WIBW
Salute Our Heroes: Nellie Hogan is honored for her service around Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After years of serving the community, Shawnee County Parks & Rec. is honoring a special member. Nellie Hogan, 86, has been putting others before herself and not expecting the recognition. Not only has she been serving the Pinecrest community, but also protecting it for over a decade.
WIBW
Police investigate suicide outside Shawnee Co. polling place
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating a suicide that happened outside a Shawnee Co. polling place Tuesday morning. A spokesperson for the City of Topeka said the suicide happened Tuesday, November 8 inside a vehicle that was parked in front of a polling place at 312 NE Freeman Ave.
WIBW
Trains, Toy & Railroadiana swap meet takes on Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Over 14 vendors displayed trains and railroadiana from past and present to sell, or have train collectors look at. Trains made out of Legos, N-Gauge trains, H-O, O-Gauge, and antique trains were all on show! Trains from the 1890′s were also on display along with trains that you can control from an iPad.
WIBW
12th St. Delays: City Manager updates the project, other Topeka issues
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s been a busy first couple months on the job for Topeka City Manager Steve Wade. Projects are wrapping up and new efforts continue. Wade visited Eye on NE Kansas to provide a few updates. First, he said the city just received word that the SW 12th St. project is running several months behind schedule. The stretch between SW Washburn and SW Gage will not reopen until the middle of next year, rather than by the end of 2022 as initially expected. Wade said the contractors cite supply chain issues for the delays.
WIBW
AAA Kansas helps Harvesters drive away hunger
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As we head into this season of giving thanks, a local organization is inviting you to join their effort to “drive away hunger.”. Scott Martin with AAA Kansas and Amy Pinger with Harvesters visited Eye on NE Kansas with the details. People are invited to...
WIBW
1 person seriously injured in Central Topeka shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating a shooting in central Topeka that sent one person to the hospital. TPD says officers responded just after 7 p.m. Monday to SW 11th and SW Buchanan St. Shortly after the call, they were told a person arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle.
WIBW
Parade held in Downtown Topeka to honor local Veterans
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The annual Topeka Veterans Parade Sunflower Salute presented by the Military Veteran Project was held this weekend. Community members took over the streets of downtown Topeka as they gathered Saturday morning to honor our local veterans. The parade started at 11 a.m., and the route went from the State Capitol to the main stage on 10th and Kansas. WIBW’s Melissa Brunner and Major Jason Davee once again emceed the event.
WIBW
Mommy & Me to move to new location in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mommy & Me will open the doors at its new location in Topeka, which is more than twice the size of its previous location. Mommy & Me, the mom-and-daughter retailer, says it has moved to a new location in the Capital City and will open for the first time at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, at 1930 SW Wanamaker Rd., Suite A1.
WIBW
Hundreds turn out for final morning of advance voting Monday in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds of Shawnee County residents turned out to cast their ballots on Monday morning at the Shawnee County Election Office in south Topeka. Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell said some 800 people cast their ballots between 8 a.m. and noon Monday, when advance voting ended at the Shawnee County Election Office, 3420 S.W. Van Buren.
WIBW
Affordability, generosity rank Kansas cities among best to spend Thanksgiving
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cities in Kansas have been ranked among the best places to go for Thanksgiving thanks to lower prices and higher rates of giving. With Thanksgiving just around the corner and consumers having spent around $300 per person between the holiday and Cyber Monday in 2021, the personal finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best Places to Go for Thanksgiving.
WIBW
Midwest Dream Car Collection hosts Military Month Family Day
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Midwest Dream Car Collection hosted Military Month Family Day today in Manhattan. Families could go check out the different vehicles that Fort Riley provided. The day started with a guest speaker Dr. Bob Smith, the head of all museums at Fort Riley. Volunteers said partnering with veterans to do this is a great way to give thanks.
WIBW
Railroad track removal to close sections of Topeka streets
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The removal of old railroad tracks is set to close sections of Topeka streets. The City of Topeka says that on Wednesday, Nov. 9, BNSF Railway and the City’s Street Department will remove old sections of the railroad in two locations which will create road closures.
WIBW
Police rule suspicious death in SW Topeka as a suicide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A suspicious death in SW Topeka has officially been ruled a suicide. On Monday afternoon, Nov. 7, the Topeka Police Department says it ruled a suspicious death to be the result of a suicide. As such, the deceased will not be identified. Just after 6 p.m....
WIBW
2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer sent two women from the Kansas City area to a Shawnee Co. hospital after it ran in front of their van. The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 172.2 on northbound I-335 in Shawnee Co.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WIBW
Waverly’s Sunset Manor set to close as staffing issues persist
WAVERLY, Kan. (WIBW) - Waverly’s Sunset Manor is set to close in January as staffing issues persist and regulation changes are set to drop. The Coffey Health System says that Sunset Manor in Waverly is set to close on Jan. 15, 2023, following a Board of Trustees vote on Oct. 24. The vote considered critical staffing shortages and impending regulation changes.
WIBW
Holton fireworks facility burns to the ground, building a complete loss
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A building that housed fireworks near south Holton is a complete loss after it caught fire over the weekend. Just after 3:30 a.m., on Sunday, Nov. 6, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report of a structure fire at 192nd and U.S. Hwy 75, the site of Kracklin’ Kirk’s Fireworks.
With Kansas elections approaching fast, I searched for peace in this tranquil hideaway
Next to the Watkins Museum of History in downtown Lawrence sits a tiny park, a mere 90 by 92 feet. If you don’t keep your eyes open when strolling along the Massachusetts Street sidewalk, you could easily miss it. Walk up the concrete path and behind the cast iron fence, however, and you’ll find an […] The post With Kansas elections approaching fast, I searched for peace in this tranquil hideaway appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Bicyclist injured in weather-related crash with a truck
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bicyclist was injured after they were hit by a pickup truck in a Saturday morning crash. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 6 a.m. Saturday, November 5 in the 5600 block of SW Topeka Boulevard. They said a pickup truck...
City of Topeka to evaluate fate of 45th Street Bar
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka bar’s future could be in jeopardy following a recent shooting that left one dead and another injured Friday morning. 27 News reached out to Amanda Stanley, Topeka’s City Attorney, for comment on the 45th Street bar’s future. “The City of Topeka has not ordered the business to close, or declared […]
