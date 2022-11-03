Read full article on original website
DOE/EM-LA And N3B To Host Hybrid Community Meeting Wednesday On Monitoring Storm Water Runoff
A hybrid community meeting on monitoring storm water runoff from sites potentially contaminated from historical operations at Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) is scheduled for Wednesday, November 9, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. MT. The public is encouraged to attend to learn more about the subject matter and participate in the question and comment session.
Vote Tuesday For The Three Republicans For Council
The two recent letters from George Chandler and Phil Gursky emphasize how we do not need any new leadership or ideas in Los Alamos. They obviously like it the way the county works now. The landlords and developers have a very cozy relationship with the government, but there is then little room for everyone else, the broad middle class, to have resources for their needs. We have a shrinking small business community, a housing crunch, and a bunch of elites that are oblivious. We do not even need to review the developers arguments, they are demonstrating the best reason to vote for a new direction.
Candidate For Governor Mark Ronchetti Visits Los Alamos On Election Eve
Republican candidate for governor Mark Ronchetti and his wife Krysty arrive in Los Alamos Monday morning for a meet and greet event at Senor Tortas Restaurant. Although early voting numbers in Los Alamos County have been high, some 125 people turned out to support Ronchetti. Also on hand were Republican candidate for Congressional District 3 Alexis Johnson, Republican candidate for State Treasurer Harry Montoya and Republican candidate for Attorney General Jeremy Gay as well as local Republican candidates. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
Election 2022: Polls Open Until 7 P.M., Almost 44 Percent Of Votes Already Cast In Los Alamos County
Polls have been open since 7 a.m. in Los Alamos County and will remain open until 7 p.m. this evening. County Clerk Naomi Maestas reported Monday afternoon that including 900 absentee ballots, some 43.6 percent of registered voters have already cast their vote. She said early in-person voter numbers were higher many days than the 2018 elections.
Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Mark Ronchetti To Hold Meet And Greet Monday At Senor Tortas Restaurant
Republican candidate for governor Mark Ronchetti is slated to campaign in Los Alamos Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is hosted by Lisa Hampton and will take place at Senor Tortas, 1325 Trinity Drive in the American Legion Post 90 building. Senor Tortas will offer its signature...
Response To ‘We Support The Current Democratic Platform Over The Republican Platform’
I am writing in response to the recent letter to the editor, “We Support the Current Democratic Platform over the Republican Platform.”. Let’s start with this. Under Democratic leadership and control, the small business community in our state and our county has been shattered. The authors here cannot say, “See how our small business community is thriving and growing under the current Democratic platform.” We do know that our County Council has been extremely hostile towards small business owners. Specific examples have been given.
Business Accelerator Program Entrepreneurs To Move Into Pop-Up Store In Mid-November
Los Alamos MainStreet and the Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce have announced the second cohort of the Los Alamos Business Accelerator Pop-up Stores will be Scott Baird, Jonny Baird and Kate Kudynska with Wolf & Mermaid Enchanted Roasters, as well as Joe Johansen with Los Alamos Golf & Games. They will be moving into a Pop-up retail storefront at 181 Central Park Square next to Origami mid-November through the end of the year to test drive their business concepts.
Addie Murphy Of Mission Possible To Visit Los Alamos Nov. 13-15
Mission Possible helping in Ukraine. Courtesy photo. An organization called Mission Possible has been carrying out relief and missionary work in eastern Europe for many years. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Mission Possible teams have been especially busy trying to meet the many new needs of the Ukrainian people. The challenges people in Ukraine have faced have included shelling and rocket attacks, which have destroyed many homes and public buildings, as well as killing many people. Recently, there have been “suicide” drone attacks that have destroyed critical infrastructure, including power generation and distribution, and floods that have swamped homes that had survived the destructive attacks. As the cold weather of winter approaches, many people are living in buildings and homes that are open to the weather. These challenges are making it even harder for the Mission Possible teams in Ukraine to satisfy the increasingly urgent needs of the Ukrainian people.
The Food Depot’s Times And Locations For Food Distribution
Need food assistance or know someone who does? Here are this week’s food distributions from The Food Depot:. * Los Alamos date and time changed due to holiday*. The Food Depot is an equal opportunity provider.
AG’s Office Issues Missing And Endangered Indigenous Person Alert For Harris Y. Begay
Ico Attorney General Hector Balderas is asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing indigenous 53-year-old Harris Y. Begay, who was last heard from on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Begay was driving a 2018 Grey Chevrolet Malibu with NM License Plate: ATRS47. Begay’s vehicle has been located but his whereabouts are still unknown.
