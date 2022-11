The Boston Bruins parted ways with defenseman Mitchell Miller on Sunday night following a slew of backlash stemming from multiple incidents in which Miller bullied a classmate as a teenager. Miller had signed an entry-level contract with the Bruins on Friday, but Boston quickly received criticism for the move because the 20-year-old defenseman had bullied a disabled classmate when he was 14 years old, often using racial slurs and physical violence toward the victim. ...

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO