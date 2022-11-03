Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police: Suspect of fatal Brooklyn shooting was victim's mother
The NYPD revealed Tuesday the suspect of a fatal Brooklyn shooting in October is the victim's mother.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Four teens arrested in Poughkeepsie for gun possession
POUGHKEEPSIE – Four teenagers have been arrested by Poughkeepsie City Police after the car in which they were riding was stopped for several vehicle violations. Police stopped the vehicle in the area of Main Street and Roosevelt Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday because it had switched plates, a suspended registration and no insurance. Officers observed a handgun protruding from under the front passenger seat resulting in all four occupants being taken into custody.
Off-duty detective, gunman exchange fire on Queens street: NYPD
ROSEDALE, Queens (PIX11) — An off-duty NYPD detective exchanged gunfire with another man on a Rosedale street early Tuesday, according to authorities. Police said that it did not appear either man was struck in the shoot-out, which occurred near 232nd Street and Lansing Avenue around 2:15 a.m. The encounter began when the detective approached a […]
Off-duty correction officer robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn housing complex, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An off-duty correction officer was robbed at gunpoint at Brooklyn public housing building Sunday afternoon, police said. The 39-year-old officer was walking in a staircase at the Langston Hughes houses on Sutter Avenue in Brownsville at around noon when three men stole his gun, wallet, and jewelry, according to the NYPD. […]
Suspect Nabbed In Attempted Robbery At Bank Of America Branch In Town Of Newburgh
A man wanted in connection with an attempted Hudson Valley bank robbery was nabbed by police. Orange County resident Basil Martusevich, age 56, of the town of Newburgh, was caught around 10:45 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4. The attempted robbery took place in the town of Newburgh around 5 p.m. Friday...
Man arrested for attempted armed robbery of Newburgh bank
Police say Basil Martusevich was armed with a gun when he entered the Bank of America on Route 300.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Courthouse Incident
2022-11-07@4:20pm–Bridgeport CT–The Bridgeport ECC received a call from a Judicial Marshal indicating a female party entered the lobby of Golden Hill Street with what appeared to be a wound to her leg caused by an assault with a dangerous weapon. Police responded along with AMR and the on-scene investigation revealed the incident happened yesterday with a known party (person). This is an active investigation at this time. There was no threat to the courthouse and injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
Police investigating fatal shooting of 22-year-old man
Officials are investigating the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man in Irvington, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced Saturday. Aziz Ibn Rasheed Bell, of Hillside, was fatally shot on Saturday, authorities said. Around 3:26 a.m. that day, Irvington police received a 911 call saying an unidentified male was lying on the ground near Smalley Terrace and Oak Avenue in Irvington.
NYPD reports 2 shootings blocks away in Morris Heights on Monday night
The NYPD is investigating what appears to be two shootings just a few blocks from each other in Morris Heights on Monday night. Police say both incidents happened just before 7 p.m. on Monday.
Good Samaritan stabbed for defending woman aboard Bronx subway train; suspect in custody
Police arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a good Samaritan on a Bronx subway train Sunday night after he defended a woman who was being harassed, authorities said.
Police: Man charged with murder in 2021 shooting of Bronx man
Police say 27-year-old Jaleel Shakoor was charged with murder for the shooting death of 26-year-old Gerry Massella.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police release name of alleged bank robber
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Police have charged a 56-year-old Town of Newburgh man with attempted robbery in connection with the incident at the Bank of America branch at 1414 Route 300 late Friday afternoon. At about 10:45 p.m. that night, police arrested Basil Martusevich of the Town of Newburgh...
Suspect punches, robs man delivering beer in the Bronx
Police are searching for a man they said violently robbed a Bronx delivery man last month, authorities said.
NBC New York
26 Cars Stolen From NYC Dealership in Single Night
Cops are trying to track down more than two dozen cars stolen in a single night from a dealership in Queens. Twenty-six vehicles went missing between 5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday from the business on Queens Boulevard in Maspeth, the NYPD said. The suspects behind the mass car...
Two Nabbed With Loaded Glock During Inwood Traffic Stop, Police Say
Two people were nabbed with a loaded Glock-19 during a traffic stop on Long Island. The incident took place in Inwood around 12:50 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 5 on Burnside Avenue. According to Nassau County detectives, officers on patrol spotted a 2021 Toyota failing to maintain its lane while traveling eastbound on Burnside Avenue.
Bridgeport police: Suspect wanted for stealing $10,000 in jewelry from store
Bridgeport police are asking for the public’s help identifying a local man who stole $10,000 worth of jewelry from a store.
Man charged with murder of Brooklyn girlfriend dismembered and stuffed in suitcases; lived with decomposing remains for a month
A murderous boyfriend who killed a young Brooklyn woman in her apartment and stuffed her dismembered body into two suitcases lived with her decomposing remains for a month, prosecutors said Monday. Justin Williams stabbed 22-year-old D’Asia Johnson nine times — five in the chest, and four in the back — after she came home from work on Aug. 21, prosecutors said. He then chopped up her body and ...
Female Bronx worker robbed at gunpoint
NEW YORK, NY – A woman working inside a business at West 183rd Street in the Bronx was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday. The New York City Police Department is now seeking to identify a suspect wanted for the armed robbery. According to police, at around 9:25 am, a single black male walked into the business and approached the 28-year-old female employee and pointed his gun at her. He demanded her money, then robbed her of cash and a cell phone before fleeing. At this time no arrests have been made. The post Female Bronx worker robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Woman loses control of car, crashes on Route 9 in Peekskill
Police say the car was nearly broken in half.
Subway rider stabbed on 4 train in the Bronx
NEW YORK - There was more violence on the subway late Sunday night. Police said around 9 p.m. in the Bronx, a passenger riding a 4 train noticed a man bothering a woman. When he tried to intervene, he was stabbed in the elbow. Officers arriving at the 149th Street and Grand Concourse station managed to arrest the 42-year-old suspect and recovered a knife.The 54-year-old victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.
Comments / 0