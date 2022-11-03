MIAMI - This Saturday is World Stroke Day and experts want people to know the warning signs because getting to the hospital right away can save lives and lead to better outcomes. Neurologist Dr. Martin Gizzi said to remember "BE- FAST" for the warning signs; Balance, sudden trouble with it or coordination, Eyes, blurred or loss of vision, Face drooping, Arm weakness, Slurred speech, and Time to get to the hospital. "It's important to take all of the symptoms seriously. Even if they resolve, they may be a sign of something much worse to come," said Gizzi. It's...

11 DAYS AGO