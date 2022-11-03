Read full article on original website
KKTV
Amber Alert canceled for 1-year-old boy out of Kentucky
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a missing toddler in Kentucky. The alert was issued for one-year-old Johnny Kirk, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported the cancellation Saturday morning. Johnny was believed to...
KKTV
Officers charged in train crash into patrol car with suspect
DENVER (AP) - Two police officers involved in the arrest of a woman who was seriously injured when the parked patrol car she was in was hit by a freight train in Colorado have been charged. Prosecutors also announced Monday that the woman, who was arrested after a report of...
KKTV
Critically-endangered red wolves now call southern Colorado home
A car crash left hundreds without power Sunday night. Keep your eyes out for a vehicle matching this description!. Police say they were called to a west side neighborhood on a reported drive-by and found a car wrecked against a tree. Updated: 7 hours ago. It's the largest jackpot in...
KKTV
Red Cross warn homeowners to check smoke detectors after responding to over 130 fires this year
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The American Red Cross is putting out a warning to homeowners to check your smoke alarms after they have responded to 133 fires in southern Colorado this year. The nonprofit tells 11 News most of the fires they have responded to did not have a...
KKTV
Time is running out to apply for Colorado’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) is inching toward its final days. The temporary, emergency program was first implemented to help with effects of the pandemic. Elizabeth Quevedo, Director of Community Impact for Pikes Peak United Way, said they’ve been working with Colorado Springs...
KKTV
Polar vortex to stretch south later this week
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Meteorologists always come up with some wacky names for weather stuff. The “polar vortex” is one of those terms. It’s set to make a surge south at the end of the week, leaving a good chunk of the country with colder than average temperatures.
KKTV
While no jackpot winners Saturday, 8 tickets still win big in Colorado!
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - While there were no jackpot winners Saturday night, eight Coloradans still won big!. Colorado Lottery says eight tickets worth between $50,000 and $1 million were sold in the Centennial State! It released a list Sunday:. 139223 WINNERS CORNER CO PUEBLO $1,000,000. 139705 PLAYERS CAFE CO LLC...
KKTV
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white...
