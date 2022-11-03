ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Johnny Depp to appear in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show

By Laura Snapes
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=157sz7_0ixZTJrt00
Johnny Depp and Rihanna.

Representatives for Johnny Depp have confirmed that he will appear in Rihanna’s November fashion show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand.

The US publication IndieWire confirmed rumours, first reported by TMZ, that Depp would be a featured surprise guest in the fashion show, which streams on Amazon Prime Video on 9 November.

Depp’s participation will reportedly be in the vein of Cindy Crawford’s appearance in the 2021 Savage X Fenty showcase. He will become the first man to take the featured “star” role modelling the brand’s men’s collection.

He will appear in the show alongside models Cara Delevingne and Irina Shayk, actors Taraji P Henson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Winston Duke and Marsai Martin, and musical performers Anitta and Burna Boy.

Rihanna fans expressed dismay online that she would feature Depp in the show given his ex-wife Amber Heard’s allegations that he was violent towards her, and the pop star’s personal history with domestic violence.

In March 2021, Depp lost a libel case in the UK after he sued the Sun for calling him a “wife-beater”.

In June 2022 he won his defamation case in the US against Heard and was awarded $15m (£12m) in compensatory and punitive damages. The court found that Heard could not substantiate allegations of domestic violence. However, Heard won one of three counter-claims against Depp and was awarded $2m in compensatory damages.

Heard’s lawyers have called for a retrial. She is appealing a previously unsuccessful bid to dismiss the judgment.

In 2009, Rihanna was the victim of a violent attack by her then-boyfriend, R&B star Chris Brown. He pleaded guilty and received five years of probation.

Depp’s appearance in the Savage X Fenty show is the latest instance of the once-disgraced actor being rehabilitated by the entertainment industry. In August, he made a surprise appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards, playing the channel’s Moon Man mascot.

Floating above the stage in a projection, Depp delivered one-liners in between commercial breaks. “I needed the work,” he announced, as the annual ceremony opened.

That month it was also announced that Depp would direct a biopic of the Italian painter Amedeo Modigliani.

Savage X Fenty and the beauty brand Fenty Beauty have been Rihanna’s main creative focus in recent years, making her a certified billionaire.

She recently returned to pop with Lift Me Up, a new song recorded for the soundtrack of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, her first new music in six years.

In February, she will perform at the Super Bowl half-time show. No details of her highly anticipated ninth album have been announced.

The Guardian has contacted Rihanna’s representatives for fashion and music for comment.

Comments / 13

Related
The Guardian

Norwegian princess quits royal duties to work with ‘shaman’ fiance

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway has relinquished her royal duties to focus on her alternative medicine business with her fiance, a self-proclaimed shaman, the palace has said. The 51-year-old princess’s relationship with Durek Verrett, a Hollywood spiritual guru, caused waves in Norway after the “sixth-generation shaman” suggested in his...
The Guardian

Aaron Carter was the millennium’s bubblegum bad boy – and the victim of a rapacious music industry

Aaron Carter was just 34 when he died on Saturday, yet he seemed to have lived more lives than most. The singer, and younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, started performing at seven and released his self-titled debut album in 1997, when he was just nine years old. By 13 he had three bestselling albums under his belt and a slot supporting Britney Spears on tour during the height of her fame.
TENNESSEE STATE
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose, 23, Looks Just Like Chanel Icon Mom Vanessa Paradis At Chanel Show

Lily-Rose Depp looked every inch the cover girl daughter of gorgeous parents when she stepped out at the Chanel show in Miami on Friday, Oct. 4. The 23-year-old The Idol actress, whose father is iconic actor Jonny Depp and mother is legendary model Vanessa Paradis, stunned at the star-studded show in a light blue cropped tank top and matching miniskirt. The beauty slipped into a pair of black and white wedged heels and added a Chanel belt and Chanel handbag to the ensemble.
MIAMI, FL
shefinds

Fans Are Calling Kim Kardashian’s Face ‘Unrecognizable’ In New Photo: ‘Did She Get Another Nose Job?’

Kim Kardashian was recently photographed in a skintight, all-black outfit while cheering on her daughter, North West, 9, at her basketball game. The reality star, 42, was snapped at a recreation center in Los Angeles, California last week, and while her outfit did show off her noticeable weight loss, some fans had more to say about her suspected plastic surgery, instead.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Johnny Depp as Louis XV in Jeanne Du Barry New Look Released

A new image from Johnny Depp's new movie shows him dressed as King Louis XV, king of France, looking every bit the part of a French Royal. The film is Jeanne Du Barry, a "historical love story" about the real-life love affair between King Louis XV and his final mistress at the Court of Versailles, Jeanne du Barry. The film is helmed by French director Maïwenn (Polisse; My King) who also co-wrote the script with Teddy Lussi-Modeste. More importantly, the film is Johnny Depp's first big movie role in three years, following the controversy and backlash to his divorce from Amber Heard.
RadarOnline

Over So Soon: Johnny Depp's Romantic Fling With Married British Lawyer Ends Only Months After It First Begun

Johnny Depp’s relationship with married British lawyer Joelle Rich is believed to have ended only a few short months after it first began, RadarOnline.com has learned. Depp and Rich were first reported to be dating in September shortly after the 59-year-old Blow actor came out victorious in his heated and high-stakes defamation court trial feud against ex-wife Amber Heard.
VIRGINIA STATE
RadarOnline

Prince Andrew Spotted With Sarah Ferguson Hours After Ghislaine Maxwell Claimed She Felt 'So Bad For Him' During Virginia Giuffre Scandal

Prince Andrew was spotted looking pale and disheartened while driving through Windsor with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, mere hours after his rumored former lover Ghislaine Maxwell admitted that she still "cares" for him. The convicted sex trafficker spoke out about their relationship as well as Andrew's high profile legal battle...
FLORIDA STATE
HuffPost

Hugh Jackman Says Losing Role After Sandra Bullock Audition Was 'Humiliating'

Besides a few notes in “Les Misérables,” Hugh Jackman rarely misses as one of the most beloved movie stars, stage actors and Ryan Reynolds feuding partners of our time. But before he ever bared his adamantium claws on the big screen, Jackman made an early career misstep while auditioning for a role in the 2000 action comedy “Miss Congeniality” starring Sandra Bullock.
Popculture

'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'

Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
The Guardian

The Guardian

496K+
Followers
113K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy