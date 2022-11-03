Read full article on original website
Related
bleedingheartland.com
Fourteen Iowa Senate races to watch on election night 2022
The major parties have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on the most competitive 2022 Iowa House and Senate races. This post highlights seven state Senate districts where one or both parties have spent large sums, and another seven where even without a big investment by Democrats or Republicans, the results could shed light on political trends.
bleedingheartland.com
"Why is this taking so long?" A guide to waiting for election results
Matt Hardin is an attorney who lives in Des Moines. He has volunteered for, worked on, and donated to Democratic campaigns since 2004, and also worked in the Iowa legislature. He is interested in reforming political institutions so that voting is easy, convenient, and protected. Maybe you’re on the couch...
bleedingheartland.com
How democracy and public education could be threatened
Gerald Ott of Ankeny was a high school English teacher and for 30 years a school improvement consultant for the Iowa State Education Association. If Governor Kim Reynolds is re-elected and Republicans keep control of the Iowa legislature, Reynolds will push for a school voucher plan that would please the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition.
bleedingheartland.com
Gannett prints fake newspapers at Des Moines Register plant
Fake newspapers designed to drive Illinois voters away from Democratic candidates are being printed at the Des Moines Register's plant, Gannett staff confirmed to Bleeding Heartland. At least eleven printed publications, which are part of the conservative network Local Government Information Services (LGIS), have been distributed to Illinois residents since...
Comments / 2