Kiwanis Club Hears From PEEC Director Jillian Rubio
PEEC director Jillian Rubio speaks at the November 1 Kiwanis Club meeting. Photo by Brooke Davis. Jillian Rubio, the new director of the Pajarito Environmental Education Center (PEEC) came to Los Alamos from a very different world (by way of Brooklyn, NY and Tucson AZ), but finds her new job exciting. She spoke at the Los Alamos Kiwanis meeting on Nov. 1.
In The Garden With Kokheong – Nov. 7
Earlier this year, I attended a Zoom meeting to learn about Bee Cities. What would it take for Los Alamos to join the rank of more than 200 city and campus communities across the country where people are actively engaged in creating pollinator-friendly habitats for the preservation of native bees and other pollinators. The first thing is for our County to not use any pesticides on any county land. The rest is up to us gardeners to grow pollinator gardens.
Albuquerque FBI Division Accepting Nominations For Citizens Academy
The Albuquerque FBI is accepting nominations for its next Citizen Academy which begins Feb. 22, 2022. The Los Alamos Reporter attended this academy and learned so much about the FBI and especially the topics listed in the news release. Photo Courtesy FBI. FBI NEWS RELEASE. Nominations are being accepted for...
Scholarship Established To Honor The Memory Of Mikey Aslam
A scholarship to honor the memory of Mikey Aslam has been set up with Champions of Youth Ambitions. Mikey is pictured here with Linda Boncella when he completed his Eagle Scout work at Betty Ehart Senior Center. Donations can be made to Champions of Youth Ambitions at Enterprise Bank and Trust. Please write Aslam Scholarship in the memo. Donations can also be mailed to Champions of Youth Ambitions P.O. Box 4717 White Rock, NM 87544. Questions can be directed to us at cya.org@att.net and you can text and call 505-695-9139.Photo by Bernadette Lauritzen.
LAPS Offers Tips For Staying Healthy This Winter
Medical professionals are warning the public that we could be in for a higher incidence of colds and flu illnesses this season. Covid-19 is also a health risk factor as well as RSV among young children and infants. Los Alamos Public Schools recognizes the concerns of students and families as we approach the winter months and encourages everyone to take basic precautions to combat the spread of illness.
First United Methodist Church Seeks Donations For Food Pantry As Holiday Season Approaches
The outdoor food pantry at the First United Methodist Church at 715 Diamond Drive in Los Alamos. Courtesy photo. As Thanksgiving approaches, many dream of feasts with juicy turkey, creamy potatoes, and sweet pies with buttery, flaky crusts. Others, however, struggle to afford the food their family needs each day. Over 4,000 people in Los Alamos County are wondering if they will have enough food (see the Los Alamos Health Services Gap Analysis Final Report from March 2020). Many of these people have steady jobs, but their income isn’t high enough to meet their basic needs.
Lots Of Light, Music, Dancing, Food And Joy At Saturday’s Diwali Celebration
Dancers gather at the end of their performance for the Diwali festivities Saturday evening at Trinity on the Hill Episcopal Church in Los Alamos. Diwali is the Festival of Lights but also joy, prosperity and happiness. In India, millions of people celebrate Diwali by lighting their homes and streets with colorful lanterns and glowing lamps that for many signify the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance and good over evil. Saturday’s Diwali was truly a happy and joyful occasion with lights, color, beautiful clothing, lively music, energetic dancing and traditional Indian food. And that was just inside. Outside there were fireworks, firecrackers and sparklers that brought squeals of delight to young and old members of the Indian community of Los Alamos and their friends. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
LAHS Girl’s Wrestling Program Grows To 12 Participants
Los Alamos High School Girls Wrestling team members. Courtesy photo. Members of the LAHS Girls Wrestling Team during training. Courtesy photo. Last week the Los Alamos High School Girls Wrestling team began their 4th season, in a room of their own. Obtaining this room was part of a larghe effort from administration, coaching staff, athletes and parents. The Girls program has grown to 12 young women with only two seniors. The Ladies will kick-off their season on Wednesday Nov. 30 at Cleveland High School. Coaches Emily Tew and Ben Stone are very excited based on the effort put forward in practice this week. For more information about the Girls Wrestling Program please visit: Los Alamos Girls Wrestling (google.com)
Kiwanis Club See’s Candies Online Sales Now Open
Your purchase from the Kiwanis Club of Los Alamos online Winter Storefront helps support our youth programs throughout the community including. ● Key Club (LAHS), Builder’s Club (LAMS), and K-Kids (elementary) ● Senior Night. ● Scholarships. ● Science Fair. ● Breakfast with Santa. ● Foster Children’s Christmas Party.
