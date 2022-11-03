ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Mid-Hudson News Network

Four teens arrested in Poughkeepsie for gun possession

POUGHKEEPSIE – Four teenagers have been arrested by Poughkeepsie City Police after the car in which they were riding was stopped for several vehicle violations. Police stopped the vehicle in the area of Main Street and Roosevelt Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday because it had switched plates, a suspended registration and no insurance. Officers observed a handgun protruding from under the front passenger seat resulting in all four occupants being taken into custody.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
PIX11

Off-duty detective, gunman exchange fire on Queens street: NYPD

ROSEDALE, Queens (PIX11) — An off-duty NYPD detective exchanged gunfire with another man on a Rosedale street early Tuesday, according to authorities. Police said that it did not appear either man was struck in the shoot-out, which occurred near 232nd Street and Lansing Avenue around 2:15 a.m. The encounter began when the detective approached a […]
QUEENS, NY
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Courthouse Incident

2022-11-07@4:20pm–Bridgeport CT–The Bridgeport ECC received a call from a Judicial Marshal indicating a female party entered the lobby of Golden Hill Street with what appeared to be a wound to her leg caused by an assault with a dangerous weapon. Police responded along with AMR and the on-scene investigation revealed the incident happened yesterday with a known party (person). This is an active investigation at this time. There was no threat to the courthouse and injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NJ.com

Police investigating fatal shooting of 22-year-old man

Officials are investigating the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man in Irvington, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced Saturday. Aziz Ibn Rasheed Bell, of Hillside, was fatally shot on Saturday, authorities said. Around 3:26 a.m. that day, Irvington police received a 911 call saying an unidentified male was lying on the ground near Smalley Terrace and Oak Avenue in Irvington.
IRVINGTON, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police release name of alleged bank robber

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Police have charged a 56-year-old Town of Newburgh man with attempted robbery in connection with the incident at the Bank of America branch at 1414 Route 300 late Friday afternoon. At about 10:45 p.m. that night, police arrested Basil Martusevich of the Town of Newburgh...
NEWBURGH, NY
NBC New York

26 Cars Stolen From NYC Dealership in Single Night

Cops are trying to track down more than two dozen cars stolen in a single night from a dealership in Queens. Twenty-six vehicles went missing between 5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday from the business on Queens Boulevard in Maspeth, the NYPD said. The suspects behind the mass car...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Man charged with murder of Brooklyn girlfriend dismembered and stuffed in suitcases; lived with decomposing remains for a month

A murderous boyfriend who killed a young Brooklyn woman in her apartment and stuffed her dismembered body into two suitcases lived with her decomposing remains for a month, prosecutors said Monday. Justin Williams stabbed 22-year-old D’Asia Johnson nine times — five in the chest, and four in the back — after she came home from work on Aug. 21, prosecutors said. He then chopped up her body and ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Female Bronx worker robbed at gunpoint

NEW YORK, NY – A woman working inside a business at West 183rd Street in the Bronx was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday. The New York City Police Department is now seeking to identify a suspect wanted for the armed robbery. According to police, at around 9:25 am, a single black male walked into the business and approached the 28-year-old female employee and pointed his gun at her. He demanded her money, then robbed her of cash and a cell phone before fleeing. At this time no arrests have been made. The post Female Bronx worker robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Subway rider stabbed on 4 train in the Bronx

NEW YORK - There was more violence on the subway late Sunday night. Police said around 9 p.m. in the Bronx, a passenger riding a 4 train noticed a man bothering a woman. When he tried to intervene, he was stabbed in the elbow. Officers arriving at the 149th Street and Grand Concourse station managed to arrest the 42-year-old suspect and recovered a knife.The 54-year-old victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition. 
BRONX, NY

