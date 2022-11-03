Read full article on original website
thunderboltradio.com
Liquor-by-the-Drink, Councilman, Alderman and Mayors Races on Obion County Ballot
Voters in Obion County will go to the polls on Tuesday for the State and Federal General Election. Election Administrator Leigh Schlager said early voting drew 3,809 votes, which is usually about 50-percent received for the entire election.(AUDIO) Ms. Schlager said the local ballot will have contested races to attract...
thunderboltradio.com
Tennessee’s average gas price falls four cents
After jumping up slightly on Halloween weekend, pump prices across Tennessee have since shifted lower. Tennessee’s average gas price is now $3.28 which is eight cents less than last month and 13 cents more than this time last year. On Monday, Henry County had West Tennessee’s lowest average gas...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City and Obion County School System’s Dealing With Return of Influenza
While several area school systems have been hit by high flu numbers, the Obion County and Union City School Systems has fared well so far. Obion County Director of School’s, Tim Watkins, told Thunderbolt News about the status of their absentee numbers.(AUDIO) Director Watkins said they are fortunate that...
thunderboltradio.com
David Douglas “Swit” Abbott, 69, formerly of Union City.
Funeral services will be held for David Douglas “Swit” Abbott, age 69, of Savannah formerly of Union City. Services will take place at 1:00 on Thursday, November 10th of 2022, at Rawls Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery.
thunderboltradio.com
Donations Being Accepted for Union City “Shop With a Cop” Program
The Union City Police Department is seeking donations for their “Shop With a Cop” program to assist local children. The Union City department, joined by other law enforcement agencies, are hoping to meet a goal of shopping for clothes and toys with 100 children. The school children that...
thunderboltradio.com
Scott William Bowlin, 33, Martin
Funeral services for Scott William Bowlin, age 33, of Martin, will be Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at noon at First Baptist Church in Sharon. Burial will be in the Hornbeak Cemetery in Greenfield. Visitation will take place at the church Tuesday, November 8, 2022, from 4:00 until 7:00 and Wednesday,...
thunderboltradio.com
Dresden Board to get update on property, municipal complex
The Dresden City Board meets Monday night to get an update on the purchase of a property and the progress of the new municipal complex. The Board will hear from Mayor Jeff Washburn and City Attorney Beau Pemberton on the proposed purchase of the Winstead property on the block where the proposed new municipal complex will sit.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Middle Schools Sweeps Hoop Games Against Milan
A 22-5 fourth-quarter flurry propelled Union City to a 39-21 middle school girls’ basketball win over Milan Monday night. The Tornado boys were also victorious, cruising to a 53-22 triumph in Game 2. School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Union City’s two hoop teams improved to (6-1) and (5-2),...
thunderboltradio.com
William Clint Patterson, 81, Sharon
Funeral services for William Clint Patterson, age 81, of Sharon, will be Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 2:00 at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Sharon. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 8, 2022 from 11:00 until service time. Williams Funeral Home of Greenfield...
thunderboltradio.com
UTM Falls to Kennesaw State
The UTM football squad had hoped to claim it 10th straight home win Saturday but fell in a back and forth contest to Kennesaw State By a final score of 44 to 27. The Skyhawks trailed by 14 in the first half before rallying to take a 24 to 17 lead into the second. However, the 4th quarter saw the Kennesaw Owls make 3 big scoring drives while dishing out several stops to UTM’s offense to take the lead and the win.
thunderboltradio.com
Dresden Police Chief Chris Crocker resigns, search begins for new chief
The City of Dresden is beginning the search for a new Chief of Police following the resignation Monday of Chief Chris Crocker. Crocker submitted his resignation to Mayor Jeff Washburn Monday after serving two years as the city’s police chief. He had been with the Dresden Police Department since...
thunderboltradio.com
Kelley named FCTA Executive Director
The Tri-Cities and Ken-Tenn EMS Director has been hired to be the new Fulton County Transit Authority Executive Director. The FCTA Board named Kevin Kelley to the position Thursday to replace Kenney Etherton. Mr. Etherton will remain as an advisor to the Board through April 30th. Kelley is a graduate...
thunderboltradio.com
Sharon man facing charges after firing gun during argument
A Sharon man is facing multiple charges after firing a gun during an argument Sunday morning on Peach Street. Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says 29-year-old Jonathon Jones is charged with Aggravated Assault, Evading Arrest, and Discharge of a Firearm. The victim told officers that she and Jones were arguing,...
