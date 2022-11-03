Read full article on original website
Jimmy Johnson Has Brutally Honest Admission On Herschel Walker
Jimmy Johnson had a brutally honest admission on his former running back, Herschel Walker, running for a seat in the U.S. Senate. The legendary Dallas Cowboys head coach spoke with USA TODAY about Walker's political move. When asked if Johnson saw this coming, the Hall of Fame coach had a...
Look: There Are 3 Favorites For Tom Brady's Next Girlfriend
Tom Brady is currently enjoying single man life. The legendary NFL quarterback officially got divorced from his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, last month. Brady, 45, had been married to Bundchen since 2009. They have two children together. Will Brady be single for long, though?. The now-eligible bachelor has already been...
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Aaron Rodgers Today
The Green Bay Packers quarterback surely wasn't happy with his team's trade deadline performance this week. Green Bay failed to acquire some help on the offensive side of the football, despite Rodgers voicing his need for some. But on Sunday, the Packers quarterback is putting his team in a hole...
Look: Herschel Walker's Ex-Teammates Reveal Their Agreement
Herschel Walker is one of the best players in college football history, but these days, he's known more for his political campaign. The former Georgia Bulldogs star turned U.S. Senate candidate is running for a seat out of the state he played his college football in. But while most people...
Look: NFL Fans Want Referee Fired On Sunday Evening
There probably hasn't been a bigger missed call in the NFL so far this season than the missed pass interference penalty in the Bears vs. Dolphins game. Chicago fell to Miami, thanks in part to some questionable pass interference decisions. The Bears were on the wrong end of a pass interference call earlier in the game and on the wrong end of a missed pass interference call late in the game.
atozsports.com
Chiefs’ fans witness something they have never seen before during a game
The Kansas City Chiefs had a rough night overall, to say the least. The offense started okay, while the defense played badly. Then, the offense slowed down, and was bad at times, while the defense was great, and that is kind of how the game ended as well. When I...
Cowboys Fans React To The Odell Beckham Jr. Report
The Dallas Cowboys didn't land a wide receiver at the NFL trade deadline this week, but that doesn't mean they won't be adding a big name for the home stretch of the season. According to the NFL Network, the Cowboys are in play for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Breaking: Joe Gibbs' Son, Coy, Has Tragically Died
Former NFL head coach and longtime NASCAR owner Joe Gibbs is dealing with an unspeakable tragedy. On Saturday night, hours after Gibbs' grandson Ty took home the Xfinity Series Championship, his son Coy passed away in his sleep. Coy Gibbs, who is Ty's father, was just 49 years old. "It...
Tennessee Titans QB Malik Willis proved 2 really important things in Chiefs loss
KANSAS CITY, Mo. − Even as the Tennessee Titans offense sputtered and stalled throughout the second half of Sunday night's overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, it never felt like rookie quarterback Malik Willis was the problem. The Titans (5-3) lost a 20-17 slugfest against the Chiefs (6-2)...
Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL's Referees On Sunday
Tony Dungy believes the referees played a role in the Miami Dolphins' 35-32 victory over the Chicago Bears. After the game, the former head coach posted a photo of new Bears receiver Chase Claypool getting hugged by a Dolphins defender while going up for a jump ball. The officials didn't call pass interference.
Peyton Manning Named Favorite For NFL Coaching Job
Peyton Manning, next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts?. The betting odds suggest that the legendary NFL quarterback is the favorite to be named the next full-time head coach of the AFC South franchise. Manning, who hasn't really expressed any interest in coaching, has been listed as the frontrunner for...
Veteran NFL Quarterback Released After Team's Loss
A former college football star quarterback turned NFL journeyman has been released on Monday morning. The Panthers fell to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon in blowout fashion. Following the contest, the NFC South team has parted ways with third-year quarterback Jacob Eason. He had been with the team since the start of the season.
Video Emerges From Brawl Outside LSU vs. Alabama Game
A video has emerged from the ugly scene out of Tiger Stadium where LSU and Alabama fans were throwing punches at one another prior to Saturday's game. The images come courtesy of WBRZ 2 out of Baton Rouge following the arrest of a man who reportedly injured a deputy outside the venue.
SEC Announces Its Punishment For LSU's Field Storm
LSU got a big fine from the SEC on Sunday afternoon. The school got hit with a $250,000 fine after students rushed the field following the team's overtime win over Alabama. This is the second $250,000 fine that the school has gotten this season. LSU got to 7-2 overall with...
Deion Sanders Is Not Happy With 'Bulls--t' Rumors
Deion Sanders will be missing from Jackson State practice on Monday and Tuesday. Is he off to meet with another college football program about a head coaching vacancy?!?!. The Jackson State head coach shot down the "bulls--t" rumors while speaking with his team. “You know I hate missing anything with...
Kirk Herbstreit Is Not Happy With College Football Fans On Sunday
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit is widely regarded as one of the nicest men in sports media, but even Herbie couldn't help himself from pushing back on a fan who questioned his take on TCU. "How much football do you watch on a given Saturday??" the "College GameDay" analyst tweeted. "Not the...
Michael Irvin Says NFL's Most Improved Player Is Obvious
Who's the most improved player in the National Football League?. According to former Dallas Cowboys star turned ESPN analyst Michael Irvin, it's obvious. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is the pick. "No doubt it’s Geno Smith. Hands down," Irvin said to Fox News. Smith, a journeyman quarterback, has led...
NFL Owner Refused To Speak With Media After Team's Loss
The Indianapolis Colts lost their third-straight game on Sunday, falling to the New England Patriots to drop to 3-5-1 on the season. It was an ugly defeat as well, with the Colts mustering only 121 yards of total offense and three points in a 26-3 thrashing. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger threw a pick-6 to account for New England's final points.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Had 1-Word Reaction To Sunday Night's Win
The Chiefs finally beat the Titans on Sunday night. Kansas City, which trailed Tennessee for much of the contest, was able to knock off the AFC rival in overtime to clinch a big-time victory in Week 9. The Chiefs topped the Titans, 20-17, in overtime to improve to 6-2 on...
Look: Video Of Derrick Henry In Locker Room After Loss Goes Viral
The Tennessee Titans fell to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening. Following the game, a classy Derrick Henry dapped up each of his team's defenders for their performance against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense. Henry believed that his team's offense let the defense down on...
