WFISD superintendent addresses COVID immunization requirements

The Wichita Falls ISD superintendent recently explained the district's policy regarding COVID-19 vaccinations for students and staff members.

The possibility of requiring the immunizations in schools is at the forefront of people's minds, following the Oct. 20 vote of a federal advisory committee on a recommendation involving COVID-19 vaccinations.

"WFISD is not requiring, nor will we require , a COVID immunization for students and staff members unless we are required to do so by Texas Law," Dr. Donny Lee, superintendent, said in an emailed statement.

"Similar to influenza vaccines, staff members may choose to get vaccinated, but are not required to do so," Lee said.

An advisory committee for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended adding routine COVID immunizations to 2023 vaccine lists for adults and children, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services .

But the recommendation from the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices does not come with a federal mandate for vaccination, according to the DSHS.

Texas does not have any state or local requirements for COVID-19 shots, and no government in the state can mandate the vaccinations by order of Gov. Greg Abbott , according to the DSHS.

State health officials said they will follow Abbott's order, in place since Aug. 25, 2021, and the Texas Legislature's decisions when it comes to new vaccine requirements.

Texas lawmakers determine what immunizations are routinely required for school children.

The mere decision of the committee to recommend adding the shot to child immunization lists prompted Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to join other AGs in sending a letter to the CDC condemning the recommendation.

The Oct. 21 letter from Paxton and 13 other AGs contends there's widespread disagreement about children receiving the COVID vaccination.

"It is far too early in the process to potentially require otherwise healthy kids to get a vaccine that will not prevent them or others from getting sick," the letter said.

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news and more. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Her Twitter handle is @Trishapedia.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: WFISD superintendent addresses COVID immunization requirements