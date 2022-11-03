ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 2 Angelo State football team hosts Central Washington in home finale

By Charles Bryce, San Angelo Standard-Times
GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times
 5 days ago
A week after posting the second shutout of what's been a remarkable 2022 season, the No. 2 Angelo State University football team will close out the home schedule against Central Washington on Saturday night.

ASU improved to 9-0 overall and 7-0 in the Lone Star Conference after knocking off Simon Fraser 24-0 last week in Blaine, Washington.

The Rams earned the No. 1 spot in the first NCAA Division II regional rankings that came out Monday.

ASU is trying to stay on track for the first outright LSC title since 1984. The Rams have never gone undefeated in the Division II ranks since moving up from NAIA in 1981.

The Rams will try to remain unblemished when they host Central Washington (5-3 and 5-2) at 6 p.m. Saturday at 1st Community Credit Union Field at LeGrand Stadium. Radio coverage will be on KWFR 101.9-FM.

It's the home finale, but the Rams are hoping to host a playoff game or two in the coming weeks.

Looking back on last week's game against a winless Simon Fraser team, the Rams got off to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and led 17-0 at the half on a day when the defense was sensational.

The statistics were heavily in ASU's favor, but the final score was closer than most people probably expected.

"We had some untimely injuries on offense that hurt us," ASU head coach Jeff Girsch said. "We had a couple of penalties that took points off the board for us as well. It was kind of an accumulation of several things.

"But playing late like that (9 p.m. CST), we had to kill time during the day and try to keep them off their feet the best you can and that kind of stuff. There's no doubt that travelling out that far and playing that late is a challenge."

The Rams finished with 428 yards and limited the Red Leafs to 55. ASU had 28 first downs and Simon Fraser only moved the chains four times.

ASU's offensive standout was running back Kason Philips, who had 23 carries for 111 yards and two TDs.

Rams quarterback Zach Bronkhorst completed 18 of 30 passes for 190 yards and no TDs. He was sacked twice.

Girsch always says he'll never apologize for a win and a 9-0 start isn't something to take for granted.

"I was talking to my dad (Tom Girsch) after the game and I was frustrated a little bit with the score," the Rams coach said. "My dad was a high school coach for over 30-something years (in Iowa) and he said, 'I've never gotten my program to where I won 24-0 and I had to justify it.'

"Taking a look at it after you get back and watch the film and that kind of stuff, it's true. We're 9-0 and we won 24-0. Our defense was phenomenal all night and our offense really did some good things. It's just some untimely penalties. Yeah, we've got to continue to get better and play better and I think we will."

And the Rams expect Central Washington to give them a good fight.

The Wildcats are coming off a 23-19 upset against then-No. 20 Texas A&M-Kingsville last week.

CWU running back Cameron Daniels had 22 carries for 130 yards, and quarterback J.J. Lemming was 7-of-20 passing for 142 yards and two TDs. He also threw a pick.

"They're a really good football team," Girsch said. "They just seem to have games once in awhile where they have a letdown. They're as good a defense as we've faced all year, so we're going to have our hands full on offense.

"And offensively, they do so much. They get in some different looks and formations and unbalanced and that kind of stuff. We'll have to be sound in what we're doing and come out and play with great energy."

The Rams will close out the regular season on the road against Midwestern State on Saturday, Nov. 12.

If things work out, ASU will get to treat its fans to some more home games in the postseason.

"That would be nice, to get a couple wins and get some home games," Girsch said. "It's always nice to sleep in your own bed and not have to worry about the travel aspect when you get into big games like that. That's the plan, but one week at a time, getting this one first and moving forward."

