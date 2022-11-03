All candidates for San Jose Unified Board of Education Area 2 in California complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for San Jose Unified Board of Education Area 2 in California — incumbent Jose Magañaand Andres Macias — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

According to the San Jose Unified School district website, “seven trustees, elected from your communities, and two student representatives elected by their respective campuses govern the San Bernardino Community College District. Trustees serve a four-year term, while the non-voting student trustees serve a one-year term.”

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

Magaña:

“This work is personal. My life story serves as an example of the power of a public education system that prepares our students academically, and to be productive members of society.”

“I am an education policy and finance expert. I know what it takes to run effective school systems and I have what it takes to find tangible solutions, bring resources to our district, and improve student outcomes.”

“MAGA Trump Republicans are targeting our school boards all across Santa Clara County. My opponent is one of those MAGA Republicans who wants to bring his extreme politics to SJUSD.”

Macias:

“I am ready to raise the academic standard in our community. District proficiency drops every year and our leadership is the reason why.”

“I’m running to represent the long disregarded parent community. Parents in our district are tired of being ignored by their so called “representatives” who are more focused on their careers than serving students and families.”

“It’s time to start building positive, friendly learning environments in every school. Kids cannot learn when they are stressed, scared, anxious or distracted by social media and smart devices.”

