houstonherald.com
Tiger paws dominate council discussion
The Houston City Council took no immediate action Monday to override a mayoral veto of an action Oct. 17 that would have led to the painting of 15 Tiger paws on First Street. Alderman Kevin Stilley said he suggested the project to spark community spirit in advance of a district football game and the council voted to donate $250 for the effort.
Human remains found Friday near Sullivan, Missouri
WEST SULLIVAN, Mo. — Skeletal human remains were found Friday in West Sullivan, Missouri. A Facebook post made by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office said the department received a call Friday that possible human remains had been found in the 4100 block of North Service Road W in West Sullivan.
KYTV
Man from Lebanon, Mo. killed in a motorcycle crash in Dallas County
NEAR BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) -A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Missouri 64 northeast of Buffalo Sunday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Richard Blackburn, 64, swerved to avoid another motorcycle that was stopped to make a turn. Blackburn was thrown from his motorcycle after it overturned. This...
houstonherald.com
Cabool woman reports $8,000 camper trailer missing from property
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A deputy was dispatched at about 4:20 p.m. Oct. 8 regarding a report of a domestic assault at a Shafer Road residence at Licking. A 41-year-old woman there told the officer that her 64-year-old former...
houstonherald.com
Girl, 16, from Licking, injured in U.S. 63 accident near Houston
A 16-year-old girl from Licking sustained injuries in an accident early Sunday evening about two miles north of Houston on U.S. 63, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Cpl. Jacob Sellars said a northbound 2007 Ford Fusion driven by the girl ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the highway, traveled off the left side of roadway and struck an embankment.
KMOV
houstonherald.com
Beers to leave TCMH in December
Texas County Memorial Hospital has received a letter of resignation from Dr. Jonathan Beers, internal medicine physician, at TCMH. Dr. Beers, an employee of TCMH since 2012, is leaving TCMH for personal and professional reasons. Dr. Beers will work at TCMH until Dec. 9. Wes Murray, interim chief executive officer...
houstonherald.com
County commission reviews inventory reports, inmate care contract
Members of the Texas County Commission met Oct. 26-27 at the Texas County Administrative Center. •Reviewed the annual inventory reports for all offices and departments. •Met with Mike Scott of Barker Phillips Jackson in Springfield concerning county health insurance. •Held a closed session. •Discussed extending its inmate care contract with...
Human remains found in West Sullivan, Mo.
An investigation is underway after authorities spotted and confirmed human remains Friday in Crawford County.
KYTV
Salem, Mo. man dies in crash in Dent County
SALEM, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Salem died after rear-ending a car on Highway 19 in Dent County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred a little after noon on Saturday, just a few miles north of Salem. Investigators said 60-year-old Dennis Pewitt was driving north...
KTLO
West Plains men sentenced for meth conspiracy
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Four southern Missouri men were sentenced in federal court Friday for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine.Forty-two-year-old Patrick A. Dodson, also known as “Julio,” and 48-yera-old Leslie O. Collins both of West Plains, 47-year-old Samuel L. Pyatt, also known as “Tippy,”, of Pomona, Mo., and 32-year-old Christopher L. Dusenbury of Bowling Green, Mo., were sentenced in separate appearances before U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips.
Deadly Narcan-Resistant Drug Found in Missouri Prison
The coroner says that xylazine has been wreaking havoc elsewhere, and now it's in Missouri
Laclede County man linked to multiple burglaries arrested
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. – A 44-year-old Laclede County man linked to a string of burglaries in the area is behind bars after law enforcement arrested him yesterday. Jason M. Moore has been charged with receiving stolen property and is being held on a $25,000 bond. “We have worked several burglaries and thefts recently in rural […]
houstonherald.com
Houston drama programs to present productions at Melba this week
Drama productions from Houston students are planned for Thursday, Friday and Saturday (Nov. 10-12) at the Melba Performing Arts Center on Grand Avenue in downtown Houston. It is a double feature and begins at 5 each evening. The Houston Middle School Drama will perform “Rapunzel.” The Houston High School Drama will present “The Secret Garden.”
houstonherald.com
School district seeks input on potential track upgrade
The Houston School District invites the public to participate in a Community Input Meeting from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. today (Nov. 8) in the middle/high school library on campus. The purpose is to receive input for upgrading the district’s track and surrounding area, including ADA needs and community access.
houstonherald.com
‘Turkey Trot’ 5K to benefit food pantry Saturday
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. Plans have been announced for the Texas County Food Pantry’s annual Turkey Trot 5K Saturday (Nov. 12) at the Lone Star Plaza in downtown Houston. Check-in time is 8 a.m. and the race begins...
houstonherald.com
Police assist with vehicles blocking gas pumps
The following are reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •A representative of a towing company called at about 10:30 a.m. Oct. 31 to report that personnel at the Shell gas station on U.S. 63 had requested that a 1998 Chevrolet sedan be towed from the property because it was blocking gas pumps.
houstonherald.com
Fall firearms deer season to begin on Saturday
Hunters will flood into the woods Saturday as the firearms deer season opens, swelling Texas County’s population and propelling it into one of the top harvest areas in the state. The season runs through Nov. 22, and provides an economic boost to the region as those seeking deer fill...
houstonherald.com
Bridge damaged in overnight fire on Big Piney River
A well-traveled bridge at Baptist Camp Access on the Big Piney River was damaged by fire Thursday night, authorities said. The Houston Rural Fire Department arrived early Thursday evening to find a large amount of wood debris piled up and burning under the 95-foot long bridge that has 63,000-pound beams that were manufactured in Marshall about 10 years ago. There are six concrete I-beams.
