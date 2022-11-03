TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s been a busy first couple months on the job for Topeka City Manager Steve Wade. Projects are wrapping up and new efforts continue. Wade visited Eye on NE Kansas to provide a few updates. First, he said the city just received word that the SW 12th St. project is running several months behind schedule. The stretch between SW Washburn and SW Gage will not reopen until the middle of next year, rather than by the end of 2022 as initially expected. Wade said the contractors cite supply chain issues for the delays.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 21 HOURS AGO