is located in the middle of the Snake River in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Bonneville County officials said that Demarcus went out at night on Thursday the 4th of July at 8:30pm with two other buddies on Friday; but Demarcus did not make it back to shore. Apparently, the current was just too strong for Demarcus. He was not the most experienced swimmer and his friends couldn’t help because they could barely swim for themselves. Dive crews searched the area near the island for more than an hour which delayed the start of the city’s fireworks display until 11pm. With no success finding Demarcus, the town was very upset and very sad. His body was found washed up on shore on Sunday morning. Bonneville County officials said that he and his friends were drunk and weren’t fully there which made things a lot worse for Demarcus. Since this happened on the Fourth of July, Idaho falls decided that it wasn’t safe to have the firework show at the Snake River. So, they changed places and now, it is located at Snake River Landing, where it is safe, has more spots to sit, and overall a better and safer place.
Elementary school aide sobs when surprised with unexpected gift from a Secret Santa
The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts. Annette is 69 years old and works in the...
Woman extricated from vehicle in serious condition after signpost crash
IDAHO FALLS — A woman suffered serious injuries and had to be extricated from her vehicle after a crash on Friday night. The crash happened around 10 p.m. in front of the Happy Chinese Express restaurant at 1060 East 17th Street in Idaho Falls. Police reports show a red...
Local 18-year-old killed in crash
BURLEY — Idaho State Police is investigating a fatality collision that occurred Friday at 2:30 a.m., on Interstate 84 at mile marker 206.5, in Minidoka County. An 18-year-old man from American Falls was driving eastbound on I-84 in a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500. He drove off the roadway and over-corrected where the vehicle rolled into the median. He was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
