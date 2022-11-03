ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

All candidates for San Jose Unified Board of Education Area 2 in California complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

By Ballotpedia staff
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 5 days ago

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for San Jose Unified Board of Education Area 2 in California — incumbent Jose Magañaand Andres Macias — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

According to the San Jose Unified School district website, “seven trustees, elected from your communities, and two student representatives elected by their respective campuses govern the San Bernardino Community College District. Trustees serve a four-year term, while the non-voting student trustees serve a one-year term.”

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

Magaña:

  • “This work is personal. My life story serves as an example of the power of a public education system that prepares our students academically, and to be productive members of society.”
  • “I am an education policy and finance expert. I know what it takes to run effective school systems and I have what it takes to find tangible solutions, bring resources to our district, and improve student outcomes.”
  • “MAGA Trump Republicans are targeting our school boards all across Santa Clara County. My opponent is one of those MAGA Republicans who wants to bring his extreme politics to SJUSD.”

Macias:

  • “I am ready to raise the academic standard in our community. District proficiency drops every year and our leadership is the reason why.”
  • “I’m running to represent the long disregarded parent community. Parents in our district are tired of being ignored by their so called “representatives” who are more focused on their careers than serving students and families.”
  • “It’s time to start building positive, friendly learning environments in every school. Kids cannot learn when they are stressed, scared, anxious or distracted by social media and smart devices.”

Click on the candidates’ profile pages below to read their full responses to this and other questions.

We ask all federal, state, and local candidates with profiles on Ballotpedia to complete a survey and share what motivates them on political and personal levels. Ask the candidates in your area to fill out the survey.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Nevada State Assembly District 2 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

All three of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Nevada State Assembly District 2 — incumbent Heidi Kasama (R), Nick Christenson (D), and Jason Bednarz (L) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
NEVADA STATE
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Wake County School Board District 1 in North Carolina complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Wake County School Board District 1 in North Carolina — Cheryl Caulfield andBen Clapsaddle — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Michigan House of Representatives District 81 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Michigan House of Representatives District 81 — incumbent Rachel Hood (D) and Lynn Afendoulis (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
MICHIGAN STATE
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Prince George’s County Board of Education District 6 in Maryland complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Prince George’s County Board of Education District 6 in Maryland — Branndon Jackson and Ashley Kearney — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for St. Louis Board of Aldermen President in Missouri complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for St. Louis Board of Aldermen President in Missouri — John Coatar and Megan Ellyia Green — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Ballotpedia News

Our top analyses and resources for Election Week

Welcome to the Monday, November 7, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Both of New Hampshire’s U.S. House elections are rated as toss ups. Welcome to election week! Tomorrow, on Nov. 8, millions of voters will be heading to the polls. Over the last month, our coverage has focused on battleground races, ballot measure previews, and analyses of what’s at stake for federal, state, and local politics. We’ll be in your inbox all week bringing you resources to help you vote – and then follow the election results throughout the coming days ahead.
WISCONSIN STATE
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Water Replenishment District of Southern California District 4 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Water Replenishment District of Southern California District 4 — incumbent Sergio Calderon and Jose Gonzalez — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Long Beach City Council District 3 in California complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Long Beach City Council District 3 in California — Kailee Caruso and Kristina Duggan — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
LONG BEACH, CA
Ballotpedia News

Appeals court temporarily blocks Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit on Oct. 21 temporarily blocked the Biden administration’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 of federal student loan debt per borrower. The forgiveness will remain frozen until the court reviews an appeal from six states suing the administration. The states allege the executive branch does not have the power to forgive student loans without the approval of Congress.
MISSOURI STATE
Ballotpedia News

Incumbent Kathy Hochul (D) and Lee Zeldin (R) are running for governor of New York

Incumbent Kathy Hochul (D) and Lee Zeldin (R) are running in the November 8, 2022, general election for governor of New York. TIME’s Charlotte Alter wrote, “In a normal year, New York Governor Kathy Hochul might be coasting to victory in November. She’s a reasonably popular Democrat running for re-election in a blue state that hasn’t elected a Republican governor in 20 years. […] Yet as Democrats brace for a Republican wave in the midterm elections, Hochul’s race has tightened, getting too close for Democrats’ comfort.”
NEW YORK STATE
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Gavilan Joint Community College District Board of Trustees Area 7 in California complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Gavilan Joint Community College District Board of Trustees Area 7 in California —incumbent Irma Gonzalez and Jose Martinez-Saldana — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Lee, Becker running in general election for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District

Incumbent Susie Lee (D) and April Becker (R) are running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. The Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Gary Martin wrote, “Nevada’s Congressional District 3 is…seen by national Republicans as one of their best opportunities to flip the seat because of President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings and national economic woes. Democrats, however, are confident in their chances to hold the seat because of recent legislative victories to lower health care costs for seniors and with a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down a 50-year constitutional right for women to have an abortion.”
NEVADA STATE
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Florida’s 10th Congressional District complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

All four of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Florida’s 10th Congressional District completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office. The candidates are: Maxwell Alejandro Frost (D),...
FLORIDA STATE
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Phoenix Union High School District Governing Board Ward 3 in Arizona complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Phoenix Union High School District Governing Board Ward 3 in Arizona —incumbent Stephanie Parra and Charles Lucking — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
PHOENIX, AZ
Ballotpedia News

ICYMI: Top stories of the week

Five states to decide in November on legalizing recreational marijuana. In November, five states will decide on marijuana legalization ballot measures. In the central U.S., voters in Arkansas, Missouri, North Dakota, and South Dakota will consider citizen initiatives to legalize marijuana. These four states are Republican trifectas. In Maryland, which has a divided government, the legislature voted to put the issue before voters.
MISSOURI STATE
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Maricopa County Constable Kyrene precinct in Arizona complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Maricopa County Constable Kyrene precinct in Arizona — Bridget Bellavigna (D) and Daniel Diaz (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Ballotpedia News

Four candidates running for Michigan attorney general

Incumbent Dana Nessel (D), Matthew DePerno (R), Joe McHugh (L), and Gerald T. Van Sickle (U.S. Taxpayers Party) are running for Michigan attorney general on Nov. 8, 2022. Nessel was elected in 2018, defeating Tom Leonard (R) 49.0% to 46.3%. Before Nessel’s election, a Republican had held the office since 2002.
MICHIGAN STATE
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
543K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy