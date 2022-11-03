Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Reno
Nevada man upset that father's killer could be released from prison after being paroled
Lovelock, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A California woman who was sentenced to life in prison without parole could soon get out. The victim's son, who lives in Nevada, believes she should stay behind bars because she doesn't deserve freedom. Laura Troiani got five Marines in San...
FOX Reno
Heavy snowfall brings chain control to Nevada, California mountain passes
Heavy snowfall Sunday night into Wednesday morning will make travel difficult on area mountain passes. As of Monday morning, chain controls are required on the following highways and interstates:. California. 267: Kings Beach to Northstar. 89: Tahoe City to Truckee. US-50: Kyburz to Meyers, Glenbrook to SR-28 to Carson City.
FOX Reno
Washoe schools on 2-hour delay, closed in Lake Tahoe area
All Washoe County schools and South Lake Tahoe Unified School District schools are on a 2-hour delay Monday morning due to snowfall. Schools in Incline Village and Zephyr Cove will be closed due to the weather. The University of Nevada, Reno operations will continue as scheduled. The main Truckee Meadows...
FOX Reno
Hurricane watches issued in parts of Florida ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — The National Hurricane Center has started issuing advisories for Subtropical Storm Nicole in the southwest Atlantic. Nicole is located 500 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph moving north-northwest at 9 mph. A Hurricane Watch has been...
Comments / 0