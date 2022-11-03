ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

Comments / 1

Related
WANE-TV

Coroner: Latest fatal crash victim ID’d

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 72-year-old man involved in a single-vehicle crash last week has died and been identified by the Allen County Coroner. Steven Reuille, of Fort Wayne, was a driver of a vehicle that crashed on Nov. 1 at about 5:40 a.m. near the intersection of Maysville Road and Lake Forest Drive, according to the coroner. Medics took Reuille to a local hospital where he remained until he died.
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

Lima man in custody in connection with Sunday shooting

LIMA — A Lima man is in custody for allegedly shooting into a home on Bristol Avenue early Sunday morning. Da’Moni Brown, 22, is charged with improperly discharging a firearm into a residence. According to an Allen County Sheriff’s Office release, a party was taking place at the...
LIMA, OH
wfft.com

Fort Wayne man dies days after single-car crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A Fort Wayne man has died four days after he crashed his car. The wreck happened about 5:40 a.m. on Nov. 1 near the intersection of Maysville Road and Lake Forest Drive. The Allen County Coroner says 72-year-old Steven Reuille was taken to a local...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

FWFD: Nobody home during morning house fire on the north side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A north side home sustained moderate damage during a fire that happened while nobody was home Tuesday morning, according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department. Firefighters were called to a home at 6625 Montecito Court at about 8:35 a.m. and found smoke and fire...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Hillegas & Illinois traffic normal after 2-car crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police were called to a two car crash at Illinois Road and Hillegas Road Monday evening around 6:30. Dispatch told WANE 15 nobody suffered life-threatening injuries but offered no other details. The airbags in both vehicles were seen by a WANE 15...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Wells County man arrested following fentanyl bust

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Wells County Sheriff’s Office says one man was arrested after thousands of suspected fentanyl pills were found in a Keystone home. In a Facebook post on Monday, the department says they were called to a home at 5805 E 900 S in Keystone to serve an arrest warrant on 31-year-old Kyle William Burch on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
WELLS COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Police uncover fake pills laced with fentanyl in Indiana drug bust

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police in Wells County seized more than 1,500 fake pills they suspect had fentanyl inside during a recent drug bust. The department said Monday in a Facebook post police went to a home Oct. 26 on E 900 S, in Keystone, with an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Kyle William Burch.
WELLS COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Joint agency investigation leads to massive fentanyl bust and arrests

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY/ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Officials from multiple local and state-wide agencies participated in an investigation that led to the seizure of around 15,000 pills containing suspected fentanyl and several arrests on drug-related charges. Officers arrested 63-year-old Jerry L. Edwards and 46-year-old Guadalupe Reyes Jr., both from Elkhart, for...
ELKHART, IN
wfft.com

Two dogs die in Westridge Road house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Two dogs died in a house fire that happened Sunday afternoon. The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) responded to a fire at 8214 Westridge Road around 4. Firefighters found two occupants outside the home, who had been alerted to the fire by smoke detectors. One...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wboi.org

Fort Wayne Police shooting Wednesday kills 18-year-old

The man shot by police Wednesday afternoon died in the operating room. According to the Allen County Coroner, 18-year-old Wyatt Beckler died from gunshot wounds, making his death the county’s 22 homicide for 2022. The Indiana State Police, alongside the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Fort Wayne Police...
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

Suspect sought in Tuesday evening shooting in Lima

LIMA — Lima police are searching for the person or persons responsible for a shooting that occurred Tuesday evening. According to Detective Matt Boss of the Lima Police Department, officers responded at approximately 6:40 p.m. to 459 McPheron Ave. in reference to a shooting. Upon their arrival they learned that Naomi Brenneman, 47, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her leg. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
LIMA, OH
22 WSBT

Single vehicle crash leaves one dead in Elkhart County

One man is dead after a crash Saturday morning in Elkhart County. Police were called out to County Road 4, just north of the city limits of Middlebury. According to officials, 24-year-old Andrew Hurtekant was heading west on County Road 4 when he ran off the road, hit a tree and rolled his vehicle.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WHIO Dayton

3 injured after crash in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY — Three people were injured in a crash in Mercer County Sunday morning. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office got a call around 8 a.m. reporting a crash at the intersection of State Route 219 and Burkettsville-St. Henry Road. An initial investigation found that Grant Ebbing, 18,...
MERCER COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

One person hospitalized after Fort Wayne home catches fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) One person was hospitalized for apparent smoke inhalation Friday morning after a home caught fire according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department. The fire started just after 6:30 a.m. at the home located at 3621 Holton Avenue. Ten people were in the home at the time and all but one of them was able to get out safely. Fire investigators say the fire was contained to a single bedroom.
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy