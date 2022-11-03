ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times Record News

WFISD superintendent addresses COVID immunization requirements

By Trish Choate, Wichita Falls Times Record News
Times Record News
Times Record News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ELEwY_0ixZOqjh00

The Wichita Falls ISD superintendent recently explained the district's policy regarding COVID-19 vaccinations for students and staff members.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O5RHn_0ixZOqjh00

The possibility of requiring the immunizations in schools is at the forefront of people's minds, following the Oct. 20 vote of a federal advisory committee on a recommendation involving COVID-19 vaccinations.

"WFISD is not requiring, nor will we require , a COVID immunization for students and staff members unless we are required to do so by Texas Law," Dr. Donny Lee, superintendent, said in an emailed statement.

"Similar to influenza vaccines, staff members may choose to get vaccinated, but are not required to do so," Lee said.

An advisory committee for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended adding routine COVID immunizations to 2023 vaccine lists for adults and children, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services .

But the recommendation from the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices does not come with a federal mandate for vaccination, according to the DSHS.

Texas does not have any state or local requirements for COVID-19 shots, and no government in the state can mandate the vaccinations by order of Gov. Greg Abbott , according to the DSHS.

State health officials said they will follow Abbott's order, in place since Aug. 25, 2021, and the Texas Legislature's decisions when it comes to new vaccine requirements.

Texas lawmakers determine what immunizations are routinely required for school children.

The mere decision of the committee to recommend adding the shot to child immunization lists prompted Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to join other AGs in sending a letter to the CDC condemning the recommendation.

The Oct. 21 letter from Paxton and 13 other AGs contends there's widespread disagreement about children receiving the COVID vaccination.

"It is far too early in the process to potentially require otherwise healthy kids to get a vaccine that will not prevent them or others from getting sick," the letter said.

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news and more. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Her Twitter handle is @Trishapedia.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: WFISD superintendent addresses COVID immunization requirements

Comments / 2

Related
KTRE

Police: Staff member used unapproved, aggressive restraint

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Court documents shed light on an incident at Hirschi High School that police said resulted in a student being injured and a staff member charged with a felony. On Nov. 1, Wichita Falls ISD Police said they were called to Principal Doug Albus’ office after...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

The future of Kirby Middle School part 1

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - “We have all hands on deck, we have the best teachers in front of kids this year,” Wichita Falls ISD Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said. “Wichita Falls ISD cares about Kirby Middle School. We care about the academic success of these students, of all students, and we have thrown every resource available to make it happen.”
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls ISD details plan to stop Kirby takeover, shutdown

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - “Kirby Middle School is worth saving,” Wichita Falls ISD Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said. “We know that if we do not get out in year five, their academic lives here at Kirby is over as far as we know it, so this was all hands on deck, a five-alarm fire. We have to do something now and what we’ve tried in years past hasn’t worked.”
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

KFDX member recipient of Patsy Baggett Service Award

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Child Welfare Board is honoring a member of the KFDX family. The board held a luncheon to award its 2022 Patsy Baggett Service Award. This year’s recipient went to our very own Meredith Crowe who works in our sales department. The award honors recipients for work in caring […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Andre Wilson v. City of Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is facing a civil rights lawsuit from a citizen claiming they failed to accommodate his disability. Andre Wilson filed a lawsuit against the City of Lawton in August of this year alleging the City has failed to comply with ADA Title 2 regulations.
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Community celebrates Veterans Day at parade

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls community gathered downtown to celebrate the Veterans Day parade showing honor and support to those who have served and are still serving in the community. Local high schools ROTC programs also took part in the parade, along with multiple organizations that help...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Crime of the week: Attempted assault on WFPD officer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help to solve an attempted assault on Wichita Falls police. On October 20, someone shot an arrow at Super 9 Liquor, located in the 1700 block of 9th Street. Investigators were reviewing footage when it was shown that a WFPD patrol car was driving by at the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFPD investigating death of 3-year-old

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after a 3-year-old child died Thursday morning. Officers responded to the 1400 block of North Rosewood in reference to CPR being done on a child. WFPD officials said the child was eventually taken to United Regional, where they were later pronounced deceased.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Quick-thinking neighbor helps douse apartment fire

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Some Wichita Falls apartment residents have a quick-thinking neighbor to thank after they reportedly helped stop a fire. According to Wichita Falls Fire Department assistant fire marshal, Jared Burchett, around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the fire department responded to the 1500 block of Trigg Lane for structure fire at the Silent […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
fox4news.com

What's the difference between Tornado Watch and Tornado Warning?

DALLAS - With severe storms possible Friday, we wanted to make sure everyone knows the difference between a Watch and Warning when it comes to severe weather. According to the National Weather Service, a Watch means people should be prepared, stay informed, and be ready to act, because severe weather is possible.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Lawton Police investigate homicide

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Lawton Police responded to an early-morning homicide. According to their Facebook post, on Saturday, Nov. 05, at 1:51 a.m. Lawton Police were sent to Aces and Eights at 1825 NW Cache Road for a report of gunshots. They discovered one person had been shot and...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Weekend homicide victim identified by LPD

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released the identity of the victim in a weekend homicide. Louis Lipscomb, 34, was killed around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning at the Aces and Eights bar at 1825 NW Cache Road,. Police say they were called to the business after...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Lawton Police Department investigating deadly shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead after an early morning shooting Saturday in Lawton. Officers were called to a bar on northwest Cache Road before 2 a.m. They found one person with injuries who was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The Lawton Police Department’s...
LAWTON, OK
Times Record News

Times Record News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
414K+
Views
ABOUT

Online version of daily newspaper featuring local and national news, business, entertainment, sports and opinion columns, feature and community articles.

 http://timesrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy