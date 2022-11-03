Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
Burnt Orange Nation
Reacts Survey: Was Saturday the biggest win of Sark’s tenure at Texas?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Have you breathed yet? After holding onto another double-digit lead on the road, Steve Sarkisian...
Reports: 2023 Commit Colton Vasek Projected to Decommit from Oklahoma, Flip to Texas
The Austin prospect is a Texas legacy player who has been committed to the Sooners since Aug. 1, but recruiting analysts now predict he'll be a Longhorn.
Former Texas tormentor Gary Patterson now helping Longhorns face his former team — undefeated TCU
AUSTIN, Texas — Longhorn Nation always thought Gary Patterson spent more time game-planning for Texas when he was the head coach at TCU, resulting in Patterson’s 7-3 record against the Longhorns once the Horned Frogs joined the Big 12. So naturally, one of the first questions Steve Sarkisian...
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorn Republic Podcast: Texas gets a road win over Kansas State
For just the second time in the Steve Sarkisian era, the Texas Longhorns went on the road and came home with a victory, topping the Kansas State Wildcats to keep their hopes for a conference championship alive. The Longhorns managed to slow down the Kansas State ground attack, knocking star...
Burnt Orange Nation
Winning is Hard Podcast: Sark, Longhorns hold on in Manhattan
Winning is hard unless you’re playing Kansas State! Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns picked up their first road win of the season and held on to a double-digit lead at halftime to clinch bowl eligibility. Wescott Eberts and Cameron Parker are back for a Monday recap but start...
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Welcome to Gary Patterson’s revenge week
After 21 seasons that saw the program’s climb from outcasted Southwest Conference obscurity and then back to the Big 12, where the TCU Horned Frogs were once again allowed the opportunity to compete against their historical rivals, Gary Patterson was fired last year. He was then replaced by the program’s cross town rival, former SMU Mustangs head coach Sonny Dykes. And that, as you know, is what led Patterson to the Texas Longhorns. That’s also what led us to this week, when Texas takes on TCU in Austin, and when Patterson gets his opportunity to pick apart his former program’s prolific offense.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 24 Texas at Kansas set as a six-day selection
The Nov. 19 matchup between the No. 24 Texas Longhorns and the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence was announced as a six-day selection by the Big 12 Conference on Monday. Either ESPN or FOX will televise the game with an official announcement set for after...
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 12 Texas vs. UTEP live updates: Horns take 33-20 lead into halftime
AUSTIN, Texas — The moment is finally here. The Moody Center is hosting its first regular-season basketball game as the No. 12 Texas Longhorns host the UTEP Miners in only the fifth all-time matchup between the two programs. And the Horns have some ground to make up with a 1-3 record against the school known as Texas Western until it joined the UT System in 1967.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 12 Texas vs. UTEP final score: Longhorns close well in 72-57 win over Miners
AUSTIN, Texas — The moment is finally here. The Moody Center is hosting its first regular-season basketball game as the No. 12 Texas Longhorns host the UTEP Miners in only the fifth all-time matchup between the two programs. And the Horns have some ground to make up with a 1-3 record against the school known as Texas Western until it joined the UT System in 1967.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 12 Texas vs. UTEP preview
Nine years after the plans for Dell Medical School included the demolition of the Erwin Center and nearly three years after construction began on the Moody Center, the No. 12 Texas Longhorns will finally open their new arena on Monday evening with a game against the UTEP Miners, the first meeting between the two teams since 1991.
Burnt Orange Nation
Quick thoughts from No. 12 Texas’ 72-57 win over UTEP
The 2022-23 college basketball season is underway, and the No. 12 Texas Longhorns officially opened the Moody Center in style with a 72-57 win over the UTEP Miners. Here are a few quick thoughts from Texas’ win. It was the first game of the season, and you could tell....
Burnt Orange Nation
How to Watch: Steve Sarkisian addresses the media ahead of TCU
The Texas Longhorns are back in control of their own destiny, needing to win out to guarantee a berth in the Big 12 Championship game. Texas had a second-half meltdown against the Kansas State Wildcats but managed to do just enough to hold on for the win in Manhattan. Now, they welcome the TCU Horned Frogs into Austin, a legitimate national champion contender with three games left in the regular season.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 12 Texas vs. UTEP gamethread
In the Mood — the No. 12 Texas Longhorns are set to play the first regular-season game in the Moody Center, hosting the UTEP Miners on Monday evening. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. Central on Longhorn Network and this is your gamethread.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas NB Jaylon Guilbeau expected to miss ‘a couple more weeks’
Texas Longhorns freshman nickel back will likely miss “a couple more weeks” due to an ankle injury sustained against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater two weeks, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said on Monday. “He’s getting better, that’s for sure, so sooner rather than later,” Sarkisian said....
Burnt Orange Nation
Report: 5-star LB Anthony Hill to visit Texas this weekend
Per Jason Suchomel of Rivals.com, five star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. is slated to make a visit to Texas this weekend to see the Longhorns take on TCU. Hill has been committed to Texas A&M since the summer, but the Longhorns finished runner up for his services and have not stopped recruiting him despite him being firmly committed to the Aggies.
Burnt Orange Nation
Live Reaction: Texas survives Kansas State on the road
It wasn’t pretty nor was it fun, but the Texas Longhorns managed to hold onto a second-half lead and get their first road win since October of 2021, holding off the Kansas State Wildcats 34-27. That being said, the second-half woes continued to plague the Longhorns, managing just three...
Burnt Orange Nation
College GameDay returning to Austin for No. 24 Texas vs. No. 7 TCU
The eyes of the college football world will once again be on the Forty Acres next weekend as College GameDay returns to Austin for the matchup between the No. 24 Texas Longhorns and the No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The Longhorns are 5-3 hosting...
247Sports
TCU moves up to No. 4 in both the AP and Coaches Poll
Following their 34-24 win over Texas Tech on Saturday and key losses ahead of them, TCU has moved up in both the AP and Coaches Polls, rising three spots and coming in at No. 4 in both polls. With the win over the Red Raiders, the Frogs improved to 9-0 overall and 6-0 in the Big 12.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 24 Texas at Kansas State gamethread
The No. 24 Texas Longhorns are in Manhattan on Saturday to face the No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats as head coach Steve Sarkisian searches for his second road win in burnt orange and white and his first signature win with the Longhorns. And there’s also the current five-game winning streak...
Round Rock, Texas Restaurant Lets You Bowl And Enjoy The Sea
For some of us, going out to eat sometimes has to be an experience. One that most of us know is Dave And Busters. Which, side note, why isn't there one of those in Temple? We digress of course, but we'll talk about that soon. While Temple continues to grow...
Comments / 0