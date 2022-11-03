Reports: Texans WR Brandin Cooks out vs. Eagles

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Why has Beto relied on out of state celebrities?Ash JurbergTexas State
O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Boos for Cruz at Houston Astros victory paradeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
