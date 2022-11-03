ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

KKTV

Amber Alert canceled for 1-year-old boy out of Kentucky

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a missing toddler in Kentucky. The alert was issued for one-year-old Johnny Kirk, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported the cancellation Saturday morning. Johnny was believed to...
KENTUCKY STATE
KKTV

Officers charged in train crash into patrol car with suspect

DENVER (AP) - Two police officers involved in the arrest of a woman who was seriously injured when the parked patrol car she was in was hit by a freight train in Colorado have been charged. Prosecutors also announced Monday that the woman, who was arrested after a report of...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Polar vortex to stretch south later this week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Meteorologists always come up with some wacky names for weather stuff. The “polar vortex” is one of those terms. It’s set to make a surge south at the end of the week, leaving a good chunk of the country with colder than average temperatures.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

While no jackpot winners Saturday, 8 tickets still win big in Colorado!

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - While there were no jackpot winners Saturday night, eight Coloradans still won big!. Colorado Lottery says eight tickets worth between $50,000 and $1 million were sold in the Centennial State! It released a list Sunday:. 139223 WINNERS CORNER CO PUEBLO $1,000,000. 139705 PLAYERS CAFE CO LLC...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white...
LOS ANGELES, CA

