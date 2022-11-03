ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaska, MN

Chaska's Nolan Sutter completes final stretch of cross country season; finishes fifth at state

During a crisp, cool morning in late August at St. Catherine’s University, Chaska’s Nolan Sutter saw all of the miles he had run during the hot summer pay off. After the starter shot the gun, the junior was off and running, and he eventually took control down the stretch. As he crossed the finish line, Sutter stretched out his arms as a sign of accomplishment. He won the race with a time of 15:45.2—his first time breaking the 16-minute mark for an official high school 5,000 meter race.
CHASKA, MN
Chanhassen falls short to Mankato West in section 2AAAAA title

The victory and state football tournament berth was within reach. After playing in six games with tight finishes this season, Chanhassen tried to pull out one more close win and dethrone defending Class 5A state champion Mankato West. But after four turnovers and failed fourth down conversion on their final drive, the Storm fell short 23-21 in the section 2AAAAA championship Nov. 4.
CHANHASSEN, MN
Holidazzle returns to downtown Minneapolis this holiday season

Tis' the season to be jolly! The holiday season has arrived, which means tons of fun and festivities, including the highly anticipated 2022 Holidazzle event at Loring Park in downtown Minneapolis. The Holidazzle festivities will take place during four three-day weekends (Fridays through Sundays), running Nov. 25 through Dec. 18....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Careers end for two Jordan runners on the Class AA state trails

Kendra Krueger finished her career on the state trails in record-breaking fashion. The senior on the Jordan girls cross country team broke her own school record in the Class AA competition Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College in Northfield, and finishing on the medal stand.
JORDAN, MN
Chaska/Chanhassen girls' hockey season set to begin

Gritty. That’s the word head coach Jackie Pieper used to describe the style of play of this season’s Chaska/Chanhassen girls’ hockey team. It involves battling in the corners and beating opponents with speed—a mix, as Pieper sees it, that should make the StormHawks a formidable opponent this winter.
CHASKA, MN
Jordan Lions, JFD teaming up for Christmas food basket drive

Local organizations are teaming up to provide Christmas food baskets to those in need this holiday season. The Jordan Lions and Jordan Fire Department are gathering donations for the venture. The organizations will be fundraising at events including JordanDazzle on Dec. 3 and Breakfast with Santa hosted by the Lions on Dec. 11.
JORDAN, MN
Chaska's Brad Hand pitches in World Series

Chaska High School alum Brad Hand made his World Series debut in 2022 for Philadelphia, though the Houston Astros beat the Phillies in six games in the fall classic best-of-seven series. Prior to the championship series, the 32-year-old relief pitcher made five appearances during Philadelphia’s postseason run to the National...
CHASKA, MN

