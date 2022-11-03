The UTM football squad had hoped to claim it 10th straight home win Saturday but fell in a back and forth contest to Kennesaw State By a final score of 44 to 27. The Skyhawks trailed by 14 in the first half before rallying to take a 24 to 17 lead into the second. However, the 4th quarter saw the Kennesaw Owls make 3 big scoring drives while dishing out several stops to UTM’s offense to take the lead and the win.

MARTIN, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO