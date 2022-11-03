ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Reports: Texans WR Brandin Cooks out vs. Eagles

By Field Level Media
The Daily Post-Athenian

 5 days ago

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks reportedly will not play against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, two days after the team failed to move him at the NFL trade deadline.

Athens, TN
ABOUT

Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